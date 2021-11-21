Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs Southern Miss

Tech ran 61 plays in the game, offensively.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

It's clear that Louisiana Tech has settled on its top five up front on the offense line.

Chris Fournier, Josh Mote, Abraham Delfin, Kellton Hollins and Dakota White combined to play 301 of a possible 305 snaps.

Kyle Maxwell played a season-high 33 snaps at WR for the Bulldogs.

Bub Means played a season-low 11 snaps at receiver.

Kevin Dominique saw 6 snaps at RB with Keyon Henry-Brooks out due to injury

Defensively, Tech saw the Southern Miss offense run 62 plays in the game.