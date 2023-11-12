Louisiana Tech wrapped up its home slate in 2023 with a 42-27 loss to Sam Houston State on Saturday.

In a game that was back-and-forth throughout, the Bulldogs came up just short in the end.

Sonny Cumbie's offense put up a season-high 501 yards of total offense against the Bearkats.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals, per Pro Football Focus.

Offensively, Tech ran 70 plays in the game.