Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs North Texas

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the win.

Smoke Harris (74%) played the most snaps in the game amongst the WRs. Harris had 10 touches for 143 yards in the game.

With Austin Kendall missing the game, both Aaron Allen (64%) and JD Head (36%) saw action at QB. Allen finished 14/18 for 137 yards while Head went 5/10 for 70 yards and 1 TD.

With Greg Garner out due to injury, Harlan Dixon (33%) got the majority of the reps behind Marcus Williams at RB.

Isaiah Graham returned from injury to play 48% of the snaps at WR.

Defensively, North Texas ran 89 plays in the game.