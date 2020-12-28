BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs GA Southern

Louisiana Tech (5-5) fell 38-3 to Georgia Southern (8-5) in the New Orleans Bowl to close out its season last week. Let's take a look at some of the snap count total for the Bulldogs in the defeat. Offensively, Tech ran 68 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total LG Josh Mote 68 C Kody Russey 68 RG Abraham Delfin 67 RB Israel Tucker 58 WR Isaiah Graham 50 RT/LT Walker Hankinson 48 QB Aaron Allen 45 WR Smoke Harris 39 WR Wayne Toussant 37 LT Dakota White 36 RT Christian Henderson 33 H-Back Jacob Adams 30 WR Griffin Hebert 30 WR Ceejay Powell 28 QB JD Head 23 WR Kyle Maxwell 23 RT Michael Gause 19 WR Tahj Magee 10 WR Joe Walker 8 WR Praise Okorie 8 RB Harlan Dixon 6 WR Tre Harris 5 RB Greg Garner 4 H-Back Carson Rieder 4 RG Jonah Brewster 1

With the offensive line getting banged up, Walker Hankinson (48), Dakota White (36), Christian Henderson (33), and Michael Gause (19) all saw action at offensive tackle. The 19 snaps that Gause played were the first of his career. JD Head saw his first extended action as a Bulldog after Aaron Allen threw three first-half interceptions. Shifting to the defensive side, GA Southern ran 69 plays in the game.



LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total OLB/S Ezekiel Barnett 69 CB Zach Hannibal 66 CB Cedric Woods 59 ILB Tyler Grubbs 58 S Khalil Ladler 57 ILB Trey Baldwin 56 S Bee Jay Williamson 52 DE Deshon Hall 43 DT Milton Williams 43 DE/OLB Eric Kendzior 39 NT Keivie Rose 37 DE/OLB Levi Bell 30 S Jaiden Cole 29 DE Mykol Clark 26 DT Tristan Allen 26 ILB Maki Carabin 24 NT DJ Jackson 17 NT Gerald Wilbon 15 CB DJ Brown 10 CB Brodrick Calhoun 3