Offensively, Tech ran 70 plays In the game.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball in the defeat.

Louisiana Tech fell 52-24 to Missouri in its season opener on Thursday night.

Carson Bruno started his first game as a redshirt freshman on Thursday night and only allowed 1 quarterback pressure in 52 pass blocking snaps at right tackle.

Marquis Crosby saw the most action at running back, playing 49% of the snaps.

Parker McNeil took advantage of his second half action completing 7 of 11 throws for 142 yards and 2 TDs.

Shifting to the defense, Missouri ran 80 plays in the game.