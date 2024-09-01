Let's take a look at the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the win.

The Bulldogs were forced to play three different quarterbacks in the win due to Jack Turner going down in the first quarter due to injury.

Louisiana Tech (1-0) opened its 2024 season with a 25-17 victory over Nicholls (0-1) on Saturday night.

Blake Baker entered in place of Turner and saw the first action of his collegiate career. The redshirt freshman went 12/24 (50%) for 207 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs.

Hayden Christman, although he didn't start, saw the most action at offensive tackle for the Bulldogs.

Landon Nelson and Zarian McGill played a pretty even amount of snaps at the center position.

Eight players saw action along the offensive line for the 'Dogs. Bert Hale and Jerren Gilbert were the only two to go the distance and play 100% of the snaps.

Marquis Crosby returned to the Tech lineup for the first time since September 29, 2023. The Hattiesburg, MS native finish with 9 carries for 44 yards.

Marlion Jackson was explosive at receiver in his 15 snaps finishing with 3 catches for 76 yards and 1 TD.