Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Missouri
Louisiana Tech fell 52-24 to Missouri in its season opener on Thursday night.
Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 70 plays In the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
70
|
LT Dakota White
|
68
|
RG Isaac Ellis
|
64
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
64
|
LG Josh Mote
|
64
|
WR/TE Griffin Hebert
|
55
|
QB Matthew Downing
|
53
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
51
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
50
|
WR Tre Harris
|
49
|
RB Marquis Crosby
|
34
|
RB Greg Garner
|
24
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
21
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
20
|
QB Parker McNeil
|
17
|
WR/TE Ivan Thomas
|
15
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
10
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
9
|
LG Bert Hale
|
7
|
WR Praise Okorie
|
7
|
C Ray Kelly
|
6
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
6
|
TE Nate Jones
|
2
|
RB Keyon Henry-Brooks
|
2
|
LT Kenneth Bannister
|
1
|
LT Jonah Brewster
|
1
Carson Bruno started his first game as a redshirt freshman on Thursday night and only allowed 1 quarterback pressure in 52 pass blocking snaps at right tackle.
Marquis Crosby saw the most action at running back, playing 49% of the snaps.
Parker McNeil took advantage of his second half action completing 7 of 11 throws for 142 yards and 2 TDs.
Shifting to the defense, Missouri ran 80 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
68
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
63
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
62
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
60
|
CB Myles Brooks
|
60
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
60
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
56
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
53
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
46
|
DE/OLB Deshon Hall
|
41
|
DE/OLB Mykol Clark
|
39
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
38
|
CB RJ Johnson
|
36
|
DE/OLB Joe Mason
|
32
|
S Christian Archangel
|
32
|
DE/OLB Kershawn Fisher
|
31
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
28
|
DT Shaq Spears
|
27
|
Nickel Khiry Morrison
|
26
|
DE/OLB J'Dan Burnett
|
19
|
Nickel Joriell Washington
|
9
|
DT Zion Nason
|
1
|
CB Jakelyn Morgan
|
1
|
LB Kalen Villanueva
|
1
|
S Eric Randall
|
1
|
Allen Walker
|
1
Willie Roberts and Myles Brooks transferred into the Tech program from SFA in the off-season and were as advertised on Thursday night. The duo limited Missouri to only 1/5 for -8 yards passing when targeted.
RJ Johnson saw action on 45% of snaps as the third cornerback.
Shaq Spears saw his first action as a Bulldog and played 34% of the snaps.
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue