Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Grambling

Louisiana Tech squeaked out a 20-14 victory over Grambling Saturday afternoon to improve to 1-1 on the young season.

With temperatures approaching 150 degrees on the field, the Bulldogs were forced to rotate plenty of players throughout the game.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals for Tech on both offense and defense.

We will take a look at the Tech offense that ran 67 plays in the game first.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

J'Mar Smith

QB

67

Kody Russey

C

67

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

63

Willie Allen

LT

62

Ethan Reed

RG

61

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

58

Adrian Hardy

WR

54

Isaiah Graham

WR

42

Israel Tucker

RB

39

Cee Jay Powell

WR

32

Griffin Hebert

WR

31

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

25

Smoke Harris

WR

24

Malik Stanley

WR

18

Wayne Toussant

WR

16

Justin Henderson

RB

15

Josh Mote

LG/RG

14

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

12

Javonte Woodard

WR

9

Antawn Lewis

RT

9

Praise Okorie

WR

5

Biron Rossell

LT

5

Noah Pitre

TE

4

L'Jarius Sneed*

RB

3

DeAndre Marcus

RB

2
*Sneed was in for the final 3 snaps of the game in which Tech took a knee to run out the clock.

After piling up 254 total yards and 20 points in the first half, Louisiana Tech was limited to just 136 yards and 0 points in the second half.

The Bulldogs ran 27 plays in the second half and only passed the ball 6 times.

Javonte Woodard started in place of Adrian Hardy, but Hardy got his usual workload and played 81% of the snaps.

The Bulldogs continue to limit the number of snaps for Jaqwis Dancy in hopes of keeping him healthy for conference play.

Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Grambling ran 91 plays against the Tech defense.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

82

Mike Sam

CB

81

Willie Baker

OLB

73

Collin Scott

ILB

72

Courtney Wallace

NT

70

Milton Williams

DE

67

Ka'Derrion Mason

DE

65

L'Jarius Sneed

S

65

Bee Jay Williamson

S

65

Connor Taylor

ILB

45

James Jackson

OLB

44

Trey Baldwin

ILB

41

Aaron Roberson

CB

40

Darryl Lewis

S

36

Jaiden Cole

S

31

La'Dante Davenport

DE

28

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB

24

Steven Shaw

DE

23

Tristan Allen

OLB

21

Alex Zayed

ILB

18

D.J. Jackson

NT

16

Zach Hannibal

CB

13

The big thing that sticks out is the number of snaps that the trio Wallace, Williams, and Mason played. We've known that Tech is somewhat thin up front, but the back-ups have to be able to spell them more often.

Both back-up safeties Darryl Lewis and Jaiden Cole saw a good deal of playing time and played well.

Alex Zayed has surpassed Randy Hogan on the two-deep at ILB.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! Tomorrow we will take a look at the Pro Football Focus Player Grades for the Bulldogs against Grambling. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!

