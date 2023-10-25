Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs New Mexico State

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech fell 27-24 to New Mexico State inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Tuesday night.

The loss marked Tech's 3rd loss at home this season.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the loss.

Offensively, Tech ran 74 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RT Carson Bruno

74

LT Dakota White

74

LG Bert Hale

74

C Abraham Delfin

74

RG Jerren Gilbert

74

QB Hank Bachmeier

73

WR Smoke Harris

68

WR Cyrus Allen

65

WR Kyle Maxwell

51

RB Charvis Thornton

34

TE Eli Finley

31

WR Julien Lewis

20

WR Marlion Jackson

17

RB Keldric Moody

17

TE Biron Rossell

17

RB Jacob Fields

14

WR Tru Edwards

11

WR Dedrick Latulas

9

WR Koby Duru

6

TE John Locke

5

RB Dakota Williams

4

QB Jack Turner

2

For the first time in 2023 all five OL played 100% of the snaps.

Hank Bachmeier made his first start at quarterback since September 16th against North Texas.

With Tyre Shelton out, Charvis Thornton received the most snaps at RB.

Eli Finley saw action on a career-high 31 snaps at TE with Ryan River and Nate Jones out.

Julien Lewis saw action on a season-high 20 snaps.

Defensively, New Mexico State ran 63 plays against the Bulldogs in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

LB Brevin Randle

63

LB Jeslord Boateng

63

S Myles Heard

59

CB Willie Roberts

59

S Cecil Singleton

56

CB Cedric Woods

52

DE Mykol Clark

48

DT Rason Williams

46

DE Deshon Hall

46

NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

42

DT Zion Nason

37

DE Jessie Evans

34

DT David Blay

30

NK Michael Richard

16

LB Zach Zimos

13

CB Keyshawn Paul

13

DE Jayden Gray

11

S Roderick Roberson

3

S Isaiah Mcelvane

2

Brevin Randle returned from his suspension to play 100% of the snaps at linebacker.

Myles Heard returned from injury and led the Bulldogs with 10 tackles.

David Blay saw action on a career-high 30 snaps at DT.

Michael Richard saw the fewest snaps he's seen all season.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement