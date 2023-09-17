Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the 'Dogs in the loss.

Louisiana Tech (2-2) was unable to overcome a slow start and fell 40-37 to North Texas (1-2) inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday night.

Cyrus Allen returned to the lineup at WR to play his normal allotment of snaps at outside WR. Allen caught his first TD of the year in the defeat.

Hank Bachmeier exited early with a right shoulder injury and was reliever by Jack Turner.

Tyre Shelton saw a season-high 39 snaps and piled up 159 yards and 1 TD on the ground.

Defensively, North Texas ran 91 plays in the game.