Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Nebraska

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (2-3) went on the road and fell 28-14 to Nebraska (2-2) on Saturday afternoon.

Jack Turner made his first career start at quarterback and finished 27/42 for 292 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 66 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

QB Jack Turner

66

RT Carson Bruno

66

LT Dakota White

66

LG Bert Hale

66

C Abraham Delfin

66

WR Smoke Harris

59

WR Cyrus Allen

55

TE Ryan Rivera

37

RB Jacob Fields

35

RG Jerren Gilbert

35

WR Decoldest Crawford

33

RG Biron Rossell

32

WR Tru Edwards

31

TE Nate Jones

25

RB Keldric Moody

22

WR Julien Lewis

14

RB Dakota Williams

10

WR Dedrick Latulas

5

TE John Locke

3

With Marquis Crosby, Charvis Thornton, Tyre Shelton, and Keith Willis out due to injury, Jacob Fields made his first career start at RB. The true freshman from Melissa, TX finished with 66 yards on 10 touches.

Jerren Gilbert (53%) and Biron Rossell (47%) continue to split snaps at the RG spot.

Decoldest Crawford saw action on a career-high 33 snaps. The redshirt freshman also caught the first two passes of his career for 17 yards.

Defensively, Scott Power's unit saw the Cornhuskers run 68 plays on Saturday.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

LB Brevin Randle

68

CB Willie Roberts

68

S Myles Heard

66

LB Jeslord Boateng

66

S Cecil Singleton

61

CB Keyshawn Paul

61

DE Mykol Clark

58

DT Deshon Hall

56

LB Zach Zimos

53

DT Zion Nason

50

DE Jayden Gray

43

DT Rason Williams

42

DT David Blay

19

NK Michael Richard

16

DE Jessie Evans

6

S Roderick Roberson

5

DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

3

CB Jhamal Shelby

2

S Isaiah Mcelvane

2

LB Hugh Davis

2

NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

1

Keyshawn Paul made his first start at CB on Saturday in place of Cedric Woods and played 90% of the snaps. Paul only allowed 1 completion on 5 targets.

Zach Zimos played a career-high 53 snaps at LB and finished with 9 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack.

Against a run heavy Nebraska team, Michael Richard only saw action on 16 snaps. It's the fewest snaps Richard has seen this season.

Jessie Evans made the most of his 6 snaps as he recorded his first sack of the season.

---

