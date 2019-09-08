Louisiana Tech squeaked out a 20-14 victory over Grambling Saturday afternoon to improve to 1-1 on the young season. With temperatures approaching 150 degrees on the field, the Bulldogs were forced to rotate plenty of players throughout the game. Let's take a look at the snap count totals for Tech on both offense and defense. We will take a look at the Tech offense that ran 67 plays in the game first.

La Tech Offense Player Position Snap Count Total J'Mar Smith QB 67 Kody Russey C 67 Drew Kirkpatrick LG 63 Willie Allen LT 62 Ethan Reed RG 61 Gewhite Stallworth RT 58 Adrian Hardy WR 54 Isaiah Graham WR 42 Israel Tucker RB 39 Cee Jay Powell WR 32 Griffin Hebert WR 31 Bobby Holly TE/H-Back 25 Smoke Harris WR 24 Malik Stanley WR 18 Wayne Toussant WR 16 Justin Henderson RB 15 Josh Mote LG/RG 14 Jaqwis Dancy RB 12 Javonte Woodard WR 9 Antawn Lewis RT 9 Praise Okorie WR 5 Biron Rossell LT 5 Noah Pitre TE 4 L'Jarius Sneed* RB 3 DeAndre Marcus RB 2

After piling up 254 total yards and 20 points in the first half, Louisiana Tech was limited to just 136 yards and 0 points in the second half. The Bulldogs ran 27 plays in the second half and only passed the ball 6 times. Javonte Woodard started in place of Adrian Hardy, but Hardy got his usual workload and played 81% of the snaps. The Bulldogs continue to limit the number of snaps for Jaqwis Dancy in hopes of keeping him healthy for conference play. Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Grambling ran 91 plays against the Tech defense.

La Tech Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Amik Robertson CB 82 Mike Sam CB 81 Willie Baker OLB 73 Collin Scott ILB 72 Courtney Wallace NT 70 Milton Williams DE 67 Ka'Derrion Mason DE 65 L'Jarius Sneed S 65 Bee Jay Williamson S 65 Connor Taylor ILB 45 James Jackson OLB 44 Trey Baldwin ILB 41 Aaron Roberson CB 40 Darryl Lewis S 36 Jaiden Cole S 31 La'Dante Davenport DE 28 Ezekiel Barnett OLB 24 Steven Shaw DE 23 Tristan Allen OLB 21 Alex Zayed ILB 18 D.J. Jackson NT 16 Zach Hannibal CB 13