Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #24 UTSA
Louisiana Tech fell to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in C-USA play with a 45-16 loss to UTSA on Saturday night.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 74 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
74
|
LG Josh Mote
|
74
|
LT Biron Rossell
|
68
|
RG Kellton Hollins
|
68
|
QB Austin Kendall
|
68
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
58
|
RT Dakota White
|
43
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
39
|
RT Chris Fournier
|
37
|
WR Samuel Emilus
|
37
|
WR Bub Means
|
36
|
TE Jacob Adams
|
35
|
RB Marcus Williams
|
35
|
WR Tre Harris
|
32
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
28
|
RB Greg Garner
|
20
|
RB Keyon Henry-Brooks
|
19
|
WR Ivan Thomas
|
19
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
6
|
RG Samuel Williams
|
6
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
5
|
WR Praise Okorie
|
4
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
2
|
OG Jerren Gilbert
|
1
Dakota White got his first start of the year at RT and played 58% of the snaps.
Chris Fournier, battling an ankle injury all week, played 50% of the snaps in a reserve role at RT.
Marcus Williams (47%), Greg Garner (27%), and Keyon Henry Brooks (26%) all saw time at RB. Williams and Henry-Brooks combined for 143 total yards on 21 touches.
Ivan Thomas played 26% of the snaps at WR, his most of the season.
Shifting to the defense, UTSA ran 64 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
CB Baylen Buchanan
|
51
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
48
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
46
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
42
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
37
|
LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
37
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
34
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
31
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
31
|
LB Kody Fulp
|
30
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
29
|
DE Ben Bell
|
28
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
28
|
S Myles Mason
|
28
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
25
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
25
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
22
|
DE Willie Baker
|
21
|
DT Levi Bell
|
19
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
18
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
17
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
14
|
DE Joe Mason
|
13
|
CB Elijah Hamilton
|
12
|
Nickel Brodrick Calhoun
|
11
|
LB Allen Walker
|
6
|
LB Joren Dickey
|
1
Baylen Buchanan returned from injury to play 80% of the snaps at CB.
Levi Bell returned from injury to play 30% of the defensive snaps against the Roadrunners. Bell's last game action had come against SMU on September 18th.
---
