BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Southern Miss

Let's take a look at the snap count totals. Offensively, the Bulldogs ran 80 plays.

A number of Bulldogs saw their first extended action in Hattiesburg and really grew up throughout the contest.

Louisiana Tech (1-0) overcame a 17-point third quarter deficit to come back and defeat Southern Miss (0-2) by a 31-30 score Saturday night.

Abraham Delfin made his first career start against the Golden Eagles and played all 80 snaps.

Luke Anthony (43) and Aaron Allen (37) nearly saw at 50-50 split at the QB position.

Jawaun Johnson saw 34 snaps in his first game at WR. The JC transfer that signed in 2019 had 1 rush for 6 yards.

TR FR Dakota White saw 14 snaps at RT in his first collegiate game.

RS FR Jonah Brewster saw 5 snaps at RG when Kody Russey was banged up briefly in the third quarter.

Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Southern Miss ran 66 total plays.

Tech was down three starters with DJ Jackson, Maki Carabin, and Trey Baldwin.