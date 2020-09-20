 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Southern Miss
Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Southern Miss

Louisiana Tech (1-0) overcame a 17-point third quarter deficit to come back and defeat Southern Miss (0-2) by a 31-30 score Saturday night.

A number of Bulldogs saw their first extended action in Hattiesburg and really grew up throughout the contest.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals. Offensively, the Bulldogs ran 80 plays.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Abraham Delfin

RG

80

Josh Mote

LG

80

Donavaughn Campbell

LT

80

Kody Russey

C

75

Adrian Hardy

WR

68

Antawn Lewis

RT

66

Isaiah Graham

WR

62

Griffin Hebert

WR

50

Luke Anthony

QB

43

Justin Henderson

RB

42

Smoke Harris

WR

41

Aaron Allen

QB

37

Jawaun Johnson

WR

34

Israel Tucker

RB

29

Cee Jay Powell

WR

28

Wayne Toussant

WR

25

Dakota White

RT

14

Greg Garner

RB

9

Jacob Adams

H-Back

8

Jonah Brewster

RG

5

Biron Rossell

RT/TE

2

Kyle Maxwell

WR

2

Abraham Delfin made his first career start against the Golden Eagles and played all 80 snaps.

Luke Anthony (43) and Aaron Allen (37) nearly saw at 50-50 split at the QB position.

Jawaun Johnson saw 34 snaps in his first game at WR. The JC transfer that signed in 2019 had 1 rush for 6 yards.

TR FR Dakota White saw 14 snaps at RT in his first collegiate game.

RS FR Jonah Brewster saw 5 snaps at RG when Kody Russey was banged up briefly in the third quarter.

Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Southern Miss ran 66 total plays.

Tech was down three starters with DJ Jackson, Maki Carabin, and Trey Baldwin.

Table Name
Player Position Snap Count Total

Tyler Grubbs

ILB

66

Allen Walker

ILB

66

Zach Hannibal

CB

66

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB/S

63

Khalil Ladler

S

60

Cedric Woods

CB

54

Milton Williams

DT

54

Eric Kendzior

DE

53

Bee Jay Williamson

S

47

Jaiden Cole

S

36

Deshon Hall

DE

35

Tristan Allen

DE

32

Gerald Wilbon

DT

31

Keivie Rose

DT

21

Mykol Clark

DE

14

Steven Shaw

DT

13

Brodrick Calhoun

CB

12

TR FR Tyler Grubbs got the start at ILB and played 100% of the snaps and recorded a team-high 16 tackles.

RS FR Allen Walker also got his first career start at ILB and played 100% of the snaps, Walker finished with 8 stops of his own.

TR FR Cedric Woods got the start at CB and did well, all things considered. Woods, from Monroe, LA, played 82% of the snaps.

Eric Kendzior, seeing his first action since 2017, played 80% of the snaps at DE.

In total, eight guys rotated along the Bulldog defensive line.

