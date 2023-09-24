Louisiana Tech (2-3) went on the road and fell 28-14 to Nebraska (2-2) on Saturday afternoon. Jack Turner made his first career start at quarterback and finished 27/42 for 292 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT. Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat. Offensively, Tech ran 66 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total QB Jack Turner 66 RT Carson Bruno 66 LT Dakota White 66 LG Bert Hale 66 C Abraham Delfin 66 WR Smoke Harris 59 WR Cyrus Allen 55 TE Ryan Rivera 37 RB Jacob Fields 35 RG Jerren Gilbert 35 WR Decoldest Crawford 33 RG Biron Rossell 32 WR Tru Edwards 31 TE Nate Jones 25 RB Keldric Moody 22 WR Julien Lewis 14 RB Dakota Williams 10 WR Dedrick Latulas 5 TE John Locke 3

With Marquis Crosby, Charvis Thornton, Tyre Shelton, and Keith Willis out due to injury, Jacob Fields made his first career start at RB. The true freshman from Melissa, TX finished with 66 yards on 10 touches. Jerren Gilbert (53%) and Biron Rossell (47%) continue to split snaps at the RG spot. Decoldest Crawford saw action on a career-high 33 snaps. The redshirt freshman also caught the first two passes of his career for 17 yards. Defensively, Scott Power's unit saw the Cornhuskers run 68 plays on Saturday.

LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total LB Brevin Randle 68 CB Willie Roberts 68 S Myles Heard 66 LB Jeslord Boateng 66 S Cecil Singleton 61 CB Keyshawn Paul 61 DE Mykol Clark 58 DT Deshon Hall 56 LB Zach Zimos 53 DT Zion Nason 50 DE Jayden Gray 43 DT Rason Williams 42 DT David Blay 19 NK Michael Richard 16 DE Jessie Evans 6 S Roderick Roberson 5 DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell 3 CB Jhamal Shelby 2 S Isaiah Mcelvane 2 LB Hugh Davis 2 NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor 1