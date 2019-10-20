Let's take a look at some of the snap count total for the Bulldogs in the win. Offensively Tech ran 63 plays in the game.

With the win, the Bulldogs are bowl eligible for a sixth consecutive season.

With Adrian Hardy out due to injury, Malik Stanley saw a season-high 55 snaps. Stanley rewarded the Bulldogs with 8 catches, 212 yards and 1 touchdown.

With Isaiah Graham going down with an injury just 5 snaps into the game, Wayne Toussant and Javonte Woodard handled a bulk of the load at the other outside WR spot.

Ethan Reed was injured early in the game but did return. In his place, Josh Mote played well at RG, allowing only 1 QB pressure on 35 snaps.

In the win, Tech used far more 11 personnel than we've seen in prior games. Bobby Holly saw 34 snaps, Jacob Adams also saw 2 snaps as well. With Hardy and Graham out, Tech was thin at receiver. Having a guy like Holly able to step in is extremely valuable. Holly scored the first rushing touchdown of his Bulldog career in the win.

Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Southern Miss ran 73 offensive plays.