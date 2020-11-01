BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UAB

Louisiana Tech (4-3, 3-2) defeated UAB (4-3, 2-1) by a score of 37-34 in double overtime Saturday evening. In a wild game, Louisiana Tech found a way to get to the finish line and earn the victory. Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs. Offensively, Tech ran 79 plays.

LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total RT Antawn Lewis 79 RG Abraham Delfin 79 LG Josh Mote 79 LT Donavaughn Campbell 79 C Kody Russey 79 WR Adrian Hardy 72 RB Israel Tucker 59 WR Kyle Maxwell 50 WR Griffin Hebert 50 WR Smoke Harris 44 QB Aaron Allen 44 QB Luke Anthony 35 WR Jawaun Johnson 30 WR Wayne Toussant 28 WR Cee Jay Powell 20 H-Back Jacob Adams 18 RB Justin Henderson 13 TE Biron Rossell 8 RB Greg Garner 2 TE Carson Rieder 1

All five starters on the offensive line went the distance and played 100% of the snaps.



The OL, TEs, and RBs deserve a lot of credit.



Tech did not allow a sack all game, the first time Tech has done that in 64 games, since 2014 vs Rice.



S/O to TechDAG on https://t.co/235CQUgTep for pointing out Tech allowed no sacks. — LA Tech Sports Report (@latechsportsrpt) November 1, 2020

Israel Tucker carried the load at RB for a second straight week and played 75% of the snaps. With Isaiah Graham out and Wayne Toussant injured during the game, Kyle Maxwell played a career-high 50 snaps in the win. Smoke Harris returned from injury after missing the previous two weeks to play 56% of the snaps out of the slot. Aaron Allen came on in relief of Luke Anthony to play 56% of the snaps. Allen threw two fourth quarter touchdowns to help get Tech into overtime. Defensively, UAB ran 77 plays against the Bulldogs.

LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total CB Zach Hannibal 76 ILB Trey Baldwin 71 S Jaiden Cole 69 S/OLB Khalil Ladler 68 CB Cedric Woods 67 S Bee Jay Williamson 66 ILB Tyler Grubbs 65 DE/DT Milton Williams 62 NT Keivie Rose 61 DE Deshon Hall 59 OLB/DE Eric Kendzior 47 OLB/DE Levi Bell 30 OLB Jamison Kelly 24 DE Mykol Clark 16 DT Tristan Allen 15 ILB Maki Carabin 14 NT Gerald Wilbon 14 CB DJ Brown 9 ILB Allen Walker 6 S Christian Archangel 6 NT Malik Wells 2