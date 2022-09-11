Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs SFA
Louisiana Tech (1-1) earned a 52-17 victory over SFA inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday night.
In total, a combined 62 players saw action on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in the victory.
Offensively, Tech ran 77 plays in the contest.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
56
|
QB Parker McNeil
|
56
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
56
|
LG Josh Mote
|
56
|
LT Dakota White
|
55
|
TE Griffin Hebert
|
53
|
WR Tre Harris
|
50
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
44
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
41
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
39
|
RG Isaac Ellis
|
38
|
RB Marquis Crosby
|
35
|
LG Bert Hale
|
25
|
RB Harlan Dixon
|
23
|
C Ray Kelly
|
21
|
OL Biron Rossell
|
21
|
TE Nate Jones
|
20
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
20
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
17
|
WR Praise Okorie
|
17
|
WR Solomon Lewis
|
14
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
11
|
QB Landry Lyddy
|
11
|
OL Kenneth Bannister
|
11
|
LT Jonah Brewster
|
11
|
WR Matthew McCallister
|
10
|
QB Matthew Downing
|
10
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
8
|
TE Ivan Thomas
|
7
|
TE John Locke
|
4
|
RB Keldric Moody
|
4
|
WR Zyion Claville
|
3
Julien Lewis, after earning a scholarship on Thursday afternoon, made his 1st career start and played a career-high 41 snaps in the win. The redshirt freshman from Buford, GA caught 2 passes for 24 yards.
Jerren Gilbert saw action in a career-high 39 snaps at right guard.
Marquis Crosby made his first career start at running back and played 35 snaps. The Hattiesburg, MS native had 196 yards rushing and 2 TDs.
Landry Lyddy saw his first action at quarterback playing 11 snaps late in the 4th quarter for the Bulldogs.
Shifting to the defense, SFA ran 70 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
58
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
55
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
48
|
CB Myles Brooks
|
48
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
42
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
41
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
40
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
38
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
38
|
DE Joe Mason
|
35
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
34
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
28
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
26
|
DT Shaq Spears
|
25
|
S/LB Khiry Morrison
|
25
|
DE J'Dan Burnett
|
24
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
23
|
CB Jakelyn Morgan
|
22
|
S Eric Randall
|
21
|
CB RJ Johnson
|
19
|
CB Jhamal Shelby
|
14
|
S Christian Archangel
|
13
|
DT Zion Nason
|
9
|
LB Kalen Villanueva
|
9
|
DE DJ Johnson
|
9
|
LB Allen Walker
|
9
|
S Brodrick Calhoun
|
6
|
DT Calvin Rhines
|
5
|
S/LB Joriell Washington
|
3
|
DT Steven Shaw
|
3
Tyler Grubbs piled up 10 tackles on only 38 snaps on Saturday night. Not too shabby.
J'Dan Burnett might have only saw action on 24 snaps, but he forced 2 fumbles, recovered 2 fumbles, and scored one touchdown for the Bulldog defense.
With Cedric Woods out due to injury and RJ Johnson banged up during the game, Jakelyn Morgan and Jhamal Shelby saw their first action at cornerback.
