Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Rice
Louisiana Tech (4-1, 2-0) went on the road Saturday night and defeated Rice (0-5, 0-1) by a score of 23-20 in OT.
The game wasn’t pretty by any means, but the Bulldogs escaped with the win and that’s all that matters.
Let’s take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs. Tech ran 63 plays in the game offensively.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
63
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
63
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
62
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
61
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
60
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
52
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
43
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
36
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
36
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
33
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
30
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
28
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
28
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
26
|
Josh Mote
|
LG/RG
|
25
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
22
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
12
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
11
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
1
|
Abraham Delfin
|
C
|
1
Tech rode the hot hand at running back with Justin Henderson garnering most of the load over Jaqwis Dancy. Henderson finished with 91 total yards and a touchdown in the win.
Wayne Toussant continues to see his role increase at receiver behind Isaiah Graham. The redshirt freshman caught his first two passes of the season for 26 yards.
Shifting to the defensive side, Rice ran 75 plays offensively.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
75
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
73
|
Michael Sam
|
CB
|
69
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
65
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DE/DT
|
62
|
Willie Baker
|
OLB/DE
|
62
|
Collin Scott
|
ILB
|
57
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT/DT
|
55
|
James Jackson
|
OLB
|
47
|
Connor Taylor
|
ILB
|
45
|
Darryl Lewis
|
ILB
|
45
|
Trey Baldwin
|
ILB
|
27
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB
|
26
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
25
|
Tristan Allen
|
OLB/DE
|
15
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
15
|
La'Dante Davenport
|
DE/DT
|
14
|
Alex Zayed
|
ILB
|
12
|
Kevin Murphy
|
DE/DT
|
12
|
DJ Jackson
|
NT/DT
|
9
|
Bee Jay Williamson
|
S
|
9
|
Trey Spencer
|
S
|
5
|
Maki Carabin
|
ILB
|
1
After seeing Ezekiel Barnett get more snaps last week, James Jackson was back in his usual role at OLB seeing 47 of 75 snaps. The senior collected 6 tackles and 1 sack in the win.
Darryl Lewis made his first start at safety and had a key interception just before the half.
Kevin Murphy saw his first action of the year on the defensive line and collected 3 tackles in 12 snaps.
Bee Jay Williamson saw a season-low 9 snaps at safety.
