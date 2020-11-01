 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UAB
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-01 07:26:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UAB

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (4-3, 3-2) defeated UAB (4-3, 2-1) by a score of 37-34 in double overtime Saturday evening.

In a wild game, Louisiana Tech found a way to get to the finish line and earn the victory.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs.

Offensively, Tech ran 79 plays.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RT Antawn Lewis

79

RG Abraham Delfin

79

LG Josh Mote

79

LT Donavaughn Campbell

79

C Kody Russey

79

WR Adrian Hardy

72

RB Israel Tucker

59

WR Kyle Maxwell

50

WR Griffin Hebert

50

WR Smoke Harris

44

QB Aaron Allen

44

QB Luke Anthony

35

WR Jawaun Johnson

30

WR Wayne Toussant

28

WR Cee Jay Powell

20

H-Back Jacob Adams

18

RB Justin Henderson

13

TE Biron Rossell

8

RB Greg Garner

2

TE Carson Rieder

1

All five starters on the offensive line went the distance and played 100% of the snaps.


Israel Tucker carried the load at RB for a second straight week and played 75% of the snaps.

With Isaiah Graham out and Wayne Toussant injured during the game, Kyle Maxwell played a career-high 50 snaps in the win.

Smoke Harris returned from injury after missing the previous two weeks to play 56% of the snaps out of the slot.

Aaron Allen came on in relief of Luke Anthony to play 56% of the snaps. Allen threw two fourth quarter touchdowns to help get Tech into overtime.

Defensively, UAB ran 77 plays against the Bulldogs.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

CB Zach Hannibal

76

ILB Trey Baldwin

71

S Jaiden Cole

69

S/OLB Khalil Ladler

68

CB Cedric Woods

67

S Bee Jay Williamson

66

ILB Tyler Grubbs

65

DE/DT Milton Williams

62

NT Keivie Rose

61

DE Deshon Hall

59

OLB/DE Eric Kendzior

47

OLB/DE Levi Bell

30

OLB Jamison Kelly

24

DE Mykol Clark

16

DT Tristan Allen

15

ILB Maki Carabin

14

NT Gerald Wilbon

14

CB DJ Brown

9

ILB Allen Walker

6

S Christian Archangel

6

NT Malik Wells

2

With Ezekiel Barnett out, Tech played three safeties for most of the game. Jaiden Cole (90%), Khalil Ladler (88%), and Bee Jay Williamson (86%) all played a huge role throughout the contest.

After seeing a near 50-50 split at ILB with Maki Carabin last week, Tyler Grubbs played 84% of the snaps this week against the Blazers.

RS FR Keivie Rose has fully established himself as the starting NT and played 79% of the snaps.

Levi Bell continues to see his role increase each week and played 39% of the snaps at OLB/DE.

With Barnett out, TR FR Jamison Kelly stepped in to play 31% of the snaps. Kelly has really started to come on for the Bulldogs in recent weeks.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}