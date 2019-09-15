News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-15 12:51:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Bowling Green

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

Louisiana Tech defeated Bowling Green 35-7 Saturday evening to move to 2-1 overall in 2019.

Let’s take a look at the snap count distributions for the Bulldogs in the win.

First up, the offense. Tech ran 69 plays in the game.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Ethan Reed

RG

60

Willie Allen

LT

56

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

53

J’Mar Smith

QB

53

Kody Russey

C

53

Adrian Hardy

WR

49

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

49

Malik Stanley

WR

44

Smoke Harris

WR

35

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

31

Wayne Toussant

WR

26

Isaiah Graham

WR

26

Griffin Hebert

WR

25

Cee Jay Powell

WR

24

DeAndre Marcus

RB

20

Josh Mote

LG

20

Justin Henderson

RB

19

Antawn Lewis

RT

16

Abraham Delfin

C

16

Praise Okorie

WR

13

Biron Rossell

LT

13

Aaron Allen

QB

13

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

12

Jacob Adams

TE/H-Back

11

Christian Henderson

RG

9

Josh Matthews

WR

5

Noah Pitre

TE

3

Westin Elliott

QB

3

Javonte Woodard

WR

1

Drake Carroll

TE

1

With Tech winning by a large margin, Skip Holtz was able to play a large number of players a meaningful amount of snaps.

Wayne Toussant saw the most snaps his seen in 2019 and will continue to draw more time at receiver.

With Israel Tucker out due to illness, RS FR DeAndre Marcus saw 20 snaps and played well.

Aaron Allen saw his first action of the season at QB.

Jacob Adams also saw his first snaps at TE/H-Back for the Bulldogs in this one.

Next up, the defense. Bowling Green ran 88 plays in the game.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

78

L’Jarius Sneed

S

76

Milton Williams

DE

74

Ka’Derrion Mason

DE/DT

70

Mike Sam

CB

68

Willie Baker

OLB/DE

66

Courtney Wallace

NT/DT

61

Collin Scott

ILB

61

James Jackson

OLB

53

Connor Taylor

ILB

49

Bee Jay Williamson

S

46

Darryl Lewis

S

36

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB/DE

35

Trey Baldwin

ILB

32

Alex Zayed

ILB

27

Tristan Allen

OLB/DE

22

Aaron Roberson

CB

21

La’Dante Davenport

DE/DT

18

DJ Jackson

NT/DT

17

Jaiden Cole

S

15

Steven Shaw

DE

14

Brodrick Calhoun

CB

10

Zach Hannibal

CB

10

Randy Hogan

ILB

7

Trey Spencer

S

3

The defensive line of Milton Williams, Ka’Derrion Mason, and Courtney Wallace continue to play a bunch of snaps up front. The trio played very well and helped limit BG to only 2.8 yards per carry.

Connor Taylor got the start at ILB for Trey Baldwin. The ILBs as a whole continue to rotate in and out a good deal. Alex Zayed has firmly taken over as a “2” at ILB over Randy Hogan.

Brodrick Calhoun and Trey Spencer both saw their first action of the season in the secondary.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things La Tech Athletics.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}