BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Houston Baptist

Louisiana Tech (2-0) cruised to a 66-38 win over Houston Baptist (0-3) Saturday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium. In the convincing win, a number of Bulldogs saw extended playing time on both sides of the ball. Let's take a look at the snap count totals offensively and defensively. Offensively, Tech ran 79 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense Player Position Snap Count Total Abraham Delfin RG 79 Josh Mote LG 71 Kody Russey C 71 Antawn Lewis RT 68 Donavaughn Campbell LT 68 Luke Anthony QB 55 Adrian Hardy WR 51 Isaiah Graham WR 45 Griffin Hebert WR 40 Justin Henderson RB 36 Jawaun Johnson WR 34 Cee Jay Powell WR 32 Israel Tucker RB 32 Smoke Harris WR 32 Wayne Toussant WR 30 Kyle Maxwell WR 26 Dakota White LT/RT 22 Aaron Allen QB 20 Greg Garner RB 14 Carson Rieder H-Back 9 Christian Henderson RG 8 Drake Carroll LG 8 Jacob Adams H-Back 7 Biron Rossell LT 4 Westin Elliott QB 4 Jonah Brewster RG 3

Abraham Delfin, in his 2nd career start, played all 79 snaps in the game. Delfin slid to center on the last possession of the game for Tech. Luke Anthony made his first career FBS start and played 70% of the snaps. Anthony became the third QB in Tech history with 5 TD passes and 1 rushing TD. Seven receivers played at least 26 snaps in the game. Both Wayne Toussant and Kyle Maxwell caught their first career touchdowns. TR FR Dakota White saw action for the second consecutive week at both left and right tackle. RS SO Christian Henderson saw his first action of the season after missing the Southern Miss game last week. Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Houston Baptist ran 89 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Cedric Woods CB 89 Brodrick Calhoun CB 89 Tyler Grubbs ILB 81 Khalil Ladler S 76 Ezekiel Barnett OLB/S 74 Jaiden Cole S 59 Trey Baldwin ILB 57 Deshon Hall DE 53 Milton Williams DT/DE 51 Beejay Williamson S 50 Eric Kendzior DE/OLB 48 Keivie Rose DT 43 Levi Bell ILB 30 Allen Walker ILB 25 Tristan Allen DE 25 Steven Shaw DT 25 Mykol Clark DE/OLB 18 Malik Wells DT 18 Joren Dickey ILB 16 Charvis Thornton OLB/S 15 Gerald Wilbon DT 15 Ben Bell DE 13 Calvin Rhines DT 3 Kershawn Fisher OLB/DE 3 Marqualius Turner S 3