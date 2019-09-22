Louisiana Tech opened conference play Friday night with a 43-31 victory over FIU. The Bulldogs are now 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play in 2019. In this piece we will take a look at the snap count totals for both the offense and the defense. Up first, the offense. Tech ran a season-high 86 plays and piled up a season-high 565 total yards.

La Tech Offense Player Position Snap Count Total J'Mar Smith QB 86 Kody Russey C 86 Adrian Hardy WR 76 Drew Kirkpatrick LG 74 Gewhite Stallworth RT 69 Willie Allen LT 62 Ethan Reed RG 61 Jaqwis Dancy RB 57 Isaiah Graham WR 52 Griffin Hebert WR 51 Cee Jay Powell WR 48 Josh Mote LG/RG 40 Malik Stanley WR 37 Wayne Toussant WR 32 Smoke Harris WR 27 Justin Henderson RB 27 Biron Rossell LT 24 Bobby Holly TE/H-Back 19 Antawn Lewis RT 17

Drew Kirkpatrick bounced back nicely this week after a tough week last week at Bowling Green. Kirkpatrick saw the most snaps among the three guards that include himself, Ethan Reed, and Josh Mote. As expected, Jaqwis Dancy saw his role increase dramatically with conference play now here. Dancy saw 57 snaps and got a season-high 21 touches. Biron Rossell and Antawn Lewis both got some extremely valuable time at the tackle spots and will only help Tech going forward on the offensive line. Next, let's take a look at the defense. The Tech defense was on the field for 70 snaps.

La Tech Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Amik Robertson CB 70 Willie Baker OLB/DE 70 L'Jarius Sneed S 70 Milton Williams DE 67 Ka'Derrion Mason DE/DT 67 Collin Scott ILB 66 Mike Sam CB 60 Courtney Wallace NT/DT 52 Connor Taylor ILB 42 Bee Jay Williamson S 42 Ezekiel Barnett OLB/DE/S 36 James Jackson OLB 30 Darryl Lewis S 28 Aaron Roberson CB 28 Jaiden Cole S 15 Trey Baldwin ILB 13 Alex Zayed ILB 4 DJ Jackson NT/DT 3 Steven Shaw DE 3 La'Dante Davenport DE/DT 3 Zach Hannibal CB 1