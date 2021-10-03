Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #23 NC State

Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-0) fell 34-27 at #23 NC State (4-1, 1-0) Saturday night. Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat. Offensively, Tech ran 81 plays for 480 yards against the 6th ranked defense in the country entering the contest.

LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total C Abraham Delfin 81 QB Austin Kendall 80 RG Kellton Hollins 77 LT Biron Rossell 74 LG Josh Mote 72 RB Marcus Williams 62 WR Smoke Harris 60 WR Griffin Hebert 60 RT Chris Fournier 50 WR Jerrod Means 49 WR Tre Harris 46 LT/RT Dakota White 38 WR Samuel Emilus 33 WR Isaiah Graham 31 H-Back/TE Jacob Adams 26 RB Keyon Henry-Brooks 14 RG Samuel Williams 13 TE Ivan Thomas 7 LT Carson Bruno 4 RB Harlan Dixon 3 TE Carson Rieder 3 WR Tahj Magee 3 WR Kyle Maxwell 2 RB Kevin Dominique 2 QB Aaron Allen 1

Austin Kendall returned to the Bulldog lineup after missing last week. The North Carolina native accounted for 412 total yards and 3 TDs in his return to his home state. Marcus Williams played a season-high 77% of the snaps at RB. Although he didn't start due to an ankle injury, Tre Harris played 57% of the snaps and had 3 catches for 52 yards. Defensively, the Bulldogs allowed 418 total yards on 71 NC State snaps.

LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total CB Cedric Woods 69 CB Baylen Buchanan 64 LB Trey Baldwin 64 LB Ezekiel Barnett 60 S Beejay Williamson 57 LB Tyler Grubbs 54 S Jaiden Cole 52 DT Keivie Rose 46 DE Deshon Hall 43 DT Tristan Allen 35 DE Mykol Clark 34 DE Ben Bell 32 DT DJ Jackson 26 DE Kershawn Fisher 25 S Myles Mason 21 S Khalil Ladler 16 DE Joe Mason 15 LB Maki Carabin 15 DT Rasheed Lyles 14 DE Willie Baker 12 CB Brodrick Calhoun 11 LB Allen Walker 7 CB Elijah Hamilton 7 CB Zach Hannibal 2