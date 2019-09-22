News More News
Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs FIU

Louisiana Tech opened conference play Friday night with a 43-31 victory over FIU.

The Bulldogs are now 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play in 2019.

In this piece we will take a look at the snap count totals for both the offense and the defense.

Up first, the offense. Tech ran a season-high 86 plays and piled up a season-high 565 total yards.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

J'Mar Smith

QB

86

Kody Russey

C

86

Adrian Hardy

WR

76

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

74

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

69

Willie Allen

LT

62

Ethan Reed

RG

61

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

57

Isaiah Graham

WR

52

Griffin Hebert

WR

51

Cee Jay Powell

WR

48

Josh Mote

LG/RG

40

Malik Stanley

WR

37

Wayne Toussant

WR

32

Smoke Harris

WR

27

Justin Henderson

RB

27

Biron Rossell

LT

24

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

19

Antawn Lewis

RT

17

Drew Kirkpatrick bounced back nicely this week after a tough week last week at Bowling Green. Kirkpatrick saw the most snaps among the three guards that include himself, Ethan Reed, and Josh Mote.

As expected, Jaqwis Dancy saw his role increase dramatically with conference play now here. Dancy saw 57 snaps and got a season-high 21 touches.

Biron Rossell and Antawn Lewis both got some extremely valuable time at the tackle spots and will only help Tech going forward on the offensive line.

Next, let's take a look at the defense. The Tech defense was on the field for 70 snaps.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

70

Willie Baker

OLB/DE

70

L'Jarius Sneed

S

70

Milton Williams

DE

67

Ka'Derrion Mason

DE/DT

67

Collin Scott

ILB

66

Mike Sam

CB

60

Courtney Wallace

NT/DT

52

Connor Taylor

ILB

42

Bee Jay Williamson

S

42

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB/DE/S

36

James Jackson

OLB

30

Darryl Lewis

S

28

Aaron Roberson

CB

28

Jaiden Cole

S

15

Trey Baldwin

ILB

13

Alex Zayed

ILB

4

DJ Jackson

NT/DT

3

Steven Shaw

DE

3

La'Dante Davenport

DE/DT

3

Zach Hannibal

CB

1

Connor Taylor has officially overtaken Trey Baldwin as the starter alongside Collin Scott at ILB. Scott was on the field for nearly every snap, while Taylor, Baldwin, and Alex Zayed rotated at the other ILB position.

Ezekiel Barnett saw more snaps than James Jackson at OLB in this one for the first time this season. Barnett has been such a weapon for Tech defensively four games into the season as he has already collected 3.2 TFL and 2 sacks.

Tech continues to play a lot of nickel defense as Aaron Roberson was on the field for 28 snaps Friday.

