Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs UAB
Louisiana Tech (8-3, 5-2) dropped a 20-14 decision to UAB (8-3, 5-2) Saturday afternoon in Birmingham.
Let's take a look at some snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 68 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
68
|
Aaron Allen
|
QB
|
68
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
68
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
68
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
63
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
62
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
59
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
47
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
43
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
40
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
38
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
32
|
Josh Mote
|
RG
|
26
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
25
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
22
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
7
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
6
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
4
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
2
For the first time this season, Drew Kirkpatrick played 100% of the snaps at LG and did not allow a single QB pressure.
After missing last week's game against Marshall, Gewhite Stallworth returned to the lineup and played 69% of the snaps at RT. Stallworth allowed a team-high 3 QB pressures.
Justin Henderson (56%) and Israel Tucker (47%) had a near even split at RB.
Cee Jay Powell was once again limited at receiver due to an ankle injury and was only able to play 9% of the snaps.
Shifting to the defensive side of the football, UAB ran 65 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
65
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
65
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
65
|
Mike Sam
|
CB
|
61
|
Collin Scott
|
ILB
|
57
|
Courtney Wallace
|
DT
|
54
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
53
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DT
|
52
|
Connor Taylor
|
ILB
|
49
|
James Jackson
|
OLB
|
39
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB
|
37
|
Willie Baker
|
DE
|
31
|
Tristan Allen
|
DE
|
22
|
Trey Baldwin
|
ILB
|
16
|
Kevin Murphy
|
DT
|
13
|
Deshon Hall
|
DE
|
12
|
DJ Jackson
|
DT
|
8
|
Alex Zayed
|
ILB
|
8
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
8
For the first time this season, Darryl Lewis played 100% of the snaps at safety. Lewis and Bee Jay Williamson had been splitting time throughout the first 10 games. Lewis collected a team-high 13 tackles and only allowed 1 catch for 6 yards.
After missing the game at Marshall due to suspension, James Jackson returned to the Bulldog lineup and played 57% of the snaps.
With Willie Baker having to leave the game due to injury, Tristan Allen stepped in and saw action on 34% of snaps.
