BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs TCU

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs TCU
Louisiana Tech fell to TCU 52-10 in Fort Worth Saturday night.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Offensively, Tech ran 74 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RT Walker Hankinson
|
74
|
LT Dakota White
|
74
|
C Kody Russey
|
74
|
RG Abraham Delfin
|
74
|
LG Josh Mote
|
74
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
56
|
QB Luke Anthony
|
54
|
WR Wayne Toussant
|
42
|
RB Israel Tucker
|
40
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
38
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
38
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
37
|
WR Cee Jay Powell
|
28
|
RB Greg Garner
|
20
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
19
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
17
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
15
|
RB Harlan Dixon
|
15
|
WR Tre Harris
|
10
|
TE Ray Kelly
|
5
|
WR Joe Walker
|
4
|
QB JD Head
|
3
|
WR Praise Okorie
|
3
The starting five on the offensive line went the distance for a second consecutive week and played 100% of the snaps.
Luke Anthony saw a bulk of the snaps at QB playing 73% of the snaps. Anthony led Tech on both of its scoring drives.
Although Cee Jay Powell got the start, Smoke Harris out-snapped Powell 38 to 28.
Harlan Dixon saw a career-high 15 snaps at RB for the 'Dogs.
TR FR Tre Harris saw his first offensive snaps of the season in the loss.
Shifting to the defense, TCU ran 49 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
OLB/S Ezekiel Barnett
|
47
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
41
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
38
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
36
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
35
|
DE Milton Williams
|
33
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
33
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
32
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
30
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
27
|
OLB/DE Eric Kendzior
|
24
|
CB DJ Brown
|
23
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
19
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
18
|
OLB/DE Levi Bell
|
18
|
NT DJ Jackson
|
17
|
NT Keivie Rose
|
15
|
DE Tristan Allen
|
13
|
NT Gerald Wilbon
|
13
|
DE Ben Bell
|
5
|
CB Brodrick Calhoun
|
5
|
OLB/DE Kershawn Fisher
|
5
|
S Christian Archangel
|
4
|
LB Allen Walker
|
3
|
DE Steven Shaw
|
3
|
CB Charvis Thornton
|
2
Ladler (33), Williamson (32), and Cole (30) continued to see a pretty even split at the safety position.
DJ Brown saw a season-high 23 snaps at CB for the Bulldogs. Brown did not have any throws come in his direction.
In just his second game of the season, DJ Jackson out-snapped starting NT Keivie Rose 17 to 15.
