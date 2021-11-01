Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs ODU
Louisiana Tech fell 23-20 to ODU in Norfolk, VA on Saturday afternoon.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 69 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RT Chris Fournier
|
69
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
69
|
LG Josh Mote
|
67
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
65
|
RG Kellton Hollins
|
59
|
QB Austin Kendall
|
58
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
55
|
RB Marcus Williams
|
54
|
WR Tre Harris
|
38
|
LT Biron Rossell
|
37
|
WR Samuel Emilus
|
37
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
34
|
LT Dakota White
|
32
|
WR Bub Means
|
29
|
TE Jacob Adams
|
16
|
RB Keyon Henry-Brooks
|
12
|
RG Samuel Williams
|
12
|
QB JD Head
|
11
|
RB Greg Garner
|
3
|
RT/TE Jerren Gilbert
|
2
Chris Fournier and Abraham Delfin went the distance on the offensive line.
Austin Kendall left the game early due to injury and did not return. JD Head replaced Kendall at quarterback.
Marcus Williams (78%) continues to see a bulk of the reps at running back.
Isaiah Graham only played 49% of the snaps but caught his first touchdown of the season.
Jerren Gilbert saw his first snaps of the year as an extra offensive lineman and had a nice block on Marcus Williams fourth quarter touchdown run.
Defensively, David Blackwell's unit limited ODU to just 311 total yards on 75 snaps.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
CB Baylen Buchanan
|
61
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
57
|
LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
56
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
52
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
52
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
51
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
50
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
46
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
46
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
45
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
42
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
39
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
31
|
DE Willie Baker
|
28
|
CB Elijah Hamilton
|
26
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
25
|
LB Kody Fulp
|
24
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
20
|
DE Ben Bell
|
18
|
LB Joren Dickey
|
15
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
13
|
DE Joe Mason
|
11
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
11
|
S Marquallius Turner
|
3
|
LB Allen Walker
|
3
With Myles Mason out due to injury, Khalil Ladler saw action on 68% of the snaps at safety and finished with 7 tackles, 1 FF and 1 FR.
Elijah Hamilton continues to see his role at CB increase behind Baylen Buchanan and Cedric Woods.
With Brodrick Calhoun out due to injury, Joren Dickey stepped in behind Ezekiel Barnett to play 20% of the snaps.
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2021 season.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue