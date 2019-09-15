Louisiana Tech defeated Bowling Green 35-7 Saturday evening to move to 2-1 overall in 2019. Let’s take a look at the snap count distributions for the Bulldogs in the win. First up, the offense. Tech ran 69 plays in the game.

La Tech Offense Player Position Snap Count Total Ethan Reed RG 60 Willie Allen LT 56 Gewhite Stallworth RT 53 J’Mar Smith QB 53 Kody Russey C 53 Adrian Hardy WR 49 Drew Kirkpatrick LG 49 Malik Stanley WR 44 Smoke Harris WR 35 Jaqwis Dancy RB 31 Wayne Toussant WR 26 Isaiah Graham WR 26 Griffin Hebert WR 25 Cee Jay Powell WR 24 DeAndre Marcus RB 20 Josh Mote LG 20 Justin Henderson RB 19 Antawn Lewis RT 16 Abraham Delfin C 16 Praise Okorie WR 13 Biron Rossell LT 13 Aaron Allen QB 13 Bobby Holly TE/H-Back 12 Jacob Adams TE/H-Back 11 Christian Henderson RG 9 Josh Matthews WR 5 Noah Pitre TE 3 Westin Elliott QB 3 Javonte Woodard WR 1 Drake Carroll TE 1

With Tech winning by a large margin, Skip Holtz was able to play a large number of players a meaningful amount of snaps. Wayne Toussant saw the most snaps his seen in 2019 and will continue to draw more time at receiver. With Israel Tucker out due to illness, RS FR DeAndre Marcus saw 20 snaps and played well. Aaron Allen saw his first action of the season at QB. Jacob Adams also saw his first snaps at TE/H-Back for the Bulldogs in this one. Next up, the defense. Bowling Green ran 88 plays in the game.

La Tech Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Amik Robertson CB 78 L’Jarius Sneed S 76 Milton Williams DE 74 Ka’Derrion Mason DE/DT 70 Mike Sam CB 68 Willie Baker OLB/DE 66 Courtney Wallace NT/DT 61 Collin Scott ILB 61 James Jackson OLB 53 Connor Taylor ILB 49 Bee Jay Williamson S 46 Darryl Lewis S 36 Ezekiel Barnett OLB/DE 35 Trey Baldwin ILB 32 Alex Zayed ILB 27 Tristan Allen OLB/DE 22 Aaron Roberson CB 21 La’Dante Davenport DE/DT 18 DJ Jackson NT/DT 17 Jaiden Cole S 15 Steven Shaw DE 14 Brodrick Calhoun CB 10 Zach Hannibal CB 10 Randy Hogan ILB 7 Trey Spencer S 3