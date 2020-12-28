 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs GA Southern
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs GA Southern

Ben Carlisle
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (5-5) fell 38-3 to Georgia Southern (8-5) in the New Orleans Bowl to close out its season last week.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count total for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 68 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

LG Josh Mote

68

C Kody Russey

68

RG Abraham Delfin

67

RB Israel Tucker

58

WR Isaiah Graham

50

RT/LT Walker Hankinson

48

QB Aaron Allen

45

WR Smoke Harris

39

WR Wayne Toussant

37

LT Dakota White

36

RT Christian Henderson

33

H-Back Jacob Adams

30

WR Griffin Hebert

30

WR Ceejay Powell

28

QB JD Head

23

WR Kyle Maxwell

23

RT Michael Gause

19

WR Tahj Magee

10

WR Joe Walker

8

WR Praise Okorie

8

RB Harlan Dixon

6

WR Tre Harris

5

RB Greg Garner

4

H-Back Carson Rieder

4

RG Jonah Brewster

1

With the offensive line getting banged up, Walker Hankinson (48), Dakota White (36), Christian Henderson (33), and Michael Gause (19) all saw action at offensive tackle.

The 19 snaps that Gause played were the first of his career.

JD Head saw his first extended action as a Bulldog after Aaron Allen threw three first-half interceptions.

Shifting to the defensive side, GA Southern ran 69 plays in the game.


LA Tech Defense 
Player Snap Count Total

OLB/S Ezekiel Barnett

69

CB Zach Hannibal

66

CB Cedric Woods

59

ILB Tyler Grubbs

58

S Khalil Ladler

57

ILB Trey Baldwin

56

S Bee Jay Williamson

52

DE Deshon Hall

43

DT Milton Williams

43

DE/OLB Eric Kendzior

39

NT Keivie Rose

37

DE/OLB Levi Bell

30

S Jaiden Cole

29

DE Mykol Clark

26

DT Tristan Allen

26

ILB Maki Carabin

24

NT DJ Jackson

17

NT Gerald Wilbon

15

CB DJ Brown

10

CB Brodrick Calhoun

3

Milton Williams saw action on 62% of the snaps in his final game at Tech. Williams announced his intentions to enter the 2021 NFL Draft following the game.

Khalil Ladler (83%) and Bee Jay Williamson (75%) saw a majority of the snaps at safety after splitting reps with Jaiden Cole for most of the season.

Louisiana Tech closed out its 2020 campaign at 5-5 overall.

