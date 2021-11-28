Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Rice

Louisiana Tech (3-9, 2-6) closed out its regular season with a 35-31 loss at Rice (4-8, 3-5) Saturday afternoon. Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat. Offensively, Tech ran 77 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total QB JD Head 77 LT Chris Fournier 77 LG Josh Mote 77 C Abraham Delfin 77 RG Samuel Williams 72 RT Dakota White 71 WR Isaiah Graham 68 WR Tre Harris 62 RB Marcus Williams 52 WR Smoke Harris 51 TE Jacob Adams 49 WR Griffin Hebert 36 RB Kevin Dominique 17 WR Kyle Maxwell 14 WR Ivan Thomas 13 OT Jerren Gilbert 8 RB Harlan Dixon 8 OT Biron Rossell 6 RG Kellton Hollins 5 WR Praise Okorie 4 WR Tahj Magee 2 WR Solomon Lewis 1

JD Head made his second career start at quarterback and led the Bulldogs to 31 points and 427 total yards. Head finished with 290 total yards, 4 TDs and 3 INTs. Kellton Hollins left the game on the first drive with an injury. Samuel Williams stepped in and played a season-high 72 snaps at RG. With Keyon Henry-Brooks and Greg Garner out, Kevin Dominique handled the back-up RB role. Dominique had 34 yards rushing on 6 carries. Shifting to the defensive side, Rice ran 68 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total CB Cedric Woods 58 LB Ezekiel Barnett 56 LB Trey Baldwin 54 LB Tyler Grubbs 50 S Jaiden Cole 50 S Beejay Williamson 46 CB Zach Hannibal 45 DE Deshon Hall 42 DT Keivie Rose 42 DT Tristan Allen 41 S Khalil Ladler 41 DE Mykol Clark 38 CB Elijah Hamilton 31 DE Willie Baker 30 DT Rasheed Lyles 25 DT DJ Jackson 23 LB Maki Carabin 21 DE Ben Bell 16 DE Eric Kendzior 14 LB Allen Walker 13 LB Joren Dickey 7 LB/CB Brodrick Calhoun 5