Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Southern Miss
Louisiana Tech (6-1, 3-0) picked up a 45-30 victory over Southern Miss (4-3, 2-1) Saturday afternoon inside Joe Aillet Stadium.
With the win, the Bulldogs are bowl eligible for a sixth consecutive season.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count total for the Bulldogs in the win. Offensively Tech ran 63 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
63
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
63
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
63
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
61
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
57
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
57
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
55
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
48
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
40
|
Josh Mote
|
LG/RG
|
35
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
34
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
29
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
28
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
22
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
8
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
7
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
6
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
6
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
5
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
4
|
Jacob Adams
|
TE/H-Back
|
2
With Adrian Hardy out due to injury, Malik Stanley saw a season-high 55 snaps. Stanley rewarded the Bulldogs with 8 catches, 212 yards and 1 touchdown.
With Isaiah Graham going down with an injury just 5 snaps into the game, Wayne Toussant and Javonte Woodard handled a bulk of the load at the other outside WR spot.
Ethan Reed was injured early in the game but did return. In his place, Josh Mote played well at RG, allowing only 1 QB pressure on 35 snaps.
In the win, Tech used far more 11 personnel than we've seen in prior games. Bobby Holly saw 34 snaps, Jacob Adams also saw 2 snaps as well. With Hardy and Graham out, Tech was thin at receiver. Having a guy like Holly able to step in is extremely valuable. Holly scored the first rushing touchdown of his Bulldog career in the win.
Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Southern Miss ran 73 offensive plays.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
73
|
Mike Sam
|
CB
|
73
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
73
|
Willie Baker
|
OLB
|
68
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
66
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DE
|
56
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT
|
53
|
James Jackson
|
OLB
|
51
|
Collin Scott
|
ILB
|
49
|
Connor Taylor
|
ILB
|
47
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
42
|
Bee jay Williamson
|
S
|
31
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB
|
30
|
Kevin Murphy
|
DE
|
17
|
Trey Baldwin
|
ILB
|
16
|
Alex Zayed
|
ILB
|
14
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
11
|
DJ Jackson
|
NT
|
10
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
10
|
Deshon Hall
|
DE
|
7
|
Tristan Allen
|
OLB
|
5
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
1
Darryl Lewis and Bee jay Williamson continue to split snaps at the safety position. The duo combined for 8 tackles in the win.
With La'Dante Davenport out due to injury, Deshon Hall stepped in as a true freshman on the defensive line with 7 quality snaps.
Zach Hannibal appears to have overtaken Aaron Roberson as the 3rd cornerback.
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!