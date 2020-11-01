BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UAB

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UAB
Louisiana Tech (4-3, 3-2) defeated UAB (4-3, 2-1) by a score of 37-34 in double overtime Saturday evening.
In a wild game, Louisiana Tech found a way to get to the finish line and earn the victory.
Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs.
Offensively, Tech ran 79 plays.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RT Antawn Lewis
|
79
|
RG Abraham Delfin
|
79
|
LG Josh Mote
|
79
|
LT Donavaughn Campbell
|
79
|
C Kody Russey
|
79
|
WR Adrian Hardy
|
72
|
RB Israel Tucker
|
59
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
50
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
50
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
44
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
44
|
QB Luke Anthony
|
35
|
WR Jawaun Johnson
|
30
|
WR Wayne Toussant
|
28
|
WR Cee Jay Powell
|
20
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
18
|
RB Justin Henderson
|
13
|
TE Biron Rossell
|
8
|
RB Greg Garner
|
2
|
TE Carson Rieder
|
1
All five starters on the offensive line went the distance and played 100% of the snaps.
Tech did not allow a sack all game, the first time Tech has done that in 64 games, since 2014 vs Rice.
Israel Tucker carried the load at RB for a second straight week and played 75% of the snaps.
With Isaiah Graham out and Wayne Toussant injured during the game, Kyle Maxwell played a career-high 50 snaps in the win.
Smoke Harris returned from injury after missing the previous two weeks to play 56% of the snaps out of the slot.
Aaron Allen came on in relief of Luke Anthony to play 56% of the snaps. Allen threw two fourth quarter touchdowns to help get Tech into overtime.
Defensively, UAB ran 77 plays against the Bulldogs.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
76
|
ILB Trey Baldwin
|
71
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
69
|
S/OLB Khalil Ladler
|
68
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
67
|
S Bee Jay Williamson
|
66
|
ILB Tyler Grubbs
|
65
|
DE/DT Milton Williams
|
62
|
NT Keivie Rose
|
61
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
59
|
OLB/DE Eric Kendzior
|
47
|
OLB/DE Levi Bell
|
30
|
OLB Jamison Kelly
|
24
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
16
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
15
|
ILB Maki Carabin
|
14
|
NT Gerald Wilbon
|
14
|
CB DJ Brown
|
9
|
ILB Allen Walker
|
6
|
S Christian Archangel
|
6
|
NT Malik Wells
|
2
With Ezekiel Barnett out, Tech played three safeties for most of the game. Jaiden Cole (90%), Khalil Ladler (88%), and Bee Jay Williamson (86%) all played a huge role throughout the contest.
After seeing a near 50-50 split at ILB with Maki Carabin last week, Tyler Grubbs played 84% of the snaps this week against the Blazers.
RS FR Keivie Rose has fully established himself as the starting NT and played 79% of the snaps.
Levi Bell continues to see his role increase each week and played 39% of the snaps at OLB/DE.
With Barnett out, TR FR Jamison Kelly stepped in to play 31% of the snaps. Kelly has really started to come on for the Bulldogs in recent weeks.
