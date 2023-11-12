Advertisement
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech wrapped up its home slate in 2023 with a 42-27 loss to Sam Houston State on Saturday.

In a game that was back-and-forth throughout, the Bulldogs came up just short in the end.

Sonny Cumbie's offense put up a season-high 501 yards of total offense against the Bearkats.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals, per Pro Football Focus.

Offensively, Tech ran 70 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

QB Hank Bachmeier

70

RT Carson Bruno

70

LG Bert Hale

70

RG Jerren Gilbert

70

C Abraham Delfin

70

WR Cyrus Allen

67

WR Kyle Maxwell

61

WR Smoke Harris

55

LT Kenneth Bannister

47

TE Ryan Rivera

35

RB Tyre Shelton

33

WR Marlion Jackson

26

LT Dakota White

23

RB Keith Willis

20

TE Eli Finley

11

WR Tru Edwards

11

WR Solo Lewis

9

RB Dakota Williams

5

WR Dedrick Latulas

5

RB Charvis Thornton

5

RB Jacob Fields

4

OL Biron Rossell

2

OL Elijah Bowser

1

Cyrus Allen played 67 snaps and had a huge day at wide receiver. The sophomore had a career-high 132 yards receiving and made numerous big plays down the field.

Kenneth Bannister filled in for Dakota White and saw his first extended action at left tackle playing 47 snaps. The sophomore from New Orleans played really well.

Biron Rossell was back in action after missing the contest against Liberty last week.

Defensively, Tech saw the Bearkats run 64 plays in the contest.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

S Myles Heard

64

LB Jeslord Boateng

64

CB Willie Roberts

58

DE Jessie Evans

56

CB Cedric Woods

52

LB Brevin Randle

46

S Cecil Singleton

46

DE Mykol Clark

45

DE Deshon Hall

42

NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

35

DT Rason Williams

33

DT Zion Nason

28

NK Michael Richard

27

DT David Blay

23

LB Zach Zimos

20

LB Hugh Davis

18

CB Keyshawn Paul

18

DE Jayden Gray

17

DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

10

DT Kells Bush

2

Jessie Evans saw action on a season-high 56 snaps at defensive end. Evans was outstanding with 3 TFL and 1.5 sacks.

Ezekiel Durham-Campbell saw his first action at defensive end since the Western Kentucky game. The 6'6, 245-pounder had a QB hit in the game.

---

