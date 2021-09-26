Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs North Texas
Louisiana Tech (2-2, 1-0) pick up a 24-17 win over North Texas (1-3, 0-2) Saturday night.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the win.
Tech ran 69 plays offensively in the contest.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
69
|
LT Biron Rossell
|
59
|
RG Kellton Hollins
|
57
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
51
|
RT Chris Fournier
|
50
|
LG Josh Mote
|
50
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
46
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
44
|
RB Marcus Williams
|
41
|
WR Bub Means
|
39
|
WR Samuel Emilus
|
39
|
LT/RT Dakota White
|
36
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
33
|
LG/RG Samuel Williams
|
31
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
27
|
QB JD Head
|
25
|
RB Harlan Dixon
|
23
|
WR Tre Harris
|
10
|
RB Keyon Henry-Brooks
|
10
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
6
|
TE Carson Rieder
|
5
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
4
|
TE/WR Ivan Thomas
|
3
|
LT/TE Carson Bruno
|
1
Smoke Harris (74%) played the most snaps in the game amongst the WRs. Harris had 10 touches for 143 yards in the game.
With Austin Kendall missing the game, both Aaron Allen (64%) and JD Head (36%) saw action at QB. Allen finished 14/18 for 137 yards while Head went 5/10 for 70 yards and 1 TD.
With Greg Garner out due to injury, Harlan Dixon (33%) got the majority of the reps behind Marcus Williams at RB.
Isaiah Graham returned from injury to play 48% of the snaps at WR.
Defensively, North Texas ran 89 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
83
|
LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
62
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
58
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
56
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
53
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
52
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
52
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
49
|
CB Baylen Buchanan
|
48
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
46
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
41
|
CB Elijah Hamilton
|
41
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
40
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
37
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
37
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
34
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
31
|
Nickel/LB Brodrick Calhoun
|
29
|
DE Ben Bell
|
28
|
S Myles Mason
|
28
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
24
|
DE Willie Baker
|
24
|
DE Joe Mason
|
20
|
LB Allen Walker
|
6
Trey Baldwin (93%) played far and away the most snaps on the Bulldog defense.
Jaiden Cole returned from injury to play 63% of the snaps at safety.
Elijah Hamilton played a season-high 46% of the snaps at CB.
Willie Baker played a season-high 27% of the snaps at DE.
In total, 23 Bulldog defenders played at least 22% of the snaps and limited North Texas to just 3.7 yards per play and 17 points.
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2021 season.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue