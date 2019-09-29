Louisiana Tech (4-1, 2-0) went on the road Saturday night and defeated Rice (0-5, 0-1) by a score of 23-20 in OT. The game wasn’t pretty by any means, but the Bulldogs escaped with the win and that’s all that matters. Let’s take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs. Tech ran 63 plays in the game offensively.

La Tech Offense Player Position Snap Count Total Willie Allen LT 63 J'Mar Smith QB 63 Kody Russey C 62 Adrian Hardy WR 61 Ethan Reed RG 60 Gewhite Stallworth RT 52 Drew Kirkpatrick LG 43 Cee Jay Powell WR 36 Justin Henderson RB 36 Isaiah Graham WR 33 Griffin Hebert WR 30 Wayne Toussant WR 28 Jaqwis Dancy RB 28 Malik Stanley WR 26 Josh Mote LG/RG 25 Smoke Harris WR 22 Bobby Holly TE/H-Back 12 Antawn Lewis RT 11 Noah Pitre TE 1 Abraham Delfin C 1

Tech rode the hot hand at running back with Justin Henderson garnering most of the load over Jaqwis Dancy. Henderson finished with 91 total yards and a touchdown in the win. Wayne Toussant continues to see his role increase at receiver behind Isaiah Graham. The redshirt freshman caught his first two passes of the season for 26 yards. Shifting to the defensive side, Rice ran 75 plays offensively.

La Tech Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Amik Robertson CB 75 L'Jarius Sneed S 73 Michael Sam CB 69 Milton Williams DE 65 Ka'Derrion Mason DE/DT 62 Willie Baker OLB/DE 62 Collin Scott ILB 57 Courtney Wallace NT/DT 55 James Jackson OLB 47 Connor Taylor ILB 45 Darryl Lewis ILB 45 Trey Baldwin ILB 27 Ezekiel Barnett OLB 26 Jaiden Cole S 25 Tristan Allen OLB/DE 15 Aaron Roberson CB 15 La'Dante Davenport DE/DT 14 Alex Zayed ILB 12 Kevin Murphy DE/DT 12 DJ Jackson NT/DT 9 Bee Jay Williamson S 9 Trey Spencer S 5 Maki Carabin ILB 1