 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Rice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-28 08:57:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Rice

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (3-9, 2-6) closed out its regular season with a 35-31 loss at Rice (4-8, 3-5) Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 77 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

QB JD Head

77

LT Chris Fournier

77

LG Josh Mote

77

C Abraham Delfin

77

RG Samuel Williams

72

RT Dakota White

71

WR Isaiah Graham

68

WR Tre Harris

62

RB Marcus Williams

52

WR Smoke Harris

51

TE Jacob Adams

49

WR Griffin Hebert

36

RB Kevin Dominique

17

WR Kyle Maxwell

14

WR Ivan Thomas

13

OT Jerren Gilbert

8

RB Harlan Dixon

8

OT Biron Rossell

6

RG Kellton Hollins

5

WR Praise Okorie

4

WR Tahj Magee

2

WR Solomon Lewis

1

JD Head made his second career start at quarterback and led the Bulldogs to 31 points and 427 total yards.

Head finished with 290 total yards, 4 TDs and 3 INTs.

Kellton Hollins left the game on the first drive with an injury. Samuel Williams stepped in and played a season-high 72 snaps at RG.

With Keyon Henry-Brooks and Greg Garner out, Kevin Dominique handled the back-up RB role. Dominique had 34 yards rushing on 6 carries.

Shifting to the defensive side, Rice ran 68 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense 
Player Snap Count Total

CB Cedric Woods

58

LB Ezekiel Barnett

56

LB Trey Baldwin

54

LB Tyler Grubbs

50

S Jaiden Cole

50

S Beejay Williamson

46

CB Zach Hannibal

45

DE Deshon Hall

42

DT Keivie Rose

42

DT Tristan Allen

41

S Khalil Ladler

41

DE Mykol Clark

38

CB Elijah Hamilton

31

DE Willie Baker

30

DT Rasheed Lyles

25

DT DJ Jackson

23

LB Maki Carabin

21

DE Ben Bell

16

DE Eric Kendzior

14

LB Allen Walker

13

LB Joren Dickey

7

LB/CB Brodrick Calhoun

5

Cedric Woods played the most snaps on the defense and at cornerback with Baylen Buchanan out. Woods allowed 4 catches for 76 yards and 2 TDs in the loss.

Beejay Williamson played one of his better games of the season and hauled in his 3rd INT of the season from his safety spot.

Zach Hannibal made his first start of the year at CB with Buchanan out.

---

Louisiana Tech will now turn its attention towards the off-season and finding a new head football coach.

It was announced on Friday that Skip Holtz will not return in 2022. Holtz finished his Tech career at 64-50 overall.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for coverage throughout the coaching search. Join us for an INCREDIBLE Black Friday deal. Get the entire first year for only $20.21! Use the promo code RIVALS2021.

Sign-up here.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}