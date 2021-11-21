 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Southern Miss
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Southern Miss

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (3-8, 2-5) fell 35-19 to Southern Miss (2-9, 1-6) inside Joe Aillet Stadium Friday night.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Tech ran 61 plays in the game, offensively.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

LT Chris Fournier

61

C Abraham Delfin

61

LG Josh Mote

61

RG Kellton Hollins

61

QB Aaron Allen

60

RT Dakota White

57

WR Smoke Harris

52

WR Isaiah Graham

45

RB Marcus Williams

39

WR Griffin Hebert

37

WR Kyle Maxwell

33

TE Jacob Adams

29

WR Tre Harris

25

RB Greg Garner

15

WR Bub Means

11

WR Praise Okorie

7

RB Kevin Dominique

6

WR Ivan Thomas

5

RT Biron Rossell

4

OL/TE Jerren Gilbert

1

WR/QB Tahj Magee

1

It's clear that Louisiana Tech has settled on its top five up front on the offense line.

Chris Fournier, Josh Mote, Abraham Delfin, Kellton Hollins and Dakota White combined to play 301 of a possible 305 snaps.

Kyle Maxwell played a season-high 33 snaps at WR for the Bulldogs.

Bub Means played a season-low 11 snaps at receiver.

Kevin Dominique saw 6 snaps at RB with Keyon Henry-Brooks out due to injury

Defensively, Tech saw the Southern Miss offense run 62 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

LB Trey Baldwin

57

LB Ezekiel Barnett

56

S Beejay Williamson

51

LB Tyler Grubbs

46

S Jaiden Cole

45

DE Mykol Clark

41

DE Deshon Hall

41

CB Baylen Buchanan

41

CB Cedric Woods

39

DE Tristan Allen

37

DT Keivie Rose

36

S Khalil Ladler

27

DT DJ Jackson

26

DT Rasheed Lyles

25

CB Zach Hannibal

23

CB Elijah Hamilton

21

DE Willie Baker

21

DE Eric Kendzior

21

LB Maki Carabin

16

LB Joren Dickey

6

LB Allen Walker

5

Tyler Grubbs had 13 tackles on 46 snaps against the Golden Eagles. Grubbs also had a career-high 3 TFL.

After missing the first half due to being ejected for targeting last week, Khalil Ladler returned in the second half to play 27 snaps at safety.

Eric Kendzior played 21 snaps at DE with Ben Bell out due to injury.

{{ article.author_name }}