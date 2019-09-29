News More News
Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Rice

Louisiana Tech (4-1, 2-0) went on the road Saturday night and defeated Rice (0-5, 0-1) by a score of 23-20 in OT.

The game wasn’t pretty by any means, but the Bulldogs escaped with the win and that’s all that matters.

Let’s take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs. Tech ran 63 plays in the game offensively.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Willie Allen

LT

63

J'Mar Smith

QB

63

Kody Russey

C

62

Adrian Hardy

WR

61

Ethan Reed

RG

60

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

52

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

43

Cee Jay Powell

WR

36

Justin Henderson

RB

36

Isaiah Graham

WR

33

Griffin Hebert

WR

30

Wayne Toussant

WR

28

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

28

Malik Stanley

WR

26

Josh Mote

LG/RG

25

Smoke Harris

WR

22

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

12

Antawn Lewis

RT

11

Noah Pitre

TE

1

Abraham Delfin

C

1

Tech rode the hot hand at running back with Justin Henderson garnering most of the load over Jaqwis Dancy. Henderson finished with 91 total yards and a touchdown in the win.

Wayne Toussant continues to see his role increase at receiver behind Isaiah Graham. The redshirt freshman caught his first two passes of the season for 26 yards.

Shifting to the defensive side, Rice ran 75 plays offensively.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

75

L'Jarius Sneed

S

73

Michael Sam

CB

69

Milton Williams

DE

65

Ka'Derrion Mason

DE/DT

62

Willie Baker

OLB/DE

62

Collin Scott

ILB

57

Courtney Wallace

NT/DT

55

James Jackson

OLB

47

Connor Taylor

ILB

45

Darryl Lewis

ILB

45

Trey Baldwin

ILB

27

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB

26

Jaiden Cole

S

25

Tristan Allen

OLB/DE

15

Aaron Roberson

CB

15

La'Dante Davenport

DE/DT

14

Alex Zayed

ILB

12

Kevin Murphy

DE/DT

12

DJ Jackson

NT/DT

9

Bee Jay Williamson

S

9

Trey Spencer

S

5

Maki Carabin

ILB

1

After seeing Ezekiel Barnett get more snaps last week, James Jackson was back in his usual role at OLB seeing 47 of 75 snaps. The senior collected 6 tackles and 1 sack in the win.

Darryl Lewis made his first start at safety and had a key interception just before the half.

Kevin Murphy saw his first action of the year on the defensive line and collected 3 tackles in 12 snaps.

Bee Jay Williamson saw a season-low 9 snaps at safety.

