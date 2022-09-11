Offensively, Tech ran 77 plays in the contest.

In total, a combined 62 players saw action on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in the victory.

Louisiana Tech (1-1) earned a 52-17 victory over SFA inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday night.

Julien Lewis, after earning a scholarship on Thursday afternoon, made his 1st career start and played a career-high 41 snaps in the win. The redshirt freshman from Buford, GA caught 2 passes for 24 yards.

Jerren Gilbert saw action in a career-high 39 snaps at right guard.

Marquis Crosby made his first career start at running back and played 35 snaps. The Hattiesburg, MS native had 196 yards rushing and 2 TDs.

Landry Lyddy saw his first action at quarterback playing 11 snaps late in the 4th quarter for the Bulldogs.

Shifting to the defense, SFA ran 70 plays in the game.