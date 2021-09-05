 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Mississippi State
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Mississippi State

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (1-0) dropped a 35-34 heartbreaker to Mississippi State (1-0) Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Louisiana Tech ran 67 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

C Abraham Delfin

67

QB Austin Kendall

65

LG Josh Mote

57

LT Biron Rossell

56

RG Kellton Hollins

56

WR Isaiah Graham

55

RT Chris Fournier

54

WR Smoke Harris

50

WR Griffin Hebert

46

RB Marcus Williams

37

WR Samuel Emilus

36

WR Bub Means

27

LT/RT Dakota White

24

G/T Samuel Williams

21

WR Ivan Thomas

17

WR Tre Harris

16

H-Back Jacob Adams

12

RB Harlan Dixon

11

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks

10

RB Greg Garner

9

WR Tahj Magee

8

QB Aaron Allen

2

TE/WR Carson Rieder

1

C Abraham Delfin was the lone Bulldog to go the distance offensively. Delfin was making his first career start at center for the Bulldogs after starting 10 games at RG a season ago.

Seven Bulldogs saw action on the offensive line. Dakota White (36%) and Samuel Williams (31%) both saw action at G & T for Tech off the bench on the offensive line.

Marcus Williams led the running backs by playing 55% of the snaps. Harlan Dixon, Keyon Henry-Brooks, and Greg Garner also saw time at RB.

Aaron Allen played two snaps at quarterback after Austin Kendall's helmet popped off twice at different points in the game.

Defensively, David Blackwell's unit faced 70 snaps on Saturday afternoon.

LA Tech Defense 
Player Snap Count Total

LB Tyler Grubbs

65

LB Trey Baldwin

63

LB Ezekiel Barnett

60

CB Cedric Woods

58

CB Baylen Buchanan

57

S Jaiden Cole

54

DT Levi Bell

46

DE Deshon Hall

45

S Beejay Williamson

43

S Khalil Ladler

43

DE Ben Bell

40

DE Mykol Clark

29

DT Keivie Rose

26

DT Rasheed Lyles

22

CB Zach Hannibal

19

S Myles Mason

16

DT Tristan Allen

16

DE Eric Kendzior

15

DE Joseph Mason

14

DT DJ Jackson

11

LB Joren Dickey

7

LB Allen Walker

7

CB Elijah Hamilton

6

LB Maki Carabin

5

CB Brodrick Calhoun

3

Tyler Grubbs and Trey Baldwin, the two leaders of the Bulldog defense, played the most snaps defensively.

Levi Bell (66%) led all defensive lineman in snaps played. Bell, a former linebacker, had two quarterback pressure and forced two penalties.

After not starting due to missing time due to injury in camp, Beejay Williamson played 61% of the snaps at safety. Expect the 1st team All-CUSA performer to play an even bigger role in weeks to come.

Ben Bell played 57% of the snaps at DE and was a MONSTER. The freshman had four quarterback pressures, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

In total, 25 different Bulldogs saw action on the defensive side of the ball.

