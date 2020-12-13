BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs TCU

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the loss.

The starting five on the offensive line went the distance for a second consecutive week and played 100% of the snaps.

Luke Anthony saw a bulk of the snaps at QB playing 73% of the snaps. Anthony led Tech on both of its scoring drives.

Although Cee Jay Powell got the start, Smoke Harris out-snapped Powell 38 to 28.

Harlan Dixon saw a career-high 15 snaps at RB for the 'Dogs.

TR FR Tre Harris saw his first offensive snaps of the season in the loss.

Shifting to the defense, TCU ran 49 plays in the game.