 Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #24 UTSA
football

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #24 UTSA

Ben Carlisle
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech fell to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in C-USA play with a 45-16 loss to UTSA on Saturday night.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 74 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

C Abraham Delfin

74

LG Josh Mote

74

LT Biron Rossell

68

RG Kellton Hollins

68

QB Austin Kendall

68

WR Smoke Harris

58

RT Dakota White

43

WR Isaiah Graham

39

RT Chris Fournier

37

WR Samuel Emilus

37

WR Bub Means

36

TE Jacob Adams

35

RB Marcus Williams

35

WR Tre Harris

32

WR Griffin Hebert

28

RB Greg Garner

20

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks

19

WR Ivan Thomas

19

QB Aaron Allen

6

RG Samuel Williams

6

WR Tahj Magee

5

WR Praise Okorie

4

WR Kyle Maxwell

2

OG Jerren Gilbert

1

Dakota White got his first start of the year at RT and played 58% of the snaps.

Chris Fournier, battling an ankle injury all week, played 50% of the snaps in a reserve role at RT.

Marcus Williams (47%), Greg Garner (27%), and Keyon Henry Brooks (26%) all saw time at RB. Williams and Henry-Brooks combined for 143 total yards on 21 touches.

Ivan Thomas played 26% of the snaps at WR, his most of the season.

Shifting to the defense, UTSA ran 64 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

CB Baylen Buchanan

51

CB Cedric Woods

48

LB Tyler Grubbs

46

LB Trey Baldwin

42

S Beejay Williamson

37

LB Ezekiel Barnett

37

S Jaiden Cole

34

DE Deshon Hall

31

DT DJ Jackson

31

LB Kody Fulp

30

S Khalil Ladler

29

DE Ben Bell

28

DT Keivie Rose

28

S Myles Mason

28

DE Mykol Clark

25

DT Tristan Allen

25

DT Rasheed Lyles

22

DE Willie Baker

21

DT Levi Bell

19

LB Maki Carabin

18

CB Zach Hannibal

17

DE Kershawn Fisher

14

DE Joe Mason

13

CB Elijah Hamilton

12

Nickel Brodrick Calhoun

11

LB Allen Walker

6

LB Joren Dickey

1

Baylen Buchanan returned from injury to play 80% of the snaps at CB.

Levi Bell returned from injury to play 30% of the defensive snaps against the Roadrunners. Bell's last game action had come against SMU on September 18th.

---

