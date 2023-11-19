Louisiana Tech saw its 2023 season come to an end with a 56-17 loss at Jacksonville State on Saturday afternoon. Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat. Offensively, Tech ran 72 snaps in the game.



LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total LT Kenneth Bannister 72 RT Carson Bruno 72 RG Jerren Gilbert 72 WR Cyrus Allen 71 LG Bert Hale 62 C Abraham Delfin 61 QB Hank Bachmeier 56 WR Kyle Maxwell 53 WR Smoke Harris 52 TE Ryan Rivera 40 RB Tyre Shelton 36 WR Marlion Jackson 28 WR Tru Edwards 16 RB Charvis Thornton 15 C Landon Nelson 11 LG Elijah Bowser 10 RB Keith Willis 9 QB Jack Turner 9 RB Keldric Moody 9 WR Solo Lewis 9 QB Evan Bullock 7 WR Decoldest Crawford 7 OL Biron Rossell 5 OL Hayden Christman 4 RB Jacob Fields 3 TE Eli Finley 2 WR Koby Duru 1

Kenneth Bannister made his first career start and played 100% of the snaps at left tackle. Elijah Bowser saw a career-high 10 snaps at left guard. Evan Bullock saw his first collegiate action at quarterback. Defensively, the Bulldogs saw the Gamecocks run 78 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total LB Jeslord Boateng 77 S Myles Heard 64 LB Brevin Randle 63 CB Jhamal Shelby 62 NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor 62 S Cecil Singleton 62 DE Mykol Clark 57 DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell 46 DT Zion Nason 46 NK Michael Richard 44 DT Deshon Hall 41 DT Rason Williams 39 DE Jessie Evans 37 DT David Blay 27 LB Zach Zimos 27 CB Cedric Woods 21 DE Jayden Gray 16 LB Hugh Davis 15 NK Qua'veon Turner 14 CB David Webb III 11 S Isaiah Mcelvane 11 CB Willie Roberts 9 DT Kells Bush 4 S Roderick Roberson 3