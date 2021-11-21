Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Southern Miss
Louisiana Tech (3-8, 2-5) fell 35-19 to Southern Miss (2-9, 1-6) inside Joe Aillet Stadium Friday night.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Tech ran 61 plays in the game, offensively.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LT Chris Fournier
|
61
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
61
|
LG Josh Mote
|
61
|
RG Kellton Hollins
|
61
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
60
|
RT Dakota White
|
57
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
52
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
45
|
RB Marcus Williams
|
39
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
37
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
33
|
TE Jacob Adams
|
29
|
WR Tre Harris
|
25
|
RB Greg Garner
|
15
|
WR Bub Means
|
11
|
WR Praise Okorie
|
7
|
RB Kevin Dominique
|
6
|
WR Ivan Thomas
|
5
|
RT Biron Rossell
|
4
|
OL/TE Jerren Gilbert
|
1
|
WR/QB Tahj Magee
|
1
It's clear that Louisiana Tech has settled on its top five up front on the offense line.
Chris Fournier, Josh Mote, Abraham Delfin, Kellton Hollins and Dakota White combined to play 301 of a possible 305 snaps.
Kyle Maxwell played a season-high 33 snaps at WR for the Bulldogs.
Bub Means played a season-low 11 snaps at receiver.
Kevin Dominique saw 6 snaps at RB with Keyon Henry-Brooks out due to injury
Defensively, Tech saw the Southern Miss offense run 62 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
57
|
LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
56
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
51
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
46
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
45
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
41
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
41
|
CB Baylen Buchanan
|
41
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
39
|
DE Tristan Allen
|
37
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
36
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
27
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
26
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
25
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
23
|
CB Elijah Hamilton
|
21
|
DE Willie Baker
|
21
|
DE Eric Kendzior
|
21
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
16
|
LB Joren Dickey
|
6
|
LB Allen Walker
|
5
Tyler Grubbs had 13 tackles on 46 snaps against the Golden Eagles. Grubbs also had a career-high 3 TFL.
After missing the first half due to being ejected for targeting last week, Khalil Ladler returned in the second half to play 27 snaps at safety.
Eric Kendzior played 21 snaps at DE with Ben Bell out due to injury.
---
