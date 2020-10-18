BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Marshall

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Louisiana Tech (3-2, 2-1) fell to Marshall (4-0, 2-0) by a score of 35-17 Saturday night.

LT Donavaughn Campbell returned to the lineup Saturday night and played 100% of the snaps.

TR FR Dakota White played 72% of the snaps at RT. White came on early in the game for Walker Hankinson.

With Smoke Harris out due to injury, Tahj Magee saw 12 snaps in a reserve role behind Cee Jay Powell.

QB Aaron Allen came on late in the game and led Tech on an 11-play drive that was capped off by a 9-yard TD throw to Isaiah Graham.

Shifting to the defensive side, Marshall ran 72 plays in the game.