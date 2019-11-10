News More News
Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs North Texas

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

Louisiana Tech (8-1, 5-0) picked up a big 52-17 win over North Texas (4-6, 3-3) Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs piled up 500+ yards of total offense while the starting defense allowed just three point to a potent Mean Green offense.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the win.

First up, the offense, Tech ran 97 plays in the game.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total 

J'Mar Smith

QB

83

Kody Russey

C

83

Antawn Lewis

RT

74

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

72

Adrian Hardy

WR

66

Ethan Reed

RG

63

Griffin Hebert

WR

61

Willie Allen

LT

59

Justin Henderson

RB

58

Malik Stanley

WR

56

Josh Mote

LG/RG

48

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

43

Biron Rossell

LT

38

Smoke Harris

WR

38

Israel Tucker

RB

25

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

21

Cee Jay Powell

WR

21

Isaiah Graham

WR

18

Jacob Adams

TE/H-Back

14

Christian Henderson

RT

14

George Scott

WR

13

Wayne Toussant

WR

13

Josh Matthew

WR

12

Javonte Woodard

WR

11

Praise Okorie

WR

10

Aaron Allen

QB

8

Jawaun Johnson

RB

7

DeAndre Marcus

RB

7

Tahj Magee

WR

6

Westin Elliott

QB

6

Doyle Adams

WR

2

Jonah Brewster

RT

2

Noah Pitre

TE

1

With Gewhite Stallworth exiting early due to injury, sophomore Antawn Lewis saw a career-high 74 snaps at RT.

With Cee Jay Powell not playing in the second half due to injury, Smoke Harris took a bulk of the snaps at Powell's inside slot spot and played well.

Isaiah Graham saw a season-low 18 snaps, but did make the most of them with 2 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

George Scott saw his first snaps of the season at receiver.

Jawaun Johnson saw his first snaps of the season at running back and rushed for 43 yards on 7 carries and a touchdown.

Let's shift to the defensive side. North Texas ran 59 plays in the contest.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Michael Sam

CB

53

Amik Robertson

CB

53

L'Jarius Sneed

S

53

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB

44

Willie Baker

OLB

43

Milton Williams

DE

39

Darryl Lewis

S

39

Ka'Derrion Mason

DE

38

Courtney Wallace

NT

34

Collin Scott

ILB

34

Connor Taylor

ILB

30

Bee Jay Williamson

S

26

Kevin Murphy

DE

22

DeShon Hall

DE

20

DJ Jackson

NT

20

Alex Zayed

ILB

20

Trey Baldwin

ILB

19

Tristan Allen

OLB

15

Zach Hannibal

CB

14

Brandon Floyd

OLB

11

CJ Johnson

CB

6

Aaron Roberson

CB

6

Randy Hogan

ILB

5

Reggie Cleveland

ILB

5

Sam, Robertson, and Sneed continue to lead the defense in the snap count totals. The experienced veterans are playing well as both Sam and Sneed had interceptions in the win.

Barnett played a big role again this week with James Jackson missing the game due to injury.

True freshman DeShon Hall saw action in his fourth game of the season at defensive end. It appears that Tech will burn Hall's redshirt with how well he's playing behind Milton Williams.

