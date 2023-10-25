Offensively, Tech ran 74 plays in the game.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the loss.

The loss marked Tech's 3rd loss at home this season.

Louisiana Tech fell 27-24 to New Mexico State inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Tuesday night.

For the first time in 2023 all five OL played 100% of the snaps.

Hank Bachmeier made his first start at quarterback since September 16th against North Texas.

With Tyre Shelton out, Charvis Thornton received the most snaps at RB.

Eli Finley saw action on a career-high 31 snaps at TE with Ryan River and Nate Jones out.

Julien Lewis saw action on a season-high 20 snaps.

Defensively, New Mexico State ran 63 plays against the Bulldogs in the game.