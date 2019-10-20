News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 09:37:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Southern Miss

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

Louisiana Tech (6-1, 3-0) picked up a 45-30 victory over Southern Miss (4-3, 2-1) Saturday afternoon inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

With the win, the Bulldogs are bowl eligible for a sixth consecutive season.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count total for the Bulldogs in the win. Offensively Tech ran 63 plays in the game.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

J'Mar Smith

QB

63

Willie Allen

LT

63

Kody Russey

C

63

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

61

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

57

Justin Henderson

RB

57

Malik Stanley

WR

55

Griffin Hebert

WR

48

Ethan Reed

RG

40

Josh Mote

LG/RG

35

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

34

Cee Jay Powell

WR

29

Wayne Toussant

WR

28

Javonte Woodard

WR

22

Israel Tucker

RB

8

Smoke Harris

WR

7

Noah Pitre

TE

6

Antawn Lewis

RT

6

Isaiah Graham

WR

5

DeAndre Marcus

RB

4

Jacob Adams

TE/H-Back

2

With Adrian Hardy out due to injury, Malik Stanley saw a season-high 55 snaps. Stanley rewarded the Bulldogs with 8 catches, 212 yards and 1 touchdown.

With Isaiah Graham going down with an injury just 5 snaps into the game, Wayne Toussant and Javonte Woodard handled a bulk of the load at the other outside WR spot.

Ethan Reed was injured early in the game but did return. In his place, Josh Mote played well at RG, allowing only 1 QB pressure on 35 snaps.

In the win, Tech used far more 11 personnel than we've seen in prior games. Bobby Holly saw 34 snaps, Jacob Adams also saw 2 snaps as well. With Hardy and Graham out, Tech was thin at receiver. Having a guy like Holly able to step in is extremely valuable. Holly scored the first rushing touchdown of his Bulldog career in the win.

Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Southern Miss ran 73 offensive plays.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

73

Mike Sam

CB

73

L'Jarius Sneed

S

73

Willie Baker

OLB

68

Milton Williams

DE

66

Ka'Derrion Mason

DE

56

Courtney Wallace

NT

53

James Jackson

OLB

51

Collin Scott

ILB

49

Connor Taylor

ILB

47

Darryl Lewis

S

42

Bee jay Williamson

S

31

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB

30

Kevin Murphy

DE

17

Trey Baldwin

ILB

16

Alex Zayed

ILB

14

Zach Hannibal

CB

11

DJ Jackson

NT

10

Jaiden Cole

S

10

Deshon Hall

DE

7

Tristan Allen

OLB

5

Aaron Roberson

CB

1

Darryl Lewis and Bee jay Williamson continue to split snaps at the safety position. The duo combined for 8 tackles in the win.

With La'Dante Davenport out due to injury, Deshon Hall stepped in as a true freshman on the defensive line with 7 quality snaps.

Zach Hannibal appears to have overtaken Aaron Roberson as the 3rd cornerback.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}