BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Southern Miss

Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Southern Miss
Louisiana Tech (1-0) overcame a 17-point third quarter deficit to come back and defeat Southern Miss (0-2) by a 31-30 score Saturday night.
A number of Bulldogs saw their first extended action in Hattiesburg and really grew up throughout the contest.
Let's take a look at the snap count totals. Offensively, the Bulldogs ran 80 plays.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Abraham Delfin
|
RG
|
80
|
Josh Mote
|
LG
|
80
|
Donavaughn Campbell
|
LT
|
80
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
75
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
68
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
66
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
62
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
50
|
Luke Anthony
|
QB
|
43
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
42
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
41
|
Aaron Allen
|
QB
|
37
|
Jawaun Johnson
|
WR
|
34
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
29
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
28
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
25
|
Dakota White
|
RT
|
14
|
Greg Garner
|
RB
|
9
|
Jacob Adams
|
H-Back
|
8
|
Jonah Brewster
|
RG
|
5
|
Biron Rossell
|
RT/TE
|
2
|
Kyle Maxwell
|
WR
|
2
Abraham Delfin made his first career start against the Golden Eagles and played all 80 snaps.
Luke Anthony (43) and Aaron Allen (37) nearly saw at 50-50 split at the QB position.
Jawaun Johnson saw 34 snaps in his first game at WR. The JC transfer that signed in 2019 had 1 rush for 6 yards.
TR FR Dakota White saw 14 snaps at RT in his first collegiate game.
RS FR Jonah Brewster saw 5 snaps at RG when Kody Russey was banged up briefly in the third quarter.
Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Southern Miss ran 66 total plays.
Tech was down three starters with DJ Jackson, Maki Carabin, and Trey Baldwin.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Tyler Grubbs
|
ILB
|
66
|
Allen Walker
|
ILB
|
66
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
66
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB/S
|
63
|
Khalil Ladler
|
S
|
60
|
Cedric Woods
|
CB
|
54
|
Milton Williams
|
DT
|
54
|
Eric Kendzior
|
DE
|
53
|
Bee Jay Williamson
|
S
|
47
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
36
|
Deshon Hall
|
DE
|
35
|
Tristan Allen
|
DE
|
32
|
Gerald Wilbon
|
DT
|
31
|
Keivie Rose
|
DT
|
21
|
Mykol Clark
|
DE
|
14
|
Steven Shaw
|
DT
|
13
|
Brodrick Calhoun
|
CB
|
12
TR FR Tyler Grubbs got the start at ILB and played 100% of the snaps and recorded a team-high 16 tackles.
RS FR Allen Walker also got his first career start at ILB and played 100% of the snaps, Walker finished with 8 stops of his own.
TR FR Cedric Woods got the start at CB and did well, all things considered. Woods, from Monroe, LA, played 82% of the snaps.
Eric Kendzior, seeing his first action since 2017, played 80% of the snaps at DE.
In total, eight guys rotated along the Bulldog defensive line.
