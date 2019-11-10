Louisiana Tech (8-1, 5-0) picked up a big 52-17 win over North Texas (4-6, 3-3) Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs piled up 500+ yards of total offense while the starting defense allowed just three point to a potent Mean Green offense. Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the win. First up, the offense, Tech ran 97 plays in the game.

La Tech Offense Player Position Snap Count Total J'Mar Smith QB 83 Kody Russey C 83 Antawn Lewis RT 74 Drew Kirkpatrick LG 72 Adrian Hardy WR 66 Ethan Reed RG 63 Griffin Hebert WR 61 Willie Allen LT 59 Justin Henderson RB 58 Malik Stanley WR 56 Josh Mote LG/RG 48 Bobby Holly TE/H-Back 43 Biron Rossell LT 38 Smoke Harris WR 38 Israel Tucker RB 25 Gewhite Stallworth RT 21 Cee Jay Powell WR 21 Isaiah Graham WR 18 Jacob Adams TE/H-Back 14 Christian Henderson RT 14 George Scott WR 13 Wayne Toussant WR 13 Josh Matthew WR 12 Javonte Woodard WR 11 Praise Okorie WR 10 Aaron Allen QB 8 Jawaun Johnson RB 7 DeAndre Marcus RB 7 Tahj Magee WR 6 Westin Elliott QB 6 Doyle Adams WR 2 Jonah Brewster RT 2 Noah Pitre TE 1

With Gewhite Stallworth exiting early due to injury, sophomore Antawn Lewis saw a career-high 74 snaps at RT. With Cee Jay Powell not playing in the second half due to injury, Smoke Harris took a bulk of the snaps at Powell's inside slot spot and played well. Isaiah Graham saw a season-low 18 snaps, but did make the most of them with 2 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. George Scott saw his first snaps of the season at receiver. Jawaun Johnson saw his first snaps of the season at running back and rushed for 43 yards on 7 carries and a touchdown. Let's shift to the defensive side. North Texas ran 59 plays in the contest.

La Tech Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Michael Sam CB 53 Amik Robertson CB 53 L'Jarius Sneed S 53 Ezekiel Barnett OLB 44 Willie Baker OLB 43 Milton Williams DE 39 Darryl Lewis S 39 Ka'Derrion Mason DE 38 Courtney Wallace NT 34 Collin Scott ILB 34 Connor Taylor ILB 30 Bee Jay Williamson S 26 Kevin Murphy DE 22 DeShon Hall DE 20 DJ Jackson NT 20 Alex Zayed ILB 20 Trey Baldwin ILB 19 Tristan Allen OLB 15 Zach Hannibal CB 14 Brandon Floyd OLB 11 CJ Johnson CB 6 Aaron Roberson CB 6 Randy Hogan ILB 5 Reggie Cleveland ILB 5