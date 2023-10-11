News More News
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-2) dropped a 31-23 decision at Middle Tennessee (2-5, 1-2) on Tuesday night.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 78 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RT Carson Bruno

78

LT Dakota White

78

LG Bert Hale

78

WR Kyle Maxwell

70

WR Smoke Harris

65

RG Jerren Gilbert

63

C Abraham Delfin

60

WR Cyrus Allen

58

TE Ryan Rivera

47

QB Jack Turner

40

QB Hank Bachmeier

38

RB Charvis Thornton

35

RB Tyre Shelton

34

WR Marlion Jackson

32

TE Eli Finley

19

RG Biron Rossell

19

C Landon Nelson

18

WR Julien Lewis

11

RB Jacob Fields

8

TE John Locke

4

WR Matthew McCallister

2

RB Dakota Williams

1

Kyle Maxwell got the start at receiver on Tuesday night and played a season-high 70 snaps. The Amite, LA native had a 20-yard TD catch in the first quarter.

Hank Bachmeier came on in relief of Jack Turner in the 3rd quarter and led Tech to touchdowns on 2 of his 4 drives.

Marlion Jackson saw action on a career-high 32 snaps. The RS FR also hauled in a career-high 3 catches for 29 yards.

TR FR Eli Finley played a career-high 19 snaps at TE.

Dakota Williams made the most of his 1 snap with a 6-yard TD run.

Defensively, Scott Power's unit saw the Blue Raiders run 64 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

LB Jeslord Boateng

64

LB Zach Zimos

64

S Roderick Roberson

62

CB Willie Roberts

60

CB Cedric Woods

57

S Cecil Singleton

54

DT Zion Nason

52

DT Rason Williams

51

DE Deshon Hall

50

DE Mykol Clark

40

NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

39

DE Jessie Evans

32

NK Michael Richard

28

DT David Blay

28

DE Jayden Gray

18

S Isaiah Mcelvane

14

LB Hugh Davis

13

CB Keyshawn Paul

11

CB Jhamal Shelby

8

S Myles Heard

2

With Brevin Randle out due to suspension for a second straight week, Jeslord Boateng and Zach Zimos went the distance at linebacker.

Roderick Roberson played 62 snaps in place of Myles Heard who exited after 2 plays with an injury.

Demarcus Griffin-Taylor continues to see his snap count totals increase each week.

Keyshawn Paul returned from injury at cornerback to play 11 snaps.

---

{{ article.author_name }}