Louisiana Tech moved to 2-1 overall with a 51-21 victory over Northwestern State (0-2) on Saturday night. The Bulldogs piled up 357 yards on the ground on offense and were able to rack up 12 TFLs and 4 sacks on defense. A number of different players were able to see time on the field in the blowout, which is detailed in our Snap Count Totals. Offensively, Tech ran 64 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total RG Biron Rossell 58 RT Carson Bruno 49 LG Bert Hale 49 QB Hank Bachmeier 48 LT Dakota White 45 WR Smoke Harris 40 TE Ryan Rivera 35 WR Tru Edwards 33 WR Koby Duru 31 C Abraham Delfin 31 RB Keith Willis Jr 30 C Landon Nelson 27 TE John Locke 24 WR Marlion Jackson 24 WR Decoldest Crawford 22 QB Jack Turner 16 LT Kenneth Bannister 16 RB Charvis Thornton 16 LG Elijah Bowser 15 WR Dedrick Latulas 12 RT Brett Canis 12 TE Nate Jones 10 RB Keldric Moody 10 RB Tyre Shelton 8 LT Hayden Christman 6 C Ray Kelly 6 RG Jonah Brewster 6 WR Kyle Maxwell 6 TE Eli Finley 5 WR Julien Lewis 5 WR Dakota Williams 3 WR Zyion Claville 3 WR Bud Holloway 3

Biron Rossell made the start at RG in place of Jerren Gilbert and played a season-high 58 snaps. Gilbert was banged up and did not play. Ryan Rivera made the start at TE and played a season-high 35 snaps. Koby Duru started at an outside receiver position with Cyrus Allen out due to injury. Keith Willis played a career-high 30 snaps at running back and took advantage by rushing for 188 yards and 2 TDs. Dedrick Latulas saw the first 12 snaps of his Bulldog career at receiver. Kyle Maxwell was limited to only 6 snaps after leaving early with an injury. Defensively, Scott Power's unit was on the field for 81 snaps on Saturday night.

LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total CB Willie Roberts 69 LB Brevin Randle 68 CB Cedric Woods 64 S Myles Heard 64 LB Jeslord Boateng 64 NK Michael Richard 63 DE J'Dan Burnett 59 S Cecil Singleton 57 DE Mykol Clark 53 DT Deshon Hall 53 DT Zion Nason 49 DT Rason Williams 47 DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell 29 LB Hugh Davis 24 S Isaiah Mcelvane 22 LB Zach Zimos 19 CB Jhamal Shelby 16 S Roderick Roberson 16 DT David Blay 14 DE Jayden Gray 13 CB Keyshawn Paul 12 DE Jessie Evans 10 NK Qua'veon Turner 6