BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs North Texas

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs North Texas
Louisiana Tech (5-3, 4-2) defeated North Texas (3-5, 2-4) by a score of 42-31 in Denton Thursday night.
After having not played in 33 days, the Bulldogs came out relatively sharp on both sides of the ball, especially up front on the offensive and defensive lines.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for Tech in the victory.
Offensively, Tech ran 86 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RT Walker Hankinson
|
86
|
RG Abraham Delfin
|
86
|
C Kody Russey
|
86
|
LG Josh Mote
|
86
|
LT Dakota White
|
86
|
RB Israel Tucker
|
75
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
73
|
QB Luke Anthony
|
51
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
49
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
44
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
35
|
WR Wayne Toussant
|
34
|
WR Ceejay Powell
|
33
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
32
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
31
|
TE Ray Kelly
|
23
|
RB Greg Garner
|
18
|
TE Carson Rieder
|
13
|
RB Harlan Dixon
|
3
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
2
The starting offensive line of Hankinson, Delfin, Russey, Mote, and White went the distance playing 100% of the snaps.
Israel Tucker played 87% of the snaps at RB and had 37 carries for 161 yards and 2 TDs.
Luke Anthony (59%) and Aaron Allen (41%) continued to split snaps at QB.
With Louisiana Tech running the football 50 times, Jacob Adams saw action on 57% of the snaps from his H-Back position.
TR FR walk-on Ray Kelly played a career-high 27% of the snaps for at TE as an extra offensive lineman.
Greg Garner (21%) and Harlan Dixon (3%) saw action at RB behind Tucker. The three snaps that Dixon played were the first of his collegiate career on the offensive side of the ball.
Shifting to the defensive side, North Texas ran 72 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
72
|
S/LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
71
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
68
|
ILB Trey Baldwin
|
65
|
S Bee Jay Williamson
|
60
|
ILB Tyler Grubbs
|
53
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
52
|
DE Milton Williams
|
49
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
47
|
NT Keivie Rose
|
44
|
DE/OLB Eric Kendzior
|
43
|
OLB Levi Bell
|
30
|
ILB Maki Carabin
|
26
|
DE Tristan Allen
|
24
|
CB Brodrick Calhoun
|
20
|
DE/OLB Mykol Clark
|
19
|
S Marquallius Turner
|
15
|
NT DJ Jackson
|
10
|
S Christian Archangel
|
8
|
NT Gerald Wilbon
|
8
|
CB DJ Brown
|
4
|
OLB Kershawn Fisher
|
3
|
DE Ben Bell
|
1
Cedric Woods (100%) and Zach Hannibal (94%) continue to play nearly all of the snaps at CB for David Blackwell's defense.
With Khalil Ladler out, Beejay Williamson (83%) and Jaiden Cole (65%) played a majority of the snaps at safety.
After seeing his role reduced in recent weeks, Brodrick Calhoun saw action on 28% of the plays at nickel CB.
Marquallius Turner saw action on 21% of the snaps as a reserve at safety.
DJ Jackson saw his first action of the season at NT and played 14% of the snaps.
Louisiana Tech will be back in action next weekend at TCU. Kickoff is set for 6 PM on FS1.
