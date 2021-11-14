Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Charlotte

Louisiana Tech picked up a 42-32 win over Charlotte Saturday afternoon. The win marked the first time Tech has been in the win column since September 25th. Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the victory. Offensively, Tech ran 71 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total QB Aaron Allen 71 LT Chris Fournier 71 LG Josh Mote 71 C Abraham Delfin 71 RG Kellton Hollins 71 RT Dakota White 57 WR Tre Harris 57 TE Jacob Adams 51 RB Marcus Williams 41 WR Isaiah Graham 40 WR Smoke Harris 34 WR Griffin Hebert 32 WR Bub Means 28 RB Keyon Henry-Brooks 19 TE Ivan Thomas 15 RT Biron Rossell 14 OT/TE Jerren Gilbert 12 RB Greg Garner 12 WR Kyle Maxwell 12 TE Carson Rieder 1 WR Tahj Magee 1

Aaron Allen went the distance at quarterback and was fantastic. Allen finished 21/27 for 324 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT. Tech has found the right combination with Fournier, Mote, Delfin, Hollins and White up front on the offensive line. The OL group allowed 0 sacks while paving the way for 504 total yards of offense. The Bulldogs had at least 1 TE on the field for 69% of the snaps. Jacob Adams played a career-high 51 snaps. Shifting to the defensive side, Charlotte ran 75 plays in the contest.

LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total S Jaiden Cole 74 CB Baylen Buchanan 69 LB Trey Baldwin 69 CB Cedric Woods 65 LB Ezekiel Barnett 64 DE Deshon Hall 54 LB Tyler Grubbs 53 DT Tristan Allen 45 DT Keivie Rose 44 DE Mykol Clark 39 S Khalil Ladler 37 S Marquallius Turner 36 DE Willie Baker 31 DE Ben Bell 24 LB Maki Carabin 21 DT DJ Jackson 21 DT Rasheed Lyles 17 DE Eric Kendzior 15 LB Joren Dickey 12 CB Zach Hannibal 10 DE Joe Mason 8 LB Allen Walker 6 CB Elijah Hamilton 6 S Christian Archangel 5