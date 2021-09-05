Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Mississippi State

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

C Abraham Delfin was the lone Bulldog to go the distance offensively. Delfin was making his first career start at center for the Bulldogs after starting 10 games at RG a season ago.

Seven Bulldogs saw action on the offensive line. Dakota White (36%) and Samuel Williams (31%) both saw action at G & T for Tech off the bench on the offensive line.

Marcus Williams led the running backs by playing 55% of the snaps. Harlan Dixon, Keyon Henry-Brooks, and Greg Garner also saw time at RB.

Aaron Allen played two snaps at quarterback after Austin Kendall's helmet popped off twice at different points in the game.

Defensively, David Blackwell's unit faced 70 snaps on Saturday afternoon.