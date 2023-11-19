Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Jacksonville State
Louisiana Tech saw its 2023 season come to an end with a 56-17 loss at Jacksonville State on Saturday afternoon.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 72 snaps in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LT Kenneth Bannister
|
72
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
72
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
72
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
71
|
LG Bert Hale
|
62
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
61
|
QB Hank Bachmeier
|
56
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
53
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
52
|
TE Ryan Rivera
|
40
|
RB Tyre Shelton
|
36
|
WR Marlion Jackson
|
28
|
WR Tru Edwards
|
16
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
15
|
C Landon Nelson
|
11
|
LG Elijah Bowser
|
10
|
RB Keith Willis
|
9
|
QB Jack Turner
|
9
|
RB Keldric Moody
|
9
|
WR Solo Lewis
|
9
|
QB Evan Bullock
|
7
|
WR Decoldest Crawford
|
7
|
OL Biron Rossell
|
5
|
OL Hayden Christman
|
4
|
RB Jacob Fields
|
3
|
TE Eli Finley
|
2
|
WR Koby Duru
|
1
Kenneth Bannister made his first career start and played 100% of the snaps at left tackle.
Elijah Bowser saw a career-high 10 snaps at left guard.
Evan Bullock saw his first collegiate action at quarterback.
Defensively, the Bulldogs saw the Gamecocks run 78 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LB Jeslord Boateng
|
77
|
S Myles Heard
|
64
|
LB Brevin Randle
|
63
|
CB Jhamal Shelby
|
62
|
NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor
|
62
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
62
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
57
|
DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell
|
46
|
DT Zion Nason
|
46
|
NK Michael Richard
|
44
|
DT Deshon Hall
|
41
|
DT Rason Williams
|
39
|
DE Jessie Evans
|
37
|
DT David Blay
|
27
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
27
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
21
|
DE Jayden Gray
|
16
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
15
|
NK Qua'veon Turner
|
14
|
CB David Webb III
|
11
|
S Isaiah Mcelvane
|
11
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
9
|
DT Kells Bush
|
4
|
S Roderick Roberson
|
3
Jhamal Shelby saw action on 62 snaps, his second most in a single-game this season.
Ezekiel Durham-Campbell saw his most number of snaps since week three against North Texas.
David Webb saw his first 11 snaps of the season at cornerback.
---
