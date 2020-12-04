 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs North Texas
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-04 07:59:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs North Texas

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (5-3, 4-2) defeated North Texas (3-5, 2-4) by a score of 42-31 in Denton Thursday night.

After having not played in 33 days, the Bulldogs came out relatively sharp on both sides of the ball, especially up front on the offensive and defensive lines.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for Tech in the victory.

Offensively, Tech ran 86 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RT Walker Hankinson

86

RG Abraham Delfin

86

C Kody Russey

86

LG Josh Mote

86

LT Dakota White

86

RB Israel Tucker

75

WR Isaiah Graham

73

QB Luke Anthony

51

H-Back Jacob Adams

49

WR Griffin Hebert

44

QB Aaron Allen

35

WR Wayne Toussant

34

WR Ceejay Powell

33

WR Kyle Maxwell

32

WR Smoke Harris

31

TE Ray Kelly

23

RB Greg Garner

18

TE Carson Rieder

13

RB Harlan Dixon

3

WR Tahj Magee

2

The starting offensive line of Hankinson, Delfin, Russey, Mote, and White went the distance playing 100% of the snaps.

Israel Tucker played 87% of the snaps at RB and had 37 carries for 161 yards and 2 TDs.

Luke Anthony (59%) and Aaron Allen (41%) continued to split snaps at QB.

With Louisiana Tech running the football 50 times, Jacob Adams saw action on 57% of the snaps from his H-Back position.

TR FR walk-on Ray Kelly played a career-high 27% of the snaps for at TE as an extra offensive lineman.

Greg Garner (21%) and Harlan Dixon (3%) saw action at RB behind Tucker. The three snaps that Dixon played were the first of his collegiate career on the offensive side of the ball.

Shifting to the defensive side, North Texas ran 72 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

CB Cedric Woods

72

S/LB Ezekiel Barnett

71

CB Zach Hannibal

68

ILB Trey Baldwin

65

S Bee Jay Williamson

60

ILB Tyler Grubbs

53

DE Deshon Hall

52

DE Milton Williams

49

S Jaiden Cole

47

NT Keivie Rose

44

DE/OLB Eric Kendzior

43

OLB Levi Bell

30

ILB Maki Carabin

26

DE Tristan Allen

24

CB Brodrick Calhoun

20

DE/OLB Mykol Clark

19

S Marquallius Turner

15

NT DJ Jackson

10

S Christian Archangel

8

NT Gerald Wilbon

8

CB DJ Brown

4

OLB Kershawn Fisher

3

DE Ben Bell

1

Cedric Woods (100%) and Zach Hannibal (94%) continue to play nearly all of the snaps at CB for David Blackwell's defense.

With Khalil Ladler out, Beejay Williamson (83%) and Jaiden Cole (65%) played a majority of the snaps at safety.

After seeing his role reduced in recent weeks, Brodrick Calhoun saw action on 28% of the plays at nickel CB.

Marquallius Turner saw action on 21% of the snaps as a reserve at safety.

DJ Jackson saw his first action of the season at NT and played 14% of the snaps.

Louisiana Tech will be back in action next weekend at TCU. Kickoff is set for 6 PM on FS1.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}