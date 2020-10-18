 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Marshall
football

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Marshall

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (3-2, 2-1) fell to Marshall (4-0, 2-0) by a score of 35-17 Saturday night.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 61 plays.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

LG Josh Mote

61

LT Donavaughn Campbell

61

RG Abraham Delfin

60

WR Adrian Hardy

51

C Kody Russey

50

QB Luke Anthony

50

WR Isaiah Graham

49

RT Dakota White

44

RB Justin Henderson

37

WR Cee Jay Powell

33

WR Griffin Hebert

32

WR Jawaun Johnson

29

RB Israel Tucker

20

RT Walker Hankinson

17

H-Back Jacob Adams

16

WR Tahj Magee

12

RG Christian Henderson

12

WR Wayne Toussant

12

QB Aaron Allen

11

WR Kyle Maxwell

10

RB Greg Garner

4

LT Donavaughn Campbell returned to the lineup Saturday night and played 100% of the snaps.

TR FR Dakota White played 72% of the snaps at RT. White came on early in the game for Walker Hankinson.

With Smoke Harris out due to injury, Tahj Magee saw 12 snaps in a reserve role behind Cee Jay Powell.

QB Aaron Allen came on late in the game and led Tech on an 11-play drive that was capped off by a 9-yard TD throw to Isaiah Graham.

Shifting to the defensive side, Marshall ran 72 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

ILB Trey Baldwin

65

OLB/S Ezekiel Barnett

64

CB Zach Hannibal

61

CB Cedric Woods

54

DE Deshon Hall

50

OLB/DE Eric Kendzior

48

S Jaiden Cole

47

S Khalil Ladler

46

DE/DT Milton Williams

45

S Beejay Williamson

44

NT Keivie Rose

44

ILB Tyler Grubbs

38

ILB Maki Carabin

38

DT Tristan Allen

30

NT Gerald Wilbon

30

DE/OLB Levi Bell

25

DE/OLB Mykol Clark

22

CB Brodrick Calhoun

13

CB DJ Brown

12

OLB/S Jamison Kelly

8

ILB Allen Walker

7

S Christian Archangel

1

CB Zach Hannibal led the cornerbacks in snaps played for the first time since week one against Southern Miss.

After being ejected last week due to targeting, Jaiden Cole returned to the lineup and led the safeties in snaps played.

ILB Maki Carabin saw action on a career-high 38 snaps. The RS FR finished with a career-high 8 tackles.

OLB/DE Levi Bell played a career-high 25 snaps.

CB DJ Brown, a transfer from Penn State, saw his first action at cornerback this season.

TR FR Jamison Kelly saw his first action on defense in the loss.

