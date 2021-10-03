Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #23 NC State
Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-0) fell 34-27 at #23 NC State (4-1, 1-0) Saturday night.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 81 plays for 480 yards against the 6th ranked defense in the country entering the contest.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
81
|
QB Austin Kendall
|
80
|
RG Kellton Hollins
|
77
|
LT Biron Rossell
|
74
|
LG Josh Mote
|
72
|
RB Marcus Williams
|
62
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
60
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
60
|
RT Chris Fournier
|
50
|
WR Jerrod Means
|
49
|
WR Tre Harris
|
46
|
LT/RT Dakota White
|
38
|
WR Samuel Emilus
|
33
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
31
|
H-Back/TE Jacob Adams
|
26
|
RB Keyon Henry-Brooks
|
14
|
RG Samuel Williams
|
13
|
TE Ivan Thomas
|
7
|
LT Carson Bruno
|
4
|
RB Harlan Dixon
|
3
|
TE Carson Rieder
|
3
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
3
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
2
|
RB Kevin Dominique
|
2
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
1
Austin Kendall returned to the Bulldog lineup after missing last week. The North Carolina native accounted for 412 total yards and 3 TDs in his return to his home state.
Marcus Williams played a season-high 77% of the snaps at RB.
Although he didn't start due to an ankle injury, Tre Harris played 57% of the snaps and had 3 catches for 52 yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs allowed 418 total yards on 71 NC State snaps.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
69
|
CB Baylen Buchanan
|
64
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
64
|
LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
60
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
57
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
54
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
52
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
46
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
43
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
35
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
34
|
DE Ben Bell
|
32
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
26
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
25
|
S Myles Mason
|
21
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
16
|
DE Joe Mason
|
15
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
15
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
14
|
DE Willie Baker
|
12
|
CB Brodrick Calhoun
|
11
|
LB Allen Walker
|
7
|
CB Elijah Hamilton
|
7
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
2
Cedric Woods played a season-high 97% of the snaps at CB.
Beejay Williamson (80%) and Jaiden Cole (73%) got a bulk of the reps at safety.
Khalil Ladler played a season-low 23% of the snaps at safety.
