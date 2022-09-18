Let's take a look at the snap count totals on each side of the ball for the 'Dogs in the defeat.

Abraham Delfin went down with an injury early in the contest, and Ray Kelly stepped in at center to play a career-high 64 snaps.

Julien Lewis played a career-high 52 snaps at outside receiver and hauled in a career-high 7 catches for 76 yards.

Marquis Crosby and Charvis Thornton combined to play 94% of the snaps at running back.

Bert Hale saw a career-high 18 snaps at left guard and played well. The redshirt sophomore will continue to provide solid depth on the interior.

Defensively, Clemson ran 75 plays against the Tech defense.