Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the defeat.

Kyle Maxwell got the start at receiver on Tuesday night and played a season-high 70 snaps. The Amite, LA native had a 20-yard TD catch in the first quarter.

Hank Bachmeier came on in relief of Jack Turner in the 3rd quarter and led Tech to touchdowns on 2 of his 4 drives.

Marlion Jackson saw action on a career-high 32 snaps. The RS FR also hauled in a career-high 3 catches for 29 yards.

TR FR Eli Finley played a career-high 19 snaps at TE.

Dakota Williams made the most of his 1 snap with a 6-yard TD run.

Defensively, Scott Power's unit saw the Blue Raiders run 64 plays in the game.