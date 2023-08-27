News More News
ago football Edit

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs FIU

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (1-0, 1-0) earned a hard-fought 22-17 victory over FIU (0-1, 0-1) in its season opener on Saturday night.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the victory.

The Bulldogs ran 84 plays on offense, per Pro Football Focus.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

QB Hank Bachmeier

84

RT Carson Bruno

84

LT Dakota White

84

LG Bert Hale

84

C Abraham Delfin

84

WR Cyrus Allen

78

WR Smoke Harris

65

RG Jerren Gilbert

58

TE Nate Jones

48

WR Tru Edwards

44

TE Ryan Rivera

37

WR Kyle Maxwell

36

RB Keldric Moody

34

RG Biron Rossell

28

RB Keith Willis Jr.

26

WR Matthew McCallister

15

RB Charvis Thornton

8

RB Jacob Fields

8

TE John Locke

8

WR DeColdest Crawford

2

WR Koby Duru

2

Carson Bruno playing with a broken right hand went the distance at right tackle playing all 84 snaps.

Abraham Delfin returned from an achilles injury that he suffered in the Clemson game last season to play all 84 snaps.

Jerren Gilbert made his first career snap at right guard to play 58 snaps on the evening.

With Charvis Thornton going down with an injury early, Keldric Moody and Keith Willis Jr. combined to play 71% of the snaps.

FIU ran 46 plays on the night against a Tech defense that allowed only 182 total yards. The Panthers ran 33 plays for 73 yards over the final three quarters of the contest.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

S Cecil Singleton

46

CB Cedric Woods

46

S Myles Heard

46

CB Willie Roberts

44

DE J'Dan Burnett

43

LB Brevin Randle

40

LB Jeslord Boateng

40

DT Deshon Hall

39

DE Mykol Clark

35

DT Rason Williams

28

DT Zion Nason

23

Nickel Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

20

Nickel Michael Richard

16

LB Hugh Davis

12

LB Zach Zimos

11

DE Jayden Gray

7

DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

5

CB Jhamal Shelby

2

CB Qua'veon Turner

2

Myles Heard and Brevin Randle transferred in from SFA and provided an immediate impact as the duo combined for 18 tackles on the evening.

With Demarcus Griffin-Taylor going down with an injury early, Michael Richard stepped in to play 16 snaps as a true freshman in his first career game.

Zach Zimos made a big play late at linebacker and played 11 snaps in his first game in a Tech uniform.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}