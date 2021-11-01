 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs ODU
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs ODU

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech fell 23-20 to ODU in Norfolk, VA on Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 69 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RT Chris Fournier

69

C Abraham Delfin

69

LG Josh Mote

67

WR Smoke Harris

65

RG Kellton Hollins

59

QB Austin Kendall

58

WR Griffin Hebert

55

RB Marcus Williams

54

WR Tre Harris

38

LT Biron Rossell

37

WR Samuel Emilus

37

WR Isaiah Graham

34

LT Dakota White

32

WR Bub Means

29

TE Jacob Adams

16

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks

12

RG Samuel Williams

12

QB JD Head

11

RB Greg Garner

3

RT/TE Jerren Gilbert

2

Chris Fournier and Abraham Delfin went the distance on the offensive line.

Austin Kendall left the game early due to injury and did not return. JD Head replaced Kendall at quarterback.

Marcus Williams (78%) continues to see a bulk of the reps at running back.

Isaiah Graham only played 49% of the snaps but caught his first touchdown of the season.

Jerren Gilbert saw his first snaps of the year as an extra offensive lineman and had a nice block on Marcus Williams fourth quarter touchdown run.

Defensively, David Blackwell's unit limited ODU to just 311 total yards on 75 snaps.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

CB Baylen Buchanan

61

S Beejay Williamson

57

LB Ezekiel Barnett

56

LB Tyler Grubbs

52

LB Trey Baldwin

52

S Khalil Ladler

51

CB Cedric Woods

50

DE Deshon Hall

46

DT Keivie Rose

46

S Jaiden Cole

45

DE Mykol Clark

42

DT Rasheed Lyles

39

DT DJ Jackson

31

DE Willie Baker

28

CB Elijah Hamilton

26

DT Tristan Allen

25

LB Kody Fulp

24

LB Maki Carabin

20

DE Ben Bell

18

LB Joren Dickey

15

CB Zach Hannibal

13

DE Joe Mason

11

DE Kershawn Fisher

11

S Marquallius Turner

3

LB Allen Walker

3

With Myles Mason out due to injury, Khalil Ladler saw action on 68% of the snaps at safety and finished with 7 tackles, 1 FF and 1 FR.

Elijah Hamilton continues to see his role at CB increase behind Baylen Buchanan and Cedric Woods.

With Brodrick Calhoun out due to injury, Joren Dickey stepped in behind Ezekiel Barnett to play 20% of the snaps.

