BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Marshall

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Marshall
Louisiana Tech (3-2, 2-1) fell to Marshall (4-0, 2-0) by a score of 35-17 Saturday night.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 61 plays.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LG Josh Mote
|
61
|
LT Donavaughn Campbell
|
61
|
RG Abraham Delfin
|
60
|
WR Adrian Hardy
|
51
|
C Kody Russey
|
50
|
QB Luke Anthony
|
50
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
49
|
RT Dakota White
|
44
|
RB Justin Henderson
|
37
|
WR Cee Jay Powell
|
33
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
32
|
WR Jawaun Johnson
|
29
|
RB Israel Tucker
|
20
|
RT Walker Hankinson
|
17
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
16
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
12
|
RG Christian Henderson
|
12
|
WR Wayne Toussant
|
12
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
11
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
10
|
RB Greg Garner
|
4
LT Donavaughn Campbell returned to the lineup Saturday night and played 100% of the snaps.
TR FR Dakota White played 72% of the snaps at RT. White came on early in the game for Walker Hankinson.
With Smoke Harris out due to injury, Tahj Magee saw 12 snaps in a reserve role behind Cee Jay Powell.
QB Aaron Allen came on late in the game and led Tech on an 11-play drive that was capped off by a 9-yard TD throw to Isaiah Graham.
Shifting to the defensive side, Marshall ran 72 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
ILB Trey Baldwin
|
65
|
OLB/S Ezekiel Barnett
|
64
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
61
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
54
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
50
|
OLB/DE Eric Kendzior
|
48
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
47
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
46
|
DE/DT Milton Williams
|
45
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
44
|
NT Keivie Rose
|
44
|
ILB Tyler Grubbs
|
38
|
ILB Maki Carabin
|
38
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
30
|
NT Gerald Wilbon
|
30
|
DE/OLB Levi Bell
|
25
|
DE/OLB Mykol Clark
|
22
|
CB Brodrick Calhoun
|
13
|
CB DJ Brown
|
12
|
OLB/S Jamison Kelly
|
8
|
ILB Allen Walker
|
7
|
S Christian Archangel
|
1
CB Zach Hannibal led the cornerbacks in snaps played for the first time since week one against Southern Miss.
After being ejected last week due to targeting, Jaiden Cole returned to the lineup and led the safeties in snaps played.
ILB Maki Carabin saw action on a career-high 38 snaps. The RS FR finished with a career-high 8 tackles.
OLB/DE Levi Bell played a career-high 25 snaps.
CB DJ Brown, a transfer from Penn State, saw his first action at cornerback this season.
TR FR Jamison Kelly saw his first action on defense in the loss.
