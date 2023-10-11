Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Middle Tennessee
Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-2) dropped a 31-23 decision at Middle Tennessee (2-5, 1-2) on Tuesday night.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 78 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
78
|
LT Dakota White
|
78
|
LG Bert Hale
|
78
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
70
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
65
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
63
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
60
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
58
|
TE Ryan Rivera
|
47
|
QB Jack Turner
|
40
|
QB Hank Bachmeier
|
38
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
35
|
RB Tyre Shelton
|
34
|
WR Marlion Jackson
|
32
|
TE Eli Finley
|
19
|
RG Biron Rossell
|
19
|
C Landon Nelson
|
18
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
11
|
RB Jacob Fields
|
8
|
TE John Locke
|
4
|
WR Matthew McCallister
|
2
|
RB Dakota Williams
|
1
Kyle Maxwell got the start at receiver on Tuesday night and played a season-high 70 snaps. The Amite, LA native had a 20-yard TD catch in the first quarter.
Hank Bachmeier came on in relief of Jack Turner in the 3rd quarter and led Tech to touchdowns on 2 of his 4 drives.
Marlion Jackson saw action on a career-high 32 snaps. The RS FR also hauled in a career-high 3 catches for 29 yards.
TR FR Eli Finley played a career-high 19 snaps at TE.
Dakota Williams made the most of his 1 snap with a 6-yard TD run.
Defensively, Scott Power's unit saw the Blue Raiders run 64 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LB Jeslord Boateng
|
64
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
64
|
S Roderick Roberson
|
62
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
60
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
57
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
54
|
DT Zion Nason
|
52
|
DT Rason Williams
|
51
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
50
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
40
|
NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor
|
39
|
DE Jessie Evans
|
32
|
NK Michael Richard
|
28
|
DT David Blay
|
28
|
DE Jayden Gray
|
18
|
S Isaiah Mcelvane
|
14
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
13
|
CB Keyshawn Paul
|
11
|
CB Jhamal Shelby
|
8
|
S Myles Heard
|
2
With Brevin Randle out due to suspension for a second straight week, Jeslord Boateng and Zach Zimos went the distance at linebacker.
Roderick Roberson played 62 snaps in place of Myles Heard who exited after 2 plays with an injury.
Demarcus Griffin-Taylor continues to see his snap count totals increase each week.
Keyshawn Paul returned from injury at cornerback to play 11 snaps.
