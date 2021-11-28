Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Rice
Louisiana Tech (3-9, 2-6) closed out its regular season with a 35-31 loss at Rice (4-8, 3-5) Saturday afternoon.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 77 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
QB JD Head
|
77
|
LT Chris Fournier
|
77
|
LG Josh Mote
|
77
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
77
|
RG Samuel Williams
|
72
|
RT Dakota White
|
71
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
68
|
WR Tre Harris
|
62
|
RB Marcus Williams
|
52
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
51
|
TE Jacob Adams
|
49
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
36
|
RB Kevin Dominique
|
17
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
14
|
WR Ivan Thomas
|
13
|
OT Jerren Gilbert
|
8
|
RB Harlan Dixon
|
8
|
OT Biron Rossell
|
6
|
RG Kellton Hollins
|
5
|
WR Praise Okorie
|
4
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
2
|
WR Solomon Lewis
|
1
JD Head made his second career start at quarterback and led the Bulldogs to 31 points and 427 total yards.
Head finished with 290 total yards, 4 TDs and 3 INTs.
Kellton Hollins left the game on the first drive with an injury. Samuel Williams stepped in and played a season-high 72 snaps at RG.
With Keyon Henry-Brooks and Greg Garner out, Kevin Dominique handled the back-up RB role. Dominique had 34 yards rushing on 6 carries.
Shifting to the defensive side, Rice ran 68 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
58
|
LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
56
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
54
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
50
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
50
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
46
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
45
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
42
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
42
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
41
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
41
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
38
|
CB Elijah Hamilton
|
31
|
DE Willie Baker
|
30
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
25
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
23
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
21
|
DE Ben Bell
|
16
|
DE Eric Kendzior
|
14
|
LB Allen Walker
|
13
|
LB Joren Dickey
|
7
|
LB/CB Brodrick Calhoun
|
5
Cedric Woods played the most snaps on the defense and at cornerback with Baylen Buchanan out. Woods allowed 4 catches for 76 yards and 2 TDs in the loss.
Beejay Williamson played one of his better games of the season and hauled in his 3rd INT of the season from his safety spot.
Zach Hannibal made his first start of the year at CB with Buchanan out.
---
Louisiana Tech will now turn its attention towards the off-season and finding a new head football coach.
It was announced on Friday that Skip Holtz will not return in 2022. Holtz finished his Tech career at 64-50 overall.
