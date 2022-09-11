News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-11 07:28:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs SFA

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (1-1) earned a 52-17 victory over SFA inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday night.

In total, a combined 62 players saw action on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in the victory.

Offensively, Tech ran 77 plays in the contest.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RT Carson Bruno

56

QB Parker McNeil

56

C Abraham Delfin

56

LG Josh Mote

56

LT Dakota White

55

TE Griffin Hebert

53

WR Tre Harris

50

WR Smoke Harris

44

WR Julien Lewis

41

RG Jerren Gilbert

39

RG Isaac Ellis

38

RB Marquis Crosby

35

LG Bert Hale

25

RB Harlan Dixon

23

C Ray Kelly

21

OL Biron Rossell

21

TE Nate Jones

20

WR Kyle Maxwell

20

RB Charvis Thornton

17

WR Praise Okorie

17

WR Solomon Lewis

14

WR Cyrus Allen

11

QB Landry Lyddy

11

OL Kenneth Bannister

11

LT Jonah Brewster

11

WR Matthew McCallister

10

QB Matthew Downing

10

WR Tahj Magee

8

TE Ivan Thomas

7

TE John Locke

4

RB Keldric Moody

4

WR Zyion Claville

3

Julien Lewis, after earning a scholarship on Thursday afternoon, made his 1st career start and played a career-high 41 snaps in the win. The redshirt freshman from Buford, GA caught 2 passes for 24 yards.

Jerren Gilbert saw action in a career-high 39 snaps at right guard.

Marquis Crosby made his first career start at running back and played 35 snaps. The Hattiesburg, MS native had 196 yards rushing and 2 TDs.

Landry Lyddy saw his first action at quarterback playing 11 snaps late in the 4th quarter for the Bulldogs.

Shifting to the defense, SFA ran 70 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

S Jaiden Cole

58

CB Willie Roberts

55

S Beejay Williamson

48

CB Myles Brooks

48

DT Keivie Rose

42

S Cecil Singleton

41

DT Rasheed Lyles

40

LB Tyler Grubbs

38

LB Hugh Davis

38

DE Joe Mason

35

DE Kershawn Fisher

34

DE Deshon Hall

28

DE Mykol Clark

26

DT Shaq Spears

25

S/LB Khiry Morrison

25

DE J'Dan Burnett

24

LB Maki Carabin

23

CB Jakelyn Morgan

22

S Eric Randall

21

CB RJ Johnson

19

CB Jhamal Shelby

14

S Christian Archangel

13

DT Zion Nason

9

LB Kalen Villanueva

9

DE DJ Johnson

9

LB Allen Walker

9

S Brodrick Calhoun

6

DT Calvin Rhines

5

S/LB Joriell Washington

3

DT Steven Shaw

3

Tyler Grubbs piled up 10 tackles on only 38 snaps on Saturday night. Not too shabby.

J'Dan Burnett might have only saw action on 24 snaps, but he forced 2 fumbles, recovered 2 fumbles, and scored one touchdown for the Bulldog defense.

With Cedric Woods out due to injury and RJ Johnson banged up during the game, Jakelyn Morgan and Jhamal Shelby saw their first action at cornerback.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}