Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Marshall

Louisiana Tech (8-2, 5-1) dropped a 31-10 decision at Marshall (7-3, 5-1) Friday night.

The game was Louisiana Tech's first loss since the season opener at Texas on August 31st.

Let's take a look at the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat. The offense ran 74 plays in the game.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Willie Allen

LT

74

Kody Russey

C

74

Malik Stanley

WR

69

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

69

Aaron Allen

QB

66

Smoke Harris

WR

65

Griffin Hebert

WR

55

Isaiah Graham

WR

53

Antawn Lewis

RT

49

Ethan Reed

RG

47

Justin Henderson

RB

44

Josh Mote

LG/RG

32

Israel Tucker

RB

30

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

27

Biron Rossell

RT

25

Wayne Toussant

WR

16

Westin Elliott

QB

8

Javonte Woodard

WR

7

George Scott

WR

3

Cee Jay Powell

WR

1

With Adrian Hardy out due to suspension, Malik Stanley played 93% of the snaps outside at receiver.

With J'Mar Smith out due to suspension, Aaron Allen played 89% of the snaps before leaving late in the game due to injury.

With Cee Jay Powell only playing 1 snap due to injury, Smoke Harris stepped in and played 65 of 74 snaps and had 9 catches for 91 yards.

After playing only 18 snaps last week, Isaiah Graham played 53 snaps at receiver against Marshall and caught 3 passes for 16 yards.

Biron Rossell got the start at right tackle with Gewhite Stallworth out but had to leave the game due to injury after only 25 snaps. Antawn Lewis then stepped in and played 49 snaps in a reserve role.

Let's shift to the defensive side of the ball. Marshall ran 71 plays in the game.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

71

L'Jarius Sneed

S

71

Michael Sam

CB

69

Willie Baker

DE/OLB

66

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB

59

Collin Scott

ILB

59

Milton Williams

DE

57

Darryl Lewis

S

56

Connor Taylor

ILB

51

Courtney Wallace

NT

50

Ka'Derrion Mason

DE

47

Kevin Murphy

DE

28

Trey Baldwin

ILB

19

Bee Jay Williamson

S

15

Deshon Hall

DE

14

DJ Jackson

NT

13

Alex Zayed

ILB

13

Brandon Floyd

OLB

10

Aaron Roberson

CB

7

Tristan Allen

DE/OLB

6

L'Jarius Sneed played all 71 snaps in the loss and led the Bulldogs with 14 tackles from his safety spot.

True freshman Deshon Hall saw action on 14 of 71 snaps in the loss. Hall saw action in his 5th game, therefore will not redshirt on the defensive line for Tech.

Brandon Floyd stepped in and played 10 snaps behind Ezekiel Barnett in place of James Jackson who missed the game due to suspension.

Aaron Roberson was the third cornerback in place of Zach Hannibal but only played 7 of 71 snaps.

