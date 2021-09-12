Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Southeastern
Louisiana Tech (1-1) earned a 45-42 victory over Southeastern (1-1) inside Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday night.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the win.
Offensively, Tech ran 73 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
73
|
LG Josh Mote
|
73
|
RG Kellton Hollins
|
73
|
QB Austin Kendall
|
73
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
63
|
RT Chris Fournier
|
56
|
WR Bub Means
|
55
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
54
|
LT Biron Rossell
|
54
|
WR Tre Harris
|
39
|
LT/RT Dakota White
|
36
|
RB Marcus Williams
|
32
|
WR Samuel Emilus
|
28
|
RB Greg Garner
|
25
|
RB Harlan Dixon
|
16
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
16
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
15
|
RB Keyon Henry-Brooks
|
7
|
RT/TE Carson Bruno
|
4
|
TE Carson Rieder
|
4
|
TE/WR Ivan Thomas
|
3
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
2
|
RG/RT Samuel Williams
|
2
Abraham Delfin, Josh Mote, and Kellton Hollins went the distance up front on the offensive line.
With Isaiah Graham out due to injury, Bub Means played the most snaps at outside WR.
Dakota White continues to play a key reserve role at offensive tackle.
Marcus Williams continues to lead all RBs in snaps played.
Defensively, Southeastern ran 89 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
85
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
75
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
75
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
74
|
LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
64
|
CB Baylen Buchanan
|
58
|
DT Levi Bell
|
46
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
46
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
45
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
43
|
DE Ben Bell
|
39
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
37
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
36
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
33
|
DE Joe Mason
|
30
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
30
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
25
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
22
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
20
|
CB Brodrick Calhoun
|
18
|
S Myles Mason
|
16
|
S Elijah Hamilton
|
16
|
DE Eric Kendzior
|
16
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
14
|
LB Joren Dickey
|
9
|
LB Allen Walker
|
4
|
DE Willie Baker
|
2
|
DT Dontrell Cobbs
|
1
Beejay Williamson jumped back into his starting role at safety after coming off the bench at Mississippi State last week.
On the defensive line, 11 different Bulldogs saw double-digit snap totals. Depth.
Brodrick Calhoun and Elijah Hamilton both saw an increase in snaps at the cornerback position.
---
Join the discussion regarding the snap count totals from the victory on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2021 season.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue