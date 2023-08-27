Louisiana Tech (1-0, 1-0) earned a hard-fought 22-17 victory over FIU (0-1, 0-1) in its season opener on Saturday night. Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the victory. The Bulldogs ran 84 plays on offense, per Pro Football Focus.

LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total QB Hank Bachmeier 84 RT Carson Bruno 84 LT Dakota White 84 LG Bert Hale 84 C Abraham Delfin 84 WR Cyrus Allen 78 WR Smoke Harris 65 RG Jerren Gilbert 58 TE Nate Jones 48 WR Tru Edwards 44 TE Ryan Rivera 37 WR Kyle Maxwell 36 RB Keldric Moody 34 RG Biron Rossell 28 RB Keith Willis Jr. 26 WR Matthew McCallister 15 RB Charvis Thornton 8 RB Jacob Fields 8 TE John Locke 8 WR DeColdest Crawford 2 WR Koby Duru 2

Carson Bruno playing with a broken right hand went the distance at right tackle playing all 84 snaps. Abraham Delfin returned from an achilles injury that he suffered in the Clemson game last season to play all 84 snaps. Jerren Gilbert made his first career snap at right guard to play 58 snaps on the evening. With Charvis Thornton going down with an injury early, Keldric Moody and Keith Willis Jr. combined to play 71% of the snaps. FIU ran 46 plays on the night against a Tech defense that allowed only 182 total yards. The Panthers ran 33 plays for 73 yards over the final three quarters of the contest.

LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total S Cecil Singleton 46 CB Cedric Woods 46 S Myles Heard 46 CB Willie Roberts 44 DE J'Dan Burnett 43 LB Brevin Randle 40 LB Jeslord Boateng 40 DT Deshon Hall 39 DE Mykol Clark 35 DT Rason Williams 28 DT Zion Nason 23 Nickel Demarcus Griffin-Taylor 20 Nickel Michael Richard 16 LB Hugh Davis 12 LB Zach Zimos 11 DE Jayden Gray 7 DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell 5 CB Jhamal Shelby 2 CB Qua'veon Turner 2