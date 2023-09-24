Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Nebraska
Louisiana Tech (2-3) went on the road and fell 28-14 to Nebraska (2-2) on Saturday afternoon.
Jack Turner made his first career start at quarterback and finished 27/42 for 292 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 66 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
QB Jack Turner
|
66
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
66
|
LT Dakota White
|
66
|
LG Bert Hale
|
66
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
66
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
59
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
55
|
TE Ryan Rivera
|
37
|
RB Jacob Fields
|
35
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
35
|
WR Decoldest Crawford
|
33
|
RG Biron Rossell
|
32
|
WR Tru Edwards
|
31
|
TE Nate Jones
|
25
|
RB Keldric Moody
|
22
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
14
|
RB Dakota Williams
|
10
|
WR Dedrick Latulas
|
5
|
TE John Locke
|
3
With Marquis Crosby, Charvis Thornton, Tyre Shelton, and Keith Willis out due to injury, Jacob Fields made his first career start at RB. The true freshman from Melissa, TX finished with 66 yards on 10 touches.
Jerren Gilbert (53%) and Biron Rossell (47%) continue to split snaps at the RG spot.
Decoldest Crawford saw action on a career-high 33 snaps. The redshirt freshman also caught the first two passes of his career for 17 yards.
Defensively, Scott Power's unit saw the Cornhuskers run 68 plays on Saturday.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LB Brevin Randle
|
68
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
68
|
S Myles Heard
|
66
|
LB Jeslord Boateng
|
66
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
61
|
CB Keyshawn Paul
|
61
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
58
|
DT Deshon Hall
|
56
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
53
|
DT Zion Nason
|
50
|
DE Jayden Gray
|
43
|
DT Rason Williams
|
42
|
DT David Blay
|
19
|
NK Michael Richard
|
16
|
DE Jessie Evans
|
6
|
S Roderick Roberson
|
5
|
DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell
|
3
|
CB Jhamal Shelby
|
2
|
S Isaiah Mcelvane
|
2
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
2
|
NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor
|
1
Keyshawn Paul made his first start at CB on Saturday in place of Cedric Woods and played 90% of the snaps. Paul only allowed 1 completion on 5 targets.
Zach Zimos played a career-high 53 snaps at LB and finished with 9 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack.
Against a run heavy Nebraska team, Michael Richard only saw action on 16 snaps. It's the fewest snaps Richard has seen this season.
Jessie Evans made the most of his 6 snaps as he recorded his first sack of the season.
---
