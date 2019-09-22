Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs FIU
Louisiana Tech opened conference play Friday night with a 43-31 victory over FIU.
The Bulldogs are now 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play in 2019.
In this piece we will take a look at the snap count totals for both the offense and the defense.
Up first, the offense. Tech ran a season-high 86 plays and piled up a season-high 565 total yards.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
86
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
86
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
76
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
74
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
69
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
62
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
61
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
57
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
52
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
51
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
48
|
Josh Mote
|
LG/RG
|
40
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
37
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
32
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
27
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
27
|
Biron Rossell
|
LT
|
24
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
19
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
17
Drew Kirkpatrick bounced back nicely this week after a tough week last week at Bowling Green. Kirkpatrick saw the most snaps among the three guards that include himself, Ethan Reed, and Josh Mote.
As expected, Jaqwis Dancy saw his role increase dramatically with conference play now here. Dancy saw 57 snaps and got a season-high 21 touches.
Biron Rossell and Antawn Lewis both got some extremely valuable time at the tackle spots and will only help Tech going forward on the offensive line.
Next, let's take a look at the defense. The Tech defense was on the field for 70 snaps.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
70
|
Willie Baker
|
OLB/DE
|
70
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
70
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
67
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DE/DT
|
67
|
Collin Scott
|
ILB
|
66
|
Mike Sam
|
CB
|
60
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT/DT
|
52
|
Connor Taylor
|
ILB
|
42
|
Bee Jay Williamson
|
S
|
42
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB/DE/S
|
36
|
James Jackson
|
OLB
|
30
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
28
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
28
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
15
|
Trey Baldwin
|
ILB
|
13
|
Alex Zayed
|
ILB
|
4
|
DJ Jackson
|
NT/DT
|
3
|
Steven Shaw
|
DE
|
3
|
La'Dante Davenport
|
DE/DT
|
3
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
1
Connor Taylor has officially overtaken Trey Baldwin as the starter alongside Collin Scott at ILB. Scott was on the field for nearly every snap, while Taylor, Baldwin, and Alex Zayed rotated at the other ILB position.
Ezekiel Barnett saw more snaps than James Jackson at OLB in this one for the first time this season. Barnett has been such a weapon for Tech defensively four games into the season as he has already collected 3.2 TFL and 2 sacks.
Tech continues to play a lot of nickel defense as Aaron Roberson was on the field for 28 snaps Friday.
