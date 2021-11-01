Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs ODU

Offensively, Tech ran 69 plays in the game.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Louisiana Tech fell 23-20 to ODU in Norfolk, VA on Saturday afternoon.

Chris Fournier and Abraham Delfin went the distance on the offensive line.

Austin Kendall left the game early due to injury and did not return. JD Head replaced Kendall at quarterback.

Marcus Williams (78%) continues to see a bulk of the reps at running back.

Isaiah Graham only played 49% of the snaps but caught his first touchdown of the season.

Jerren Gilbert saw his first snaps of the year as an extra offensive lineman and had a nice block on Marcus Williams fourth quarter touchdown run.

Defensively, David Blackwell's unit limited ODU to just 311 total yards on 75 snaps.