Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State
Louisiana Tech wrapped up its home slate in 2023 with a 42-27 loss to Sam Houston State on Saturday.
In a game that was back-and-forth throughout, the Bulldogs came up just short in the end.
Sonny Cumbie's offense put up a season-high 501 yards of total offense against the Bearkats.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals, per Pro Football Focus.
Offensively, Tech ran 70 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
QB Hank Bachmeier
|
70
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
70
|
LG Bert Hale
|
70
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
70
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
70
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
67
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
61
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
55
|
LT Kenneth Bannister
|
47
|
TE Ryan Rivera
|
35
|
RB Tyre Shelton
|
33
|
WR Marlion Jackson
|
26
|
LT Dakota White
|
23
|
RB Keith Willis
|
20
|
TE Eli Finley
|
11
|
WR Tru Edwards
|
11
|
WR Solo Lewis
|
9
|
RB Dakota Williams
|
5
|
WR Dedrick Latulas
|
5
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
5
|
RB Jacob Fields
|
4
|
OL Biron Rossell
|
2
|
OL Elijah Bowser
|
1
Cyrus Allen played 67 snaps and had a huge day at wide receiver. The sophomore had a career-high 132 yards receiving and made numerous big plays down the field.
Kenneth Bannister filled in for Dakota White and saw his first extended action at left tackle playing 47 snaps. The sophomore from New Orleans played really well.
Biron Rossell was back in action after missing the contest against Liberty last week.
Defensively, Tech saw the Bearkats run 64 plays in the contest.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
S Myles Heard
|
64
|
LB Jeslord Boateng
|
64
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
58
|
DE Jessie Evans
|
56
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
52
|
LB Brevin Randle
|
46
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
46
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
45
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
42
|
NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor
|
35
|
DT Rason Williams
|
33
|
DT Zion Nason
|
28
|
NK Michael Richard
|
27
|
DT David Blay
|
23
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
20
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
18
|
CB Keyshawn Paul
|
18
|
DE Jayden Gray
|
17
|
DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell
|
10
|
DT Kells Bush
|
2
Jessie Evans saw action on a season-high 56 snaps at defensive end. Evans was outstanding with 3 TFL and 1.5 sacks.
Ezekiel Durham-Campbell saw his first action at defensive end since the Western Kentucky game. The 6'6, 245-pounder had a QB hit in the game.
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue