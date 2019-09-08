Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Grambling
Louisiana Tech squeaked out a 20-14 victory over Grambling Saturday afternoon to improve to 1-1 on the young season.
With temperatures approaching 150 degrees on the field, the Bulldogs were forced to rotate plenty of players throughout the game.
Let's take a look at the snap count totals for Tech on both offense and defense.
We will take a look at the Tech offense that ran 67 plays in the game first.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
67
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
67
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
63
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
62
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
61
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
58
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
54
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
42
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
39
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
32
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
31
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
25
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
24
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
18
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
16
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
15
|
Josh Mote
|
LG/RG
|
14
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
12
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
9
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
9
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
5
|
Biron Rossell
|
LT
|
5
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
4
|
L'Jarius Sneed*
|
RB
|
3
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
2
After piling up 254 total yards and 20 points in the first half, Louisiana Tech was limited to just 136 yards and 0 points in the second half.
The Bulldogs ran 27 plays in the second half and only passed the ball 6 times.
Javonte Woodard started in place of Adrian Hardy, but Hardy got his usual workload and played 81% of the snaps.
The Bulldogs continue to limit the number of snaps for Jaqwis Dancy in hopes of keeping him healthy for conference play.
Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Grambling ran 91 plays against the Tech defense.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
82
|
Mike Sam
|
CB
|
81
|
Willie Baker
|
OLB
|
73
|
Collin Scott
|
ILB
|
72
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT
|
70
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
67
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DE
|
65
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
65
|
Bee Jay Williamson
|
S
|
65
|
Connor Taylor
|
ILB
|
45
|
James Jackson
|
OLB
|
44
|
Trey Baldwin
|
ILB
|
41
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
40
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
36
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
31
|
La'Dante Davenport
|
DE
|
28
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB
|
24
|
Steven Shaw
|
DE
|
23
|
Tristan Allen
|
OLB
|
21
|
Alex Zayed
|
ILB
|
18
|
D.J. Jackson
|
NT
|
16
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
13
The big thing that sticks out is the number of snaps that the trio Wallace, Williams, and Mason played. We've known that Tech is somewhat thin up front, but the back-ups have to be able to spell them more often.
Both back-up safeties Darryl Lewis and Jaiden Cole saw a good deal of playing time and played well.
Alex Zayed has surpassed Randy Hogan on the two-deep at ILB.
