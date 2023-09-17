Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs North Texas
Louisiana Tech (2-2) was unable to overcome a slow start and fell 40-37 to North Texas (1-2) inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday night.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the 'Dogs in the loss.
Offensively, Tech ran 68 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
68
|
LT Dakota White
|
68
|
LG Bert Hale
|
68
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
62
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
61
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
55
|
WR Tru Edwards
|
54
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
49
|
QB Hank Bachmeier
|
41
|
RB Tyre Shelton
|
39
|
TE Ryan Rivera
|
38
|
TE Nate Jones
|
33
|
QB Jack Turner
|
27
|
RB Jacob Fields
|
16
|
TE John Locke
|
14
|
C Landon Nelson
|
13
|
WR Decoldest Crawford
|
12
|
RG Biron Rossell
|
9
|
RB Keith Willis
|
8
|
WR Dedrick Latulas
|
5
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
5
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
3
Cyrus Allen returned to the lineup at WR to play his normal allotment of snaps at outside WR. Allen caught his first TD of the year in the defeat.
Hank Bachmeier exited early with a right shoulder injury and was reliever by Jack Turner.
Tyre Shelton saw a season-high 39 snaps and piled up 159 yards and 1 TD on the ground.
Defensively, North Texas ran 91 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LB Brevin Randle
|
91
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
91
|
LB Jeslord Boateng
|
91
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
85
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
84
|
S Myles Heard
|
81
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
70
|
DT Deshon Hall
|
63
|
NK Michael Richard
|
61
|
DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell
|
61
|
DT Zion Nason
|
60
|
NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor
|
51
|
DT Rason Williams
|
46
|
DE Jayden Gray
|
26
|
DE Jessie Evans
|
11
|
S Roderick Roberson
|
10
|
CB Keyshawn Paul
|
7
|
S Isaiah Mcelvane
|
6
|
DT David Blay
|
4
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
2
Randle & Boateng went the distance at LB.
Demarcus Griffin-Taylor returned to the lineup after missing the previous two weeks to play 51 snaps.
With J'Dan Burnett out, Jessie Evans saw 11 snaps at DE.
---
