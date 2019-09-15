Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Bowling Green
Louisiana Tech defeated Bowling Green 35-7 Saturday evening to move to 2-1 overall in 2019.
Let’s take a look at the snap count distributions for the Bulldogs in the win.
First up, the offense. Tech ran 69 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
60
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
56
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
53
|
J’Mar Smith
|
QB
|
53
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
53
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
49
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
49
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
44
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
35
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
31
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
26
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
26
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
25
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
24
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
20
|
Josh Mote
|
LG
|
20
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
19
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
16
|
Abraham Delfin
|
C
|
16
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
13
|
Biron Rossell
|
LT
|
13
|
Aaron Allen
|
QB
|
13
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
12
|
Jacob Adams
|
TE/H-Back
|
11
|
Christian Henderson
|
RG
|
9
|
Josh Matthews
|
WR
|
5
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
3
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
3
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
1
|
Drake Carroll
|
TE
|
1
With Tech winning by a large margin, Skip Holtz was able to play a large number of players a meaningful amount of snaps.
Wayne Toussant saw the most snaps his seen in 2019 and will continue to draw more time at receiver.
With Israel Tucker out due to illness, RS FR DeAndre Marcus saw 20 snaps and played well.
Aaron Allen saw his first action of the season at QB.
Jacob Adams also saw his first snaps at TE/H-Back for the Bulldogs in this one.
Next up, the defense. Bowling Green ran 88 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
78
|
L’Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
76
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
74
|
Ka’Derrion Mason
|
DE/DT
|
70
|
Mike Sam
|
CB
|
68
|
Willie Baker
|
OLB/DE
|
66
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT/DT
|
61
|
Collin Scott
|
ILB
|
61
|
James Jackson
|
OLB
|
53
|
Connor Taylor
|
ILB
|
49
|
Bee Jay Williamson
|
S
|
46
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
36
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB/DE
|
35
|
Trey Baldwin
|
ILB
|
32
|
Alex Zayed
|
ILB
|
27
|
Tristan Allen
|
OLB/DE
|
22
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
21
|
La’Dante Davenport
|
DE/DT
|
18
|
DJ Jackson
|
NT/DT
|
17
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
15
|
Steven Shaw
|
DE
|
14
|
Brodrick Calhoun
|
CB
|
10
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
10
|
Randy Hogan
|
ILB
|
7
|
Trey Spencer
|
S
|
3
The defensive line of Milton Williams, Ka’Derrion Mason, and Courtney Wallace continue to play a bunch of snaps up front. The trio played very well and helped limit BG to only 2.8 yards per carry.
Connor Taylor got the start at ILB for Trey Baldwin. The ILBs as a whole continue to rotate in and out a good deal. Alex Zayed has firmly taken over as a “2” at ILB over Randy Hogan.
Brodrick Calhoun and Trey Spencer both saw their first action of the season in the secondary.
