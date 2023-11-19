Advertisement
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Jacksonville State

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech saw its 2023 season come to an end with a 56-17 loss at Jacksonville State on Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 72 snaps in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

LT Kenneth Bannister

72

RT Carson Bruno

72

RG Jerren Gilbert

72

WR Cyrus Allen

71

LG Bert Hale

62

C Abraham Delfin

61

QB Hank Bachmeier

56

WR Kyle Maxwell

53

WR Smoke Harris

52

TE Ryan Rivera

40

RB Tyre Shelton

36

WR Marlion Jackson

28

WR Tru Edwards

16

RB Charvis Thornton

15

C Landon Nelson

11

LG Elijah Bowser

10

RB Keith Willis

9

QB Jack Turner

9

RB Keldric Moody

9

WR Solo Lewis

9

QB Evan Bullock

7

WR Decoldest Crawford

7

OL Biron Rossell

5

OL Hayden Christman

4

RB Jacob Fields

3

TE Eli Finley

2

WR Koby Duru

1

Kenneth Bannister made his first career start and played 100% of the snaps at left tackle.

Elijah Bowser saw a career-high 10 snaps at left guard.

Evan Bullock saw his first collegiate action at quarterback.

Defensively, the Bulldogs saw the Gamecocks run 78 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

LB Jeslord Boateng

77

S Myles Heard

64

LB Brevin Randle

63

CB Jhamal Shelby

62

NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

62

S Cecil Singleton

62

DE Mykol Clark

57

DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

46

DT Zion Nason

46

NK Michael Richard

44

DT Deshon Hall

41

DT Rason Williams

39

DE Jessie Evans

37

DT David Blay

27

LB Zach Zimos

27

CB Cedric Woods

21

DE Jayden Gray

16

LB Hugh Davis

15

NK Qua'veon Turner

14

CB David Webb III

11

S Isaiah Mcelvane

11

CB Willie Roberts

9

DT Kells Bush

4

S Roderick Roberson

3

Jhamal Shelby saw action on 62 snaps, his second most in a single-game this season.

Ezekiel Durham-Campbell saw his most number of snaps since week three against North Texas.

David Webb saw his first 11 snaps of the season at cornerback.

---

