Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Liberty

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech was eliminated from bowl contention with a 56-30 loss at Liberty on Saturday evening.

Let's take a look at the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 68 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RT Carson Bruno

68

LT Dakota White

68

LG Bert Hale

68

RG Jerren Gilbert

68

C Abraham Delfin

68

QB Hank Bachmeier

68

WR Cyrus Allen

63

WR Smoke Harris

57

WR Kyle Maxwell

48

TE Ryan Rivera

35

WR Tru Edwards

30

RB Tyre Shelton

26

WR Dedrick Latulas

15

WR Solo Lewis

13

RB Keith Willis

12

RB Jacob Fields

12

RB Charvis Thornton

8

TE Eli Finley

5

OT Hayden Christman

5

TE John Locke

3

RB Keldric Moody

3

WR Koby Duru

3

RB Dakota Williams

1

OT Elijah Bowser

1

Tech's starting offensive line all played 100% of the snaps against the Flames.

Tru Edwards slid inside to the slot to play 30 snaps. The Shreveport native caught 6 passes for 85 yards and a TD.

Solo Lewis saw his first action of the season at receiver.

With Biron Rossell out, Hayden Christman saw five snaps as an extra offensive lineman.

Defensively, Scott Power's unit saw the Flames snap the ball 76 times.

LA Tech Defense
Player  Snap Count Total

LB Brevin Randle

76

LB Jeslord Boateng

76

DT Zion Nason

64

S Myles Heard

62

CB Willie Roberts

62

CB Cedric Woods

58

DE Mykol Clark

57

DT Rason Williams

53

LB Zach Zimos

48

NK Michael Richard

45

DE Jessie Evans

45

DE Deshon Hall

44

S Cecil Singleton

31

NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

29

CB Keyshawn Paul

25

DE Jayden Gray

22

DT David Blay

19

S Isaiah Mcelvane

13

CB Jhamal Shelby

5

DT Kells Bush

2

Randle and Boateng went the distance at linebacker for a second consecutive week.

Jessie Evans played a season-high 45 snaps at defensive end.

Cecil Singleton played a season-low 31 snaps at safety.

Kells Bush saw his first action of the season at defensive tackle.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement