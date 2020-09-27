 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Houston Baptist
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-27 08:00:42 -0500') }} football

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Houston Baptist

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (2-0) cruised to a 66-38 win over Houston Baptist (0-3) Saturday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

In the convincing win, a number of Bulldogs saw extended playing time on both sides of the ball.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals offensively and defensively.

Offensively, Tech ran 79 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Abraham Delfin

RG

79

Josh Mote

LG

71

Kody Russey

C

71

Antawn Lewis

RT

68

Donavaughn Campbell

LT

68

Luke Anthony

QB

55

Adrian Hardy

WR

51

Isaiah Graham

WR

45

Griffin Hebert

WR

40

Justin Henderson

RB

36

Jawaun Johnson

WR

34

Cee Jay Powell

WR

32

Israel Tucker

RB

32

Smoke Harris

WR

32

Wayne Toussant

WR

30

Kyle Maxwell

WR

26

Dakota White

LT/RT

22

Aaron Allen

QB

20

Greg Garner

RB

14

Carson Rieder

H-Back

9

Christian Henderson

RG

8

Drake Carroll

LG

8

Jacob Adams

H-Back

7

Biron Rossell

LT

4

Westin Elliott

QB

4

Jonah Brewster

RG

3

Abraham Delfin, in his 2nd career start, played all 79 snaps in the game. Delfin slid to center on the last possession of the game for Tech.

Luke Anthony made his first career FBS start and played 70% of the snaps. Anthony became the third QB in Tech history with 5 TD passes and 1 rushing TD.

Seven receivers played at least 26 snaps in the game. Both Wayne Toussant and Kyle Maxwell caught their first career touchdowns.

TR FR Dakota White saw action for the second consecutive week at both left and right tackle.

RS SO Christian Henderson saw his first action of the season after missing the Southern Miss game last week.

Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Houston Baptist ran 89 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total 

Cedric Woods

CB

89

Brodrick Calhoun

CB

89

Tyler Grubbs

ILB

81

Khalil Ladler

S

76

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB/S

74

Jaiden Cole

S

59

Trey Baldwin

ILB

57

Deshon Hall

DE

53

Milton Williams

DT/DE

51

Beejay Williamson

S

50

Eric Kendzior

DE/OLB

48

Keivie Rose

DT

43

Levi Bell

ILB

30

Allen Walker

ILB

25

Tristan Allen

DE

25

Steven Shaw

DT

25

Mykol Clark

DE/OLB

18

Malik Wells

DT

18

Joren Dickey

ILB

16

Charvis Thornton

OLB/S

15

Gerald Wilbon

DT

15

Ben Bell

DE

13

Calvin Rhines

DT

3

Kershawn Fisher

OLB/DE

3

Marqualius Turner

S

3

With Zach Hannibal out due to injury, Cedric Woods and Brodrick Calhoun went the distance at cornerback.

After playing 100% of the snaps last week against Southern Miss, Tyler Grubbs played 91% of the snaps this week. Grubbs had a team-high 12 tackles.

After missing the Southern Miss game last week, Trey Baldwin returned at ILB and had 9 tackles in 57 snaps before being ejected for targeting in the third quarter.

Keivie Rose saw a career-high 43 snaps at DT after Gerald Wilbon went down with an injury early in the game.

Levi Bell, Malik Wells, Ben Bell, and Joren Dickey all saw their first action as Bulldogs in the win.

For more coverage of Louisiana Tech's 66-38 win over Houston Baptist

