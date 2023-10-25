Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs New Mexico State
Louisiana Tech fell 27-24 to New Mexico State inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Tuesday night.
The loss marked Tech's 3rd loss at home this season.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Offensively, Tech ran 74 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
74
|
LT Dakota White
|
74
|
LG Bert Hale
|
74
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
74
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
74
|
QB Hank Bachmeier
|
73
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
68
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
65
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
51
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
34
|
TE Eli Finley
|
31
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
20
|
WR Marlion Jackson
|
17
|
RB Keldric Moody
|
17
|
TE Biron Rossell
|
17
|
RB Jacob Fields
|
14
|
WR Tru Edwards
|
11
|
WR Dedrick Latulas
|
9
|
WR Koby Duru
|
6
|
TE John Locke
|
5
|
RB Dakota Williams
|
4
|
QB Jack Turner
|
2
For the first time in 2023 all five OL played 100% of the snaps.
Hank Bachmeier made his first start at quarterback since September 16th against North Texas.
With Tyre Shelton out, Charvis Thornton received the most snaps at RB.
Eli Finley saw action on a career-high 31 snaps at TE with Ryan River and Nate Jones out.
Julien Lewis saw action on a season-high 20 snaps.
Defensively, New Mexico State ran 63 plays against the Bulldogs in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LB Brevin Randle
|
63
|
LB Jeslord Boateng
|
63
|
S Myles Heard
|
59
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
59
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
56
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
52
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
48
|
DT Rason Williams
|
46
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
46
|
NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor
|
42
|
DT Zion Nason
|
37
|
DE Jessie Evans
|
34
|
DT David Blay
|
30
|
NK Michael Richard
|
16
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
13
|
CB Keyshawn Paul
|
13
|
DE Jayden Gray
|
11
|
S Roderick Roberson
|
3
|
S Isaiah Mcelvane
|
2
Brevin Randle returned from his suspension to play 100% of the snaps at linebacker.
Myles Heard returned from injury and led the Bulldogs with 10 tackles.
David Blay saw action on a career-high 30 snaps at DT.
Michael Richard saw the fewest snaps he's seen all season.
---
