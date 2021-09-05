Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Mississippi State
Louisiana Tech (1-0) dropped a 35-34 heartbreaker to Mississippi State (1-0) Saturday afternoon.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Louisiana Tech ran 67 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
67
|
QB Austin Kendall
|
65
|
LG Josh Mote
|
57
|
LT Biron Rossell
|
56
|
RG Kellton Hollins
|
56
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
55
|
RT Chris Fournier
|
54
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
50
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
46
|
RB Marcus Williams
|
37
|
WR Samuel Emilus
|
36
|
WR Bub Means
|
27
|
LT/RT Dakota White
|
24
|
G/T Samuel Williams
|
21
|
WR Ivan Thomas
|
17
|
WR Tre Harris
|
16
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
12
|
RB Harlan Dixon
|
11
|
RB Keyon Henry-Brooks
|
10
|
RB Greg Garner
|
9
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
8
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
2
|
TE/WR Carson Rieder
|
1
C Abraham Delfin was the lone Bulldog to go the distance offensively. Delfin was making his first career start at center for the Bulldogs after starting 10 games at RG a season ago.
Seven Bulldogs saw action on the offensive line. Dakota White (36%) and Samuel Williams (31%) both saw action at G & T for Tech off the bench on the offensive line.
Marcus Williams led the running backs by playing 55% of the snaps. Harlan Dixon, Keyon Henry-Brooks, and Greg Garner also saw time at RB.
Aaron Allen played two snaps at quarterback after Austin Kendall's helmet popped off twice at different points in the game.
Defensively, David Blackwell's unit faced 70 snaps on Saturday afternoon.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
65
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
63
|
LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
60
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
58
|
CB Baylen Buchanan
|
57
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
54
|
DT Levi Bell
|
46
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
45
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
43
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
43
|
DE Ben Bell
|
40
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
29
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
26
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
22
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
19
|
S Myles Mason
|
16
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
16
|
DE Eric Kendzior
|
15
|
DE Joseph Mason
|
14
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
11
|
LB Joren Dickey
|
7
|
LB Allen Walker
|
7
|
CB Elijah Hamilton
|
6
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
5
|
CB Brodrick Calhoun
|
3
Tyler Grubbs and Trey Baldwin, the two leaders of the Bulldog defense, played the most snaps defensively.
Levi Bell (66%) led all defensive lineman in snaps played. Bell, a former linebacker, had two quarterback pressure and forced two penalties.
After not starting due to missing time due to injury in camp, Beejay Williamson played 61% of the snaps at safety. Expect the 1st team All-CUSA performer to play an even bigger role in weeks to come.
Ben Bell played 57% of the snaps at DE and was a MONSTER. The freshman had four quarterback pressures, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble.
In total, 25 different Bulldogs saw action on the defensive side of the ball.
