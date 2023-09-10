Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Northwestern State
Louisiana Tech moved to 2-1 overall with a 51-21 victory over Northwestern State (0-2) on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs piled up 357 yards on the ground on offense and were able to rack up 12 TFLs and 4 sacks on defense.
A number of different players were able to see time on the field in the blowout, which is detailed in our Snap Count Totals.
Offensively, Tech ran 64 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RG Biron Rossell
|
58
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
49
|
LG Bert Hale
|
49
|
QB Hank Bachmeier
|
48
|
LT Dakota White
|
45
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
40
|
TE Ryan Rivera
|
35
|
WR Tru Edwards
|
33
|
WR Koby Duru
|
31
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
31
|
RB Keith Willis Jr
|
30
|
C Landon Nelson
|
27
|
TE John Locke
|
24
|
WR Marlion Jackson
|
24
|
WR Decoldest Crawford
|
22
|
QB Jack Turner
|
16
|
LT Kenneth Bannister
|
16
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
16
|
LG Elijah Bowser
|
15
|
WR Dedrick Latulas
|
12
|
RT Brett Canis
|
12
|
TE Nate Jones
|
10
|
RB Keldric Moody
|
10
|
RB Tyre Shelton
|
8
|
LT Hayden Christman
|
6
|
C Ray Kelly
|
6
|
RG Jonah Brewster
|
6
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
6
|
TE Eli Finley
|
5
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
5
|
WR Dakota Williams
|
3
|
WR Zyion Claville
|
3
|
WR Bud Holloway
|
3
Biron Rossell made the start at RG in place of Jerren Gilbert and played a season-high 58 snaps. Gilbert was banged up and did not play.
Ryan Rivera made the start at TE and played a season-high 35 snaps.
Koby Duru started at an outside receiver position with Cyrus Allen out due to injury.
Keith Willis played a career-high 30 snaps at running back and took advantage by rushing for 188 yards and 2 TDs.
Dedrick Latulas saw the first 12 snaps of his Bulldog career at receiver.
Kyle Maxwell was limited to only 6 snaps after leaving early with an injury.
Defensively, Scott Power's unit was on the field for 81 snaps on Saturday night.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
69
|
LB Brevin Randle
|
68
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
64
|
S Myles Heard
|
64
|
LB Jeslord Boateng
|
64
|
NK Michael Richard
|
63
|
DE J'Dan Burnett
|
59
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
57
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
53
|
DT Deshon Hall
|
53
|
DT Zion Nason
|
49
|
DT Rason Williams
|
47
|
DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell
|
29
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
24
|
S Isaiah Mcelvane
|
22
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
19
|
CB Jhamal Shelby
|
16
|
S Roderick Roberson
|
16
|
DT David Blay
|
14
|
DE Jayden Gray
|
13
|
CB Keyshawn Paul
|
12
|
DE Jessie Evans
|
10
|
NK Qua'veon Turner
|
6
Michael Richard made his 2nd straight start at the nickel spot with Demarcus Griffin-Taylor still out with an injury.
Isaiah Mcelvane saw his first extended action at safety by playing 22 snaps in a reserve role.
Jessie Evans saw his first action at defensive end late in the contest.
The Bulldogs limited the Demons to only 4 yards per play.
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue