Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #5 Clemson
Louisiana Tech (1-2) dropped a 48-20 decision at #5 Clemson (3-0) on Saturday night.
Let's take a look at the snap count totals on each side of the ball for the 'Dogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 68 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
68
|
QB Parker McNeil
|
68
|
LT Dakota White
|
68
|
LG Josh Mote
|
68
|
C Ray Kelly
|
64
|
WR Tre Harris
|
64
|
TE Griffin Hebert
|
63
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
52
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
40
|
RB Marquis Crosby
|
37
|
RG Isaac Ellis
|
37
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
31
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
27
|
LG Bert Hale
|
18
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
16
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
9
|
RB Greg Garner
|
4
|
RB Kyle Maxwell
|
4
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
4
|
TE Nate Jones
|
3
|
TE Ivan Thomas
|
3
Abraham Delfin went down with an injury early in the contest, and Ray Kelly stepped in at center to play a career-high 64 snaps.
Julien Lewis played a career-high 52 snaps at outside receiver and hauled in a career-high 7 catches for 76 yards.
Marquis Crosby and Charvis Thornton combined to play 94% of the snaps at running back.
Bert Hale saw a career-high 18 snaps at left guard and played well. The redshirt sophomore will continue to provide solid depth on the interior.
Defensively, Clemson ran 75 plays against the Tech defense.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
69
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
69
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
69
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
68
|
CB Myles Brooks
|
64
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
51
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
47
|
DT Deshon Hall
|
44
|
Nickel Cecil Singleton
|
41
|
CB RJ Johnson
|
38
|
DE J'Dan Burnett
|
37
|
DE Joe Mason
|
36
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
35
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
34
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
33
|
Nickel Khiry Morrison
|
28
|
DT Shaq Spears
|
25
|
CB Jakelyn Morgan
|
7
|
LB Kalen Villanueva
|
6
|
S Eric Randall
|
6
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
6
|
DE Calvin Rhines
|
6
|
S Christian Archangel
|
6
RJ Johnson continues to play a big role at the cornerback position behind Willie Roberts and Myles Brooks. The juco transfer allowed only 1/5 targets to be completed against him on Saturday night.
Tech seems to have settled on an 8-man rotation on the defensive line with Kershawn Fisher, Keivie Rose, J'Dan Burnett, Mykol Clark, Deshon Hall, Shaq Spears, Rasheed Lyles, and Joe Mason.
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue