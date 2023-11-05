Offensively, Tech ran 68 plays in the game.

Let's take a look at the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the defeat.

Louisiana Tech was eliminated from bowl contention with a 56-30 loss at Liberty on Saturday evening.

Tech's starting offensive line all played 100% of the snaps against the Flames.

Tru Edwards slid inside to the slot to play 30 snaps. The Shreveport native caught 6 passes for 85 yards and a TD.

Solo Lewis saw his first action of the season at receiver.

With Biron Rossell out, Hayden Christman saw five snaps as an extra offensive lineman.

Defensively, Scott Power's unit saw the Flames snap the ball 76 times.