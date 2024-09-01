in other news
BTB Radio | Cumbie & Rebowe talk Tech & Nicholls, Season Predictions
Fun show Tuesday night.
Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Edwards, and Zimos preview matchup with Nicholls
Sonny Cumbie and Louisiana Tech will open the 2024 season on Saturday.
Stat Attack | Nicholls
What do the numbers say about where we can see signs of defensive improvement in the season opener against Nicholls?
The 3-2-1 | LA Tech to open 2024 season at home with Nicholls on Saturday
LA Tech and Nicholls are set for a 7 PM kickoff on Saturday night.
Louisiana Tech (1-0) opened its 2024 season with a 25-17 victory over Nicholls (0-1) on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs were forced to play three different quarterbacks in the win due to Jack Turner going down in the first quarter due to injury.
Let's take a look at the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the win.
Blake Baker entered in place of Turner and saw the first action of his collegiate career. The redshirt freshman went 12/24 (50%) for 207 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs.
Hayden Christman, although he didn't start, saw the most action at offensive tackle for the Bulldogs.
Landon Nelson and Zarian McGill played a pretty even amount of snaps at the center position.
Eight players saw action along the offensive line for the 'Dogs. Bert Hale and Jerren Gilbert were the only two to go the distance and play 100% of the snaps.
Marquis Crosby returned to the Tech lineup for the first time since September 29, 2023. The Hattiesburg, MS native finish with 9 carries for 44 yards.
Marlion Jackson was explosive at receiver in his 15 snaps finishing with 3 catches for 76 yards and 1 TD.
Sonny Cumbie mentioned in his weekly press conference about the need for more depth at cornerback, and the Bulldogs went with Demarcus Griffin-Taylor and Cedric Woods for 100% of the snaps on Saturday night.
Kolbe Fields saw his first game action in a Bulldog uniform and terrorized the Colonels all night with 11 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and 1.5 sacks.
Eight players saw action along Tech's defensive line on a humid Saturday night in Ruston.
