Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs North Texas
Louisiana Tech (8-1, 5-0) picked up a big 52-17 win over North Texas (4-6, 3-3) Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs piled up 500+ yards of total offense while the starting defense allowed just three point to a potent Mean Green offense.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the win.
First up, the offense, Tech ran 97 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
83
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
83
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
74
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
72
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
66
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
63
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
61
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
59
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
58
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
56
|
Josh Mote
|
LG/RG
|
48
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
43
|
Biron Rossell
|
LT
|
38
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
38
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
25
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
21
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
21
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
18
|
Jacob Adams
|
TE/H-Back
|
14
|
Christian Henderson
|
RT
|
14
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
13
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
13
|
Josh Matthew
|
WR
|
12
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
11
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
10
|
Aaron Allen
|
QB
|
8
|
Jawaun Johnson
|
RB
|
7
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
7
|
Tahj Magee
|
WR
|
6
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
6
|
Doyle Adams
|
WR
|
2
|
Jonah Brewster
|
RT
|
2
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
1
With Gewhite Stallworth exiting early due to injury, sophomore Antawn Lewis saw a career-high 74 snaps at RT.
With Cee Jay Powell not playing in the second half due to injury, Smoke Harris took a bulk of the snaps at Powell's inside slot spot and played well.
Isaiah Graham saw a season-low 18 snaps, but did make the most of them with 2 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.
George Scott saw his first snaps of the season at receiver.
Jawaun Johnson saw his first snaps of the season at running back and rushed for 43 yards on 7 carries and a touchdown.
Let's shift to the defensive side. North Texas ran 59 plays in the contest.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Michael Sam
|
CB
|
53
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
53
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
53
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB
|
44
|
Willie Baker
|
OLB
|
43
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
39
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
39
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DE
|
38
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT
|
34
|
Collin Scott
|
ILB
|
34
|
Connor Taylor
|
ILB
|
30
|
Bee Jay Williamson
|
S
|
26
|
Kevin Murphy
|
DE
|
22
|
DeShon Hall
|
DE
|
20
|
DJ Jackson
|
NT
|
20
|
Alex Zayed
|
ILB
|
20
|
Trey Baldwin
|
ILB
|
19
|
Tristan Allen
|
OLB
|
15
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
14
|
Brandon Floyd
|
OLB
|
11
|
CJ Johnson
|
CB
|
6
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
6
|
Randy Hogan
|
ILB
|
5
|
Reggie Cleveland
|
ILB
|
5
Sam, Robertson, and Sneed continue to lead the defense in the snap count totals. The experienced veterans are playing well as both Sam and Sneed had interceptions in the win.
Barnett played a big role again this week with James Jackson missing the game due to injury.
True freshman DeShon Hall saw action in his fourth game of the season at defensive end. It appears that Tech will burn Hall's redshirt with how well he's playing behind Milton Williams.
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics.