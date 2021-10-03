 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #23 NC State
football

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #23 NC State

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-0) fell 34-27 at #23 NC State (4-1, 1-0) Saturday night.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 81 plays for 480 yards against the 6th ranked defense in the country entering the contest.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

C Abraham Delfin

81

QB Austin Kendall

80

RG Kellton Hollins

77

LT Biron Rossell

74

LG Josh Mote

72

RB Marcus Williams

62

WR Smoke Harris

60

WR Griffin Hebert

60

RT Chris Fournier

50

WR Jerrod Means

49

WR Tre Harris

46

LT/RT Dakota White

38

WR Samuel Emilus

33

WR Isaiah Graham

31

H-Back/TE Jacob Adams

26

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks

14

RG Samuel Williams

13

TE Ivan Thomas

7

LT Carson Bruno

4

RB Harlan Dixon

3

TE Carson Rieder

3

WR Tahj Magee

3

WR Kyle Maxwell

2

RB Kevin Dominique

2

QB Aaron Allen

1

Austin Kendall returned to the Bulldog lineup after missing last week. The North Carolina native accounted for 412 total yards and 3 TDs in his return to his home state.

Marcus Williams played a season-high 77% of the snaps at RB.

Although he didn't start due to an ankle injury, Tre Harris played 57% of the snaps and had 3 catches for 52 yards.

Defensively, the Bulldogs allowed 418 total yards on 71 NC State snaps.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

CB Cedric Woods

69

CB Baylen Buchanan

64

LB Trey Baldwin

64

LB Ezekiel Barnett

60

S Beejay Williamson

57

LB Tyler Grubbs

54

S Jaiden Cole

52

DT Keivie Rose

46

DE Deshon Hall

43

DT Tristan Allen

35

DE Mykol Clark

34

DE Ben Bell

32

DT DJ Jackson

26

DE Kershawn Fisher

25

S Myles Mason

21

S Khalil Ladler

16

DE Joe Mason

15

LB Maki Carabin

15

DT Rasheed Lyles

14

DE Willie Baker

12

CB Brodrick Calhoun

11

LB Allen Walker

7

CB Elijah Hamilton

7

CB Zach Hannibal

2

Cedric Woods played a season-high 97% of the snaps at CB.

Beejay Williamson (80%) and Jaiden Cole (73%) got a bulk of the reps at safety.

Khalil Ladler played a season-low 23% of the snaps at safety.

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2021 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

