 Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs North Texas
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-26 11:19:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs North Texas

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (2-2, 1-0) pick up a 24-17 win over North Texas (1-3, 0-2) Saturday night.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the win.

Tech ran 69 plays offensively in the contest.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

C Abraham Delfin

69

LT Biron Rossell

59

RG Kellton Hollins

57

WR Smoke Harris

51

RT Chris Fournier

50

LG Josh Mote

50

WR Griffin Hebert

46

QB Aaron Allen

44

RB Marcus Williams

41

WR Bub Means

39

WR Samuel Emilus

39

LT/RT Dakota White

36

WR Isaiah Graham

33

LG/RG Samuel Williams

31

H-Back Jacob Adams

27

QB JD Head

25

RB Harlan Dixon

23

WR Tre Harris

10

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks

10

WR Kyle Maxwell

6

TE Carson Rieder

5

WR Tahj Magee

4

TE/WR Ivan Thomas

3

LT/TE Carson Bruno

1

Smoke Harris (74%) played the most snaps in the game amongst the WRs. Harris had 10 touches for 143 yards in the game.

With Austin Kendall missing the game, both Aaron Allen (64%) and JD Head (36%) saw action at QB. Allen finished 14/18 for 137 yards while Head went 5/10 for 70 yards and 1 TD.

With Greg Garner out due to injury, Harlan Dixon (33%) got the majority of the reps behind Marcus Williams at RB.

Isaiah Graham returned from injury to play 48% of the snaps at WR.

Defensively, North Texas ran 89 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

LB Trey Baldwin

83

LB Ezekiel Barnett

62

LB Tyler Grubbs

58

S Jaiden Cole

56

DE Deshon Hall

53

CB Cedric Woods

52

S Khalil Ladler

52

S Beejay Williamson

49

CB Baylen Buchanan

48

DT Keivie Rose

46

DT Rasheed Lyles

41

CB Elijah Hamilton

41

DE Mykol Clark

40

DT Tristan Allen

37

CB Zach Hannibal

37

DT DJ Jackson

34

LB Maki Carabin

31

Nickel/LB Brodrick Calhoun

29

DE Ben Bell

28

S Myles Mason

28

DE Kershawn Fisher

24

DE Willie Baker

24

DE Joe Mason

20

LB Allen Walker

6

Trey Baldwin (93%) played far and away the most snaps on the Bulldog defense.

Jaiden Cole returned from injury to play 63% of the snaps at safety.

Elijah Hamilton played a season-high 46% of the snaps at CB.

Willie Baker played a season-high 27% of the snaps at DE.

In total, 23 Bulldog defenders played at least 22% of the snaps and limited North Texas to just 3.7 yards per play and 17 points.

