{{ timeAgo('2021-11-14 06:50:17 -0600') }} football

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Charlotte

Ben Carlisle
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech picked up a 42-32 win over Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

The win marked the first time Tech has been in the win column since September 25th.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the victory.

Offensively, Tech ran 71 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

QB Aaron Allen

71

LT Chris Fournier

71

LG Josh Mote

71

C Abraham Delfin

71

RG Kellton Hollins

71

RT Dakota White

57

WR Tre Harris

57

TE Jacob Adams

51

RB Marcus Williams

41

WR Isaiah Graham

40

WR Smoke Harris

34

WR Griffin Hebert

32

WR Bub Means

28

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks

19

TE Ivan Thomas

15

RT Biron Rossell

14

OT/TE Jerren Gilbert

12

RB Greg Garner

12

WR Kyle Maxwell

12

TE Carson Rieder

1

WR Tahj Magee

1

Aaron Allen went the distance at quarterback and was fantastic. Allen finished 21/27 for 324 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT.

Tech has found the right combination with Fournier, Mote, Delfin, Hollins and White up front on the offensive line.

The OL group allowed 0 sacks while paving the way for 504 total yards of offense.

The Bulldogs had at least 1 TE on the field for 69% of the snaps. Jacob Adams played a career-high 51 snaps.

Shifting to the defensive side, Charlotte ran 75 plays in the contest.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

S Jaiden Cole

74

CB Baylen Buchanan

69

LB Trey Baldwin

69

CB Cedric Woods

65

LB Ezekiel Barnett

64

DE Deshon Hall

54

LB Tyler Grubbs

53

DT Tristan Allen

45

DT Keivie Rose

44

DE Mykol Clark

39

S Khalil Ladler

37

S Marquallius Turner

36

DE Willie Baker

31

DE Ben Bell

24

LB Maki Carabin

21

DT DJ Jackson

21

DT Rasheed Lyles

17

DE Eric Kendzior

15

LB Joren Dickey

12

CB Zach Hannibal

10

DE Joe Mason

8

LB Allen Walker

6

CB Elijah Hamilton

6

S Christian Archangel

5

With Beejay Williamson and Myles Mason out due to injury, Jaiden Cole nearly went the distance at safety.

Baylen Buchanan was solid at CB allowed only 2/5 targets to be completed for 33 yards.

With Khalil Ladler ejected in the 3rd quarter due to targeting, Marquallius Turner saw action on a career-high 36 snaps.

After missing last week due to injury, Ben Bell returned to the lineup to play 24 snaps at DE.

---

