BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs TCU

{{ timeAgo('2020-12-13 15:41:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs TCU

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech fell to TCU 52-10 in Fort Worth Saturday night.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the loss.

Offensively, Tech ran 74 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RT Walker Hankinson

74

LT Dakota White

74

C Kody Russey

74

RG Abraham Delfin

74

LG Josh Mote

74

WR Isaiah Graham

56

QB Luke Anthony

54

WR Wayne Toussant

42

RB Israel Tucker

40

WR Smoke Harris

38

WR Griffin Hebert

38

WR Kyle Maxwell

37

WR Cee Jay Powell

28

RB Greg Garner

20

H-Back Jacob Adams

19

QB Aaron Allen

17

WR Tahj Magee

15

RB Harlan Dixon

15

WR Tre Harris

10

TE Ray Kelly

5

WR Joe Walker

4

QB JD Head

3

WR Praise Okorie

3

The starting five on the offensive line went the distance for a second consecutive week and played 100% of the snaps.

Luke Anthony saw a bulk of the snaps at QB playing 73% of the snaps. Anthony led Tech on both of its scoring drives.

Although Cee Jay Powell got the start, Smoke Harris out-snapped Powell 38 to 28.

Harlan Dixon saw a career-high 15 snaps at RB for the 'Dogs.

TR FR Tre Harris saw his first offensive snaps of the season in the loss.

Shifting to the defense, TCU ran 49 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

OLB/S Ezekiel Barnett

47

LB Tyler Grubbs

41

CB Cedric Woods

38

LB Trey Baldwin

36

CB Zach Hannibal

35

DE Milton Williams

33

S Khalil Ladler

33

S Beejay Williamson

32

S Jaiden Cole

30

DE Deshon Hall

27

OLB/DE Eric Kendzior

24

CB DJ Brown

23

DE Mykol Clark

19

LB Maki Carabin

18

OLB/DE Levi Bell

18

NT DJ Jackson

17

NT Keivie Rose

15

DE Tristan Allen

13

NT Gerald Wilbon

13

DE Ben Bell

5

CB Brodrick Calhoun

5

OLB/DE Kershawn Fisher

5

S Christian Archangel

4

LB Allen Walker

3

DE Steven Shaw

3

CB Charvis Thornton

2

Ladler (33), Williamson (32), and Cole (30) continued to see a pretty even split at the safety position.

DJ Brown saw a season-high 23 snaps at CB for the Bulldogs. Brown did not have any throws come in his direction.

In just his second game of the season, DJ Jackson out-snapped starting NT Keivie Rose 17 to 15.

