Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #24 UTSA

Louisiana Tech fell to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in C-USA play with a 45-16 loss to UTSA on Saturday night. Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat. Offensively, Tech ran 74 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total C Abraham Delfin 74 LG Josh Mote 74 LT Biron Rossell 68 RG Kellton Hollins 68 QB Austin Kendall 68 WR Smoke Harris 58 RT Dakota White 43 WR Isaiah Graham 39 RT Chris Fournier 37 WR Samuel Emilus 37 WR Bub Means 36 TE Jacob Adams 35 RB Marcus Williams 35 WR Tre Harris 32 WR Griffin Hebert 28 RB Greg Garner 20 RB Keyon Henry-Brooks 19 WR Ivan Thomas 19 QB Aaron Allen 6 RG Samuel Williams 6 WR Tahj Magee 5 WR Praise Okorie 4 WR Kyle Maxwell 2 OG Jerren Gilbert 1

Dakota White got his first start of the year at RT and played 58% of the snaps. Chris Fournier, battling an ankle injury all week, played 50% of the snaps in a reserve role at RT. Marcus Williams (47%), Greg Garner (27%), and Keyon Henry Brooks (26%) all saw time at RB. Williams and Henry-Brooks combined for 143 total yards on 21 touches. Ivan Thomas played 26% of the snaps at WR, his most of the season. Shifting to the defense, UTSA ran 64 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total CB Baylen Buchanan 51 CB Cedric Woods 48 LB Tyler Grubbs 46 LB Trey Baldwin 42 S Beejay Williamson 37 LB Ezekiel Barnett 37 S Jaiden Cole 34 DE Deshon Hall 31 DT DJ Jackson 31 LB Kody Fulp 30 S Khalil Ladler 29 DE Ben Bell 28 DT Keivie Rose 28 S Myles Mason 28 DE Mykol Clark 25 DT Tristan Allen 25 DT Rasheed Lyles 22 DE Willie Baker 21 DT Levi Bell 19 LB Maki Carabin 18 CB Zach Hannibal 17 DE Kershawn Fisher 14 DE Joe Mason 13 CB Elijah Hamilton 12 Nickel Brodrick Calhoun 11 LB Allen Walker 6 LB Joren Dickey 1