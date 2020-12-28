BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs GA Southern

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs GA Southern
Louisiana Tech (5-5) fell 38-3 to Georgia Southern (8-5) in the New Orleans Bowl to close out its season last week.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count total for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 68 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LG Josh Mote
|
68
|
C Kody Russey
|
68
|
RG Abraham Delfin
|
67
|
RB Israel Tucker
|
58
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
50
|
RT/LT Walker Hankinson
|
48
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
45
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
39
|
WR Wayne Toussant
|
37
|
LT Dakota White
|
36
|
RT Christian Henderson
|
33
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
30
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
30
|
WR Ceejay Powell
|
28
|
QB JD Head
|
23
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
23
|
RT Michael Gause
|
19
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
10
|
WR Joe Walker
|
8
|
WR Praise Okorie
|
8
|
RB Harlan Dixon
|
6
|
WR Tre Harris
|
5
|
RB Greg Garner
|
4
|
H-Back Carson Rieder
|
4
|
RG Jonah Brewster
|
1
With the offensive line getting banged up, Walker Hankinson (48), Dakota White (36), Christian Henderson (33), and Michael Gause (19) all saw action at offensive tackle.
The 19 snaps that Gause played were the first of his career.
JD Head saw his first extended action as a Bulldog after Aaron Allen threw three first-half interceptions.
Shifting to the defensive side, GA Southern ran 69 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
OLB/S Ezekiel Barnett
|
69
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
66
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
59
|
ILB Tyler Grubbs
|
58
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
57
|
ILB Trey Baldwin
|
56
|
S Bee Jay Williamson
|
52
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
43
|
DT Milton Williams
|
43
|
DE/OLB Eric Kendzior
|
39
|
NT Keivie Rose
|
37
|
DE/OLB Levi Bell
|
30
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
29
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
26
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
26
|
ILB Maki Carabin
|
24
|
NT DJ Jackson
|
17
|
NT Gerald Wilbon
|
15
|
CB DJ Brown
|
10
|
CB Brodrick Calhoun
|
3
Milton Williams saw action on 62% of the snaps in his final game at Tech. Williams announced his intentions to enter the 2021 NFL Draft following the game.
Khalil Ladler (83%) and Bee Jay Williamson (75%) saw a majority of the snaps at safety after splitting reps with Jaiden Cole for most of the season.
Louisiana Tech closed out its 2020 campaign at 5-5 overall. Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month for coverage throughout the offseason.