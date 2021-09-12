 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Southeastern
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Southeastern

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech (1-1) earned a 45-42 victory over Southeastern (1-1) inside Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday night.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the win.

Offensively, Tech ran 73 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

C Abraham Delfin

73

LG Josh Mote

73

RG Kellton Hollins

73

QB Austin Kendall

73

WR Griffin Hebert

63

RT Chris Fournier

56

WR Bub Means

55

WR Smoke Harris

54

LT Biron Rossell

54

WR Tre Harris

39

LT/RT Dakota White

36

RB Marcus Williams

32

WR Samuel Emilus

28

RB Greg Garner

25

RB Harlan Dixon

16

WR Kyle Maxwell

16

H-Back Jacob Adams

15

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks

7

RT/TE Carson Bruno

4

TE Carson Rieder

4

TE/WR Ivan Thomas

3

WR Tahj Magee

2

RG/RT Samuel Williams

2

Abraham Delfin, Josh Mote, and Kellton Hollins went the distance up front on the offensive line.

With Isaiah Graham out due to injury, Bub Means played the most snaps at outside WR.

Dakota White continues to play a key reserve role at offensive tackle.

Marcus Williams continues to lead all RBs in snaps played.

Defensively, Southeastern ran 89 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

LB Trey Baldwin

85

S Beejay Williamson

75

LB Tyler Grubbs

75

CB Cedric Woods

74

LB Ezekiel Barnett

64

CB Baylen Buchanan

58

DT Levi Bell

46

S Jaiden Cole

46

S Khalil Ladler

45

DE Deshon Hall

43

DE Ben Bell

39

DT Keivie Rose

37

DE Mykol Clark

36

DT Tristan Allen

33

DE Joe Mason

30

CB Zach Hannibal

30

DT Rasheed Lyles

25

DT DJ Jackson

22

DE Kershawn Fisher

20

CB Brodrick Calhoun

18

S Myles Mason

16

S Elijah Hamilton

16

DE Eric Kendzior

16

LB Maki Carabin

14

LB Joren Dickey

9

LB Allen Walker

4

DE Willie Baker

2

DT Dontrell Cobbs

1

Beejay Williamson jumped back into his starting role at safety after coming off the bench at Mississippi State last week.

On the defensive line, 11 different Bulldogs saw double-digit snap totals. Depth.

Brodrick Calhoun and Elijah Hamilton both saw an increase in snaps at the cornerback position.

---

