Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Northwestern State

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech moved to 2-1 overall with a 51-21 victory over Northwestern State (0-2) on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs piled up 357 yards on the ground on offense and were able to rack up 12 TFLs and 4 sacks on defense.

A number of different players were able to see time on the field in the blowout, which is detailed in our Snap Count Totals.

Offensively, Tech ran 64 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RG Biron Rossell

58

RT Carson Bruno

49

LG Bert Hale

49

QB Hank Bachmeier

48

LT Dakota White

45

WR Smoke Harris

40

TE Ryan Rivera

35

WR Tru Edwards

33

WR Koby Duru

31

C Abraham Delfin

31

RB Keith Willis Jr

30

C Landon Nelson

27

TE John Locke

24

WR Marlion Jackson

24

WR Decoldest Crawford

22

QB Jack Turner

16

LT Kenneth Bannister

16

RB Charvis Thornton

16

LG Elijah Bowser

15

WR Dedrick Latulas

12

RT Brett Canis

12

TE Nate Jones

10

RB Keldric Moody

10

RB Tyre Shelton

8

LT Hayden Christman

6

C Ray Kelly

6

RG Jonah Brewster

6

WR Kyle Maxwell

6

TE Eli Finley

5

WR Julien Lewis

5

WR Dakota Williams

3

WR Zyion Claville

3

WR Bud Holloway

3

Biron Rossell made the start at RG in place of Jerren Gilbert and played a season-high 58 snaps. Gilbert was banged up and did not play.

Ryan Rivera made the start at TE and played a season-high 35 snaps.

Koby Duru started at an outside receiver position with Cyrus Allen out due to injury.

Keith Willis played a career-high 30 snaps at running back and took advantage by rushing for 188 yards and 2 TDs.

Dedrick Latulas saw the first 12 snaps of his Bulldog career at receiver.

Kyle Maxwell was limited to only 6 snaps after leaving early with an injury.

Defensively, Scott Power's unit was on the field for 81 snaps on Saturday night.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

CB Willie Roberts

69

LB Brevin Randle

68

CB Cedric Woods

64

S Myles Heard

64

LB Jeslord Boateng

64

NK Michael Richard

63

DE J'Dan Burnett

59

S Cecil Singleton

57

DE Mykol Clark

53

DT Deshon Hall

53

DT Zion Nason

49

DT Rason Williams

47

DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

29

LB Hugh Davis

24

S Isaiah Mcelvane

22

LB Zach Zimos

19

CB Jhamal Shelby

16

S Roderick Roberson

16

DT David Blay

14

DE Jayden Gray

13

CB Keyshawn Paul

12

DE Jessie Evans

10

NK Qua'veon Turner

6

Michael Richard made his 2nd straight start at the nickel spot with Demarcus Griffin-Taylor still out with an injury.

Isaiah Mcelvane saw his first extended action at safety by playing 22 snaps in a reserve role.

Jessie Evans saw his first action at defensive end late in the contest.

The Bulldogs limited the Demons to only 4 yards per play.

