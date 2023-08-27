Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs FIU
Louisiana Tech (1-0, 1-0) earned a hard-fought 22-17 victory over FIU (0-1, 0-1) in its season opener on Saturday night.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the victory.
The Bulldogs ran 84 plays on offense, per Pro Football Focus.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
QB Hank Bachmeier
|
84
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
84
|
LT Dakota White
|
84
|
LG Bert Hale
|
84
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
84
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
78
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
65
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
58
|
TE Nate Jones
|
48
|
WR Tru Edwards
|
44
|
TE Ryan Rivera
|
37
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
36
|
RB Keldric Moody
|
34
|
RG Biron Rossell
|
28
|
RB Keith Willis Jr.
|
26
|
WR Matthew McCallister
|
15
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
8
|
RB Jacob Fields
|
8
|
TE John Locke
|
8
|
WR DeColdest Crawford
|
2
|
WR Koby Duru
|
2
Carson Bruno playing with a broken right hand went the distance at right tackle playing all 84 snaps.
Abraham Delfin returned from an achilles injury that he suffered in the Clemson game last season to play all 84 snaps.
Jerren Gilbert made his first career snap at right guard to play 58 snaps on the evening.
With Charvis Thornton going down with an injury early, Keldric Moody and Keith Willis Jr. combined to play 71% of the snaps.
FIU ran 46 plays on the night against a Tech defense that allowed only 182 total yards. The Panthers ran 33 plays for 73 yards over the final three quarters of the contest.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
46
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
46
|
S Myles Heard
|
46
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
44
|
DE J'Dan Burnett
|
43
|
LB Brevin Randle
|
40
|
LB Jeslord Boateng
|
40
|
DT Deshon Hall
|
39
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
35
|
DT Rason Williams
|
28
|
DT Zion Nason
|
23
|
Nickel Demarcus Griffin-Taylor
|
20
|
Nickel Michael Richard
|
16
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
12
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
11
|
DE Jayden Gray
|
7
|
DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell
|
5
|
CB Jhamal Shelby
|
2
|
CB Qua'veon Turner
|
2
Myles Heard and Brevin Randle transferred in from SFA and provided an immediate impact as the duo combined for 18 tackles on the evening.
With Demarcus Griffin-Taylor going down with an injury early, Michael Richard stepped in to play 16 snaps as a true freshman in his first career game.
Zach Zimos made a big play late at linebacker and played 11 snaps in his first game in a Tech uniform.
---
