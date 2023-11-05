Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Liberty
Louisiana Tech was eliminated from bowl contention with a 56-30 loss at Liberty on Saturday evening.
Let's take a look at the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 68 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
68
|
LT Dakota White
|
68
|
LG Bert Hale
|
68
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
68
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
68
|
QB Hank Bachmeier
|
68
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
63
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
57
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
48
|
TE Ryan Rivera
|
35
|
WR Tru Edwards
|
30
|
RB Tyre Shelton
|
26
|
WR Dedrick Latulas
|
15
|
WR Solo Lewis
|
13
|
RB Keith Willis
|
12
|
RB Jacob Fields
|
12
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
8
|
TE Eli Finley
|
5
|
OT Hayden Christman
|
5
|
TE John Locke
|
3
|
RB Keldric Moody
|
3
|
WR Koby Duru
|
3
|
RB Dakota Williams
|
1
|
OT Elijah Bowser
|
1
Tech's starting offensive line all played 100% of the snaps against the Flames.
Tru Edwards slid inside to the slot to play 30 snaps. The Shreveport native caught 6 passes for 85 yards and a TD.
Solo Lewis saw his first action of the season at receiver.
With Biron Rossell out, Hayden Christman saw five snaps as an extra offensive lineman.
Defensively, Scott Power's unit saw the Flames snap the ball 76 times.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LB Brevin Randle
|
76
|
LB Jeslord Boateng
|
76
|
DT Zion Nason
|
64
|
S Myles Heard
|
62
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
62
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
58
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
57
|
DT Rason Williams
|
53
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
48
|
NK Michael Richard
|
45
|
DE Jessie Evans
|
45
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
44
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
31
|
NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor
|
29
|
CB Keyshawn Paul
|
25
|
DE Jayden Gray
|
22
|
DT David Blay
|
19
|
S Isaiah Mcelvane
|
13
|
CB Jhamal Shelby
|
5
|
DT Kells Bush
|
2
Randle and Boateng went the distance at linebacker for a second consecutive week.
Jessie Evans played a season-high 45 snaps at defensive end.
Cecil Singleton played a season-low 31 snaps at safety.
Kells Bush saw his first action of the season at defensive tackle.
