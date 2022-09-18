News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-18 07:09:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs #5 Clemson

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (1-2) dropped a 48-20 decision at #5 Clemson (3-0) on Saturday night.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals on each side of the ball for the 'Dogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 68 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RT Carson Bruno

68

QB Parker McNeil

68

LT Dakota White

68

LG Josh Mote

68

C Ray Kelly

64

WR Tre Harris

64

TE Griffin Hebert

63

WR Julien Lewis

52

WR Smoke Harris

40

RB Marquis Crosby

37

RG Isaac Ellis

37

RG Jerren Gilbert

31

RB Charvis Thornton

27

LG Bert Hale

18

WR Cyrus Allen

16

WR Tahj Magee

9

RB Greg Garner

4

RB Kyle Maxwell

4

C Abraham Delfin

4

TE Nate Jones

3

TE Ivan Thomas

3

Abraham Delfin went down with an injury early in the contest, and Ray Kelly stepped in at center to play a career-high 64 snaps.

Julien Lewis played a career-high 52 snaps at outside receiver and hauled in a career-high 7 catches for 76 yards.

Marquis Crosby and Charvis Thornton combined to play 94% of the snaps at running back.

Bert Hale saw a career-high 18 snaps at left guard and played well. The redshirt sophomore will continue to provide solid depth on the interior.

Defensively, Clemson ran 75 plays against the Tech defense.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

S Beejay Williamson

69

LB Tyler Grubbs

69

CB Willie Roberts

69

S Jaiden Cole

68

CB Myles Brooks

64

DT Keivie Rose

51

LB Hugh Davis

47

DT Deshon Hall

44

Nickel Cecil Singleton

41

CB RJ Johnson

38

DE J'Dan Burnett

37

DE Joe Mason

36

DT Rasheed Lyles

35

DE Kershawn Fisher

34

DE Mykol Clark

33

Nickel Khiry Morrison

28

DT Shaq Spears

25

CB Jakelyn Morgan

7

LB Kalen Villanueva

6

S Eric Randall

6

LB Maki Carabin

6

DE Calvin Rhines

6

S Christian Archangel

6

RJ Johnson continues to play a big role at the cornerback position behind Willie Roberts and Myles Brooks. The juco transfer allowed only 1/5 targets to be completed against him on Saturday night.

Tech seems to have settled on an 8-man rotation on the defensive line with Kershawn Fisher, Keivie Rose, J'Dan Burnett, Mykol Clark, Deshon Hall, Shaq Spears, Rasheed Lyles, and Joe Mason.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}