BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs North Texas

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for Tech in the victory.

After having not played in 33 days, the Bulldogs came out relatively sharp on both sides of the ball, especially up front on the offensive and defensive lines.

Louisiana Tech (5-3, 4-2) defeated North Texas (3-5, 2-4) by a score of 42-31 in Denton Thursday night.

The starting offensive line of Hankinson, Delfin, Russey, Mote, and White went the distance playing 100% of the snaps.

Israel Tucker played 87% of the snaps at RB and had 37 carries for 161 yards and 2 TDs.

Luke Anthony (59%) and Aaron Allen (41%) continued to split snaps at QB.

With Louisiana Tech running the football 50 times, Jacob Adams saw action on 57% of the snaps from his H-Back position.

TR FR walk-on Ray Kelly played a career-high 27% of the snaps for at TE as an extra offensive lineman.

Greg Garner (21%) and Harlan Dixon (3%) saw action at RB behind Tucker. The three snaps that Dixon played were the first of his collegiate career on the offensive side of the ball.

Shifting to the defensive side, North Texas ran 72 plays in the game.