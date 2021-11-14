Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Charlotte
Louisiana Tech picked up a 42-32 win over Charlotte Saturday afternoon.
The win marked the first time Tech has been in the win column since September 25th.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the victory.
Offensively, Tech ran 71 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
71
|
LT Chris Fournier
|
71
|
LG Josh Mote
|
71
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
71
|
RG Kellton Hollins
|
71
|
RT Dakota White
|
57
|
WR Tre Harris
|
57
|
TE Jacob Adams
|
51
|
RB Marcus Williams
|
41
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
40
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
34
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
32
|
WR Bub Means
|
28
|
RB Keyon Henry-Brooks
|
19
|
TE Ivan Thomas
|
15
|
RT Biron Rossell
|
14
|
OT/TE Jerren Gilbert
|
12
|
RB Greg Garner
|
12
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
12
|
TE Carson Rieder
|
1
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
1
Aaron Allen went the distance at quarterback and was fantastic. Allen finished 21/27 for 324 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT.
Tech has found the right combination with Fournier, Mote, Delfin, Hollins and White up front on the offensive line.
The OL group allowed 0 sacks while paving the way for 504 total yards of offense.
The Bulldogs had at least 1 TE on the field for 69% of the snaps. Jacob Adams played a career-high 51 snaps.
Shifting to the defensive side, Charlotte ran 75 plays in the contest.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
74
|
CB Baylen Buchanan
|
69
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
69
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
65
|
LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
64
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
54
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
53
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
45
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
44
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
39
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
37
|
S Marquallius Turner
|
36
|
DE Willie Baker
|
31
|
DE Ben Bell
|
24
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
21
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
21
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
17
|
DE Eric Kendzior
|
15
|
LB Joren Dickey
|
12
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
10
|
DE Joe Mason
|
8
|
LB Allen Walker
|
6
|
CB Elijah Hamilton
|
6
|
S Christian Archangel
|
5
With Beejay Williamson and Myles Mason out due to injury, Jaiden Cole nearly went the distance at safety.
Baylen Buchanan was solid at CB allowed only 2/5 targets to be completed for 33 yards.
With Khalil Ladler ejected in the 3rd quarter due to targeting, Marquallius Turner saw action on a career-high 36 snaps.
After missing last week due to injury, Ben Bell returned to the lineup to play 24 snaps at DE.
---
