BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Houston Baptist

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Houston Baptist
Louisiana Tech (2-0) cruised to a 66-38 win over Houston Baptist (0-3) Saturday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium.
In the convincing win, a number of Bulldogs saw extended playing time on both sides of the ball.
Let's take a look at the snap count totals offensively and defensively.
Offensively, Tech ran 79 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Abraham Delfin
|
RG
|
79
|
Josh Mote
|
LG
|
71
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
71
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
68
|
Donavaughn Campbell
|
LT
|
68
|
Luke Anthony
|
QB
|
55
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
51
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
45
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
40
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
36
|
Jawaun Johnson
|
WR
|
34
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
32
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
32
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
32
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
30
|
Kyle Maxwell
|
WR
|
26
|
Dakota White
|
LT/RT
|
22
|
Aaron Allen
|
QB
|
20
|
Greg Garner
|
RB
|
14
|
Carson Rieder
|
H-Back
|
9
|
Christian Henderson
|
RG
|
8
|
Drake Carroll
|
LG
|
8
|
Jacob Adams
|
H-Back
|
7
|
Biron Rossell
|
LT
|
4
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
4
|
Jonah Brewster
|
RG
|
3
Abraham Delfin, in his 2nd career start, played all 79 snaps in the game. Delfin slid to center on the last possession of the game for Tech.
Luke Anthony made his first career FBS start and played 70% of the snaps. Anthony became the third QB in Tech history with 5 TD passes and 1 rushing TD.
Seven receivers played at least 26 snaps in the game. Both Wayne Toussant and Kyle Maxwell caught their first career touchdowns.
TR FR Dakota White saw action for the second consecutive week at both left and right tackle.
RS SO Christian Henderson saw his first action of the season after missing the Southern Miss game last week.
Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Houston Baptist ran 89 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Cedric Woods
|
CB
|
89
|
Brodrick Calhoun
|
CB
|
89
|
Tyler Grubbs
|
ILB
|
81
|
Khalil Ladler
|
S
|
76
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB/S
|
74
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
59
|
Trey Baldwin
|
ILB
|
57
|
Deshon Hall
|
DE
|
53
|
Milton Williams
|
DT/DE
|
51
|
Beejay Williamson
|
S
|
50
|
Eric Kendzior
|
DE/OLB
|
48
|
Keivie Rose
|
DT
|
43
|
Levi Bell
|
ILB
|
30
|
Allen Walker
|
ILB
|
25
|
Tristan Allen
|
DE
|
25
|
Steven Shaw
|
DT
|
25
|
Mykol Clark
|
DE/OLB
|
18
|
Malik Wells
|
DT
|
18
|
Joren Dickey
|
ILB
|
16
|
Charvis Thornton
|
OLB/S
|
15
|
Gerald Wilbon
|
DT
|
15
|
Ben Bell
|
DE
|
13
|
Calvin Rhines
|
DT
|
3
|
Kershawn Fisher
|
OLB/DE
|
3
|
Marqualius Turner
|
S
|
3
With Zach Hannibal out due to injury, Cedric Woods and Brodrick Calhoun went the distance at cornerback.
After playing 100% of the snaps last week against Southern Miss, Tyler Grubbs played 91% of the snaps this week. Grubbs had a team-high 12 tackles.
After missing the Southern Miss game last week, Trey Baldwin returned at ILB and had 9 tackles in 57 snaps before being ejected for targeting in the third quarter.
Keivie Rose saw a career-high 43 snaps at DT after Gerald Wilbon went down with an injury early in the game.
Levi Bell, Malik Wells, Ben Bell, and Joren Dickey all saw their first action as Bulldogs in the win.
For more coverage of Louisiana Tech's 66-38 win over Houston Baptist, join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics!