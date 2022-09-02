News More News
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Missouri

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Louisiana Tech fell 52-24 to Missouri in its season opener on Thursday night.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 70 plays In the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RT Carson Bruno

70

LT Dakota White

68

RG Isaac Ellis

64

C Abraham Delfin

64

LG Josh Mote

64

WR/TE Griffin Hebert

55

QB Matthew Downing

53

WR Smoke Harris

51

WR Kyle Maxwell

50

WR Tre Harris

49

RB Marquis Crosby

34

RB Greg Garner

24

WR Cyrus Allen

21

WR Julien Lewis

20

QB Parker McNeil

17

WR/TE Ivan Thomas

15

RB Charvis Thornton

10

WR Tahj Magee

9

LG Bert Hale

7

WR Praise Okorie

7

C Ray Kelly

6

RG Jerren Gilbert

6

TE Nate Jones

2

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks

2

LT Kenneth Bannister

1

LT Jonah Brewster

1

Carson Bruno started his first game as a redshirt freshman on Thursday night and only allowed 1 quarterback pressure in 52 pass blocking snaps at right tackle.

Marquis Crosby saw the most action at running back, playing 49% of the snaps.

Parker McNeil took advantage of his second half action completing 7 of 11 throws for 142 yards and 2 TDs.

Shifting to the defense, Missouri ran 80 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

LB Tyler Grubbs

68

S Jaiden Cole

63

CB Willie Roberts

62

S Beejay Williamson

60

CB Myles Brooks

60

LB Hugh Davis

60

DT Keivie Rose

56

DT Rasheed Lyles

53

S Cecil Singleton

46

DE/OLB Deshon Hall

41

DE/OLB Mykol Clark

39

LB Maki Carabin

38

CB RJ Johnson

36

DE/OLB Joe Mason

32

S Christian Archangel

32

DE/OLB Kershawn Fisher

31

DT DJ Jackson

28

DT Shaq Spears

27

Nickel Khiry Morrison

26

DE/OLB J'Dan Burnett

19

Nickel Joriell Washington

9

DT Zion Nason

1

CB Jakelyn Morgan

1

LB Kalen Villanueva

1

S Eric Randall

1

Allen Walker

1

Willie Roberts and Myles Brooks transferred into the Tech program from SFA in the off-season and were as advertised on Thursday night. The duo limited Missouri to only 1/5 for -8 yards passing when targeted.

RJ Johnson saw action on 45% of snaps as the third cornerback.

Shaq Spears saw his first action as a Bulldog and played 34% of the snaps.

