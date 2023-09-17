News More News
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs North Texas

Louisiana Tech (2-2) was unable to overcome a slow start and fell 40-37 to North Texas (1-2) inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday night.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the 'Dogs in the loss.

Offensively, Tech ran 68 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RT Carson Bruno

68

LT Dakota White

68

LG Bert Hale

68

RG Jerren Gilbert

62

WR Cyrus Allen

61

C Abraham Delfin

55

WR Tru Edwards

54

WR Smoke Harris

49

QB Hank Bachmeier

41

RB Tyre Shelton

39

TE Ryan Rivera

38

TE Nate Jones

33

QB Jack Turner

27

RB Jacob Fields

16

TE John Locke

14

C Landon Nelson

13

WR Decoldest Crawford

12

RG Biron Rossell

9

RB Keith Willis

8

WR Dedrick Latulas

5

RB Charvis Thornton

5

WR Julien Lewis

3

Cyrus Allen returned to the lineup at WR to play his normal allotment of snaps at outside WR. Allen caught his first TD of the year in the defeat.

Hank Bachmeier exited early with a right shoulder injury and was reliever by Jack Turner.

Tyre Shelton saw a season-high 39 snaps and piled up 159 yards and 1 TD on the ground.

Defensively, North Texas ran 91 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

LB Brevin Randle

91

CB Willie Roberts

91

LB Jeslord Boateng

91

S Cecil Singleton

85

CB Cedric Woods

84

S Myles Heard

81

DE Mykol Clark

70

DT Deshon Hall

63

NK Michael Richard

61

DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

61

DT Zion Nason

60

NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

51

DT Rason Williams

46

DE Jayden Gray

26

DE Jessie Evans

11

S Roderick Roberson

10

CB Keyshawn Paul

7

S Isaiah Mcelvane

6

DT David Blay

4

LB Zach Zimos

2

Randle & Boateng went the distance at LB.

Demarcus Griffin-Taylor returned to the lineup after missing the previous two weeks to play 51 snaps.

With J'Dan Burnett out, Jessie Evans saw 11 snaps at DE.

