Advertisement

in other news

BTB Radio | Cumbie & Rebowe talk Tech & Nicholls, Season Predictions

BTB Radio | Cumbie & Rebowe talk Tech & Nicholls, Season Predictions

Fun show Tuesday night.

External content
 • Ben Carlisle
Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Edwards, and Zimos preview matchup with Nicholls

Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Edwards, and Zimos preview matchup with Nicholls

Sonny Cumbie and Louisiana Tech will open the 2024 season on Saturday.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ben Carlisle
LA Tech Depth Chart vs Nicholls

LA Tech Depth Chart vs Nicholls

First depth chart of the 2024 season for the 'Dogs.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ben Carlisle
Stat Attack | Nicholls

Stat Attack | Nicholls

What do the numbers say about where we can see signs of defensive improvement in the season opener against Nicholls?

 • Nathan Ruppel
The 3-2-1 | LA Tech to open 2024 season at home with Nicholls on Saturday

The 3-2-1 | LA Tech to open 2024 season at home with Nicholls on Saturday

LA Tech and Nicholls are set for a 7 PM kickoff on Saturday night.

 • Ben Carlisle

in other news

BTB Radio | Cumbie & Rebowe talk Tech & Nicholls, Season Predictions

BTB Radio | Cumbie & Rebowe talk Tech & Nicholls, Season Predictions

Fun show Tuesday night.

External content
 • Ben Carlisle
Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Edwards, and Zimos preview matchup with Nicholls

Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Edwards, and Zimos preview matchup with Nicholls

Sonny Cumbie and Louisiana Tech will open the 2024 season on Saturday.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ben Carlisle
LA Tech Depth Chart vs Nicholls

LA Tech Depth Chart vs Nicholls

First depth chart of the 2024 season for the 'Dogs.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ben Carlisle
Advertisement
Published Sep 1, 2024
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Nicholls
Default Avatar
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Twitter
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (1-0) opened its 2024 season with a 25-17 victory over Nicholls (0-1) on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs were forced to play three different quarterbacks in the win due to Jack Turner going down in the first quarter due to injury.

Let's take a look at the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the win.

LA Tech Offense 
Player Snap Count Total

LG Bert Hale

74

RG Jerren Gilbert

74

QB Blake Baker

60

TE Eli Finley

57

RT Hayden Christman

53

LT Daniel Keys

52

WR Tru Edwards

49

RB Donerio Davenport

48

C Landon Nelson

42

WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim

41

C Zarian McGill

32

WR Jimmy Holliday

32

WR Jay Wilkerson

30

RT Brett Canis

25

WR Solo Lewis

23

LT Kenneth Bannister

22

RB Marquis Crosby

17

TE John Locke

16

TE Hunter Tipton

15

WR Marlion Jackson

15

RB Omiri Wiggins

13

QB Jack Turner

13

RB Fred Robertson

7

WR Dedrick Latulas

3

QB Evan Bullock

1

Blake Baker entered in place of Turner and saw the first action of his collegiate career. The redshirt freshman went 12/24 (50%) for 207 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs.

Hayden Christman, although he didn't start, saw the most action at offensive tackle for the Bulldogs.

Landon Nelson and Zarian McGill played a pretty even amount of snaps at the center position.

Eight players saw action along the offensive line for the 'Dogs. Bert Hale and Jerren Gilbert were the only two to go the distance and play 100% of the snaps.

Marquis Crosby returned to the Tech lineup for the first time since September 29, 2023. The Hattiesburg, MS native finish with 9 carries for 44 yards.

Marlion Jackson was explosive at receiver in his 15 snaps finishing with 3 catches for 76 yards and 1 TD.

LA Tech Defense
PlayerSnap Count Total

S Blake Thompson

67

CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

67

CB Cedric Woods

67

LB Kolbe Fields

66

S Michael Richard

61

LB CJ Harris

58

LB Zach Zimos

48

DE Jessie Evans

46

S Isaiah Mcelvane

43

DE J'Dan Burnett

36

NT Kells Bush

33

NT David Blay

31

DE Mykol Clark

24

LB Sifa Leota

20

DE Jayden Gray

20

S BJ Blake

19

DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

17

CB Jacob Fields

6

LB Mekhi Mason

5

NT Christian Davis

3

Sonny Cumbie mentioned in his weekly press conference about the need for more depth at cornerback, and the Bulldogs went with Demarcus Griffin-Taylor and Cedric Woods for 100% of the snaps on Saturday night.

Kolbe Fields saw his first game action in a Bulldog uniform and terrorized the Colonels all night with 11 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

Eight players saw action along Tech's defensive line on a humid Saturday night in Ruston.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue