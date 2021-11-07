 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UAB
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-07 06:44:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UAB

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech dropped its fifth consecutive game by a score of 52-38 at UAB Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 80 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

QB JD Head

80

C Abraham Delfin

80

LG Josh Mote

80

RG Kellton Hollins

70

LT Chris Fournier

65

WR Smoke Harris

51

WR Tre Harris

49

RT Samuel Williams

48

LT/RT Dakota White

47

WR Griffin Hebert

47

RB Marcus Williams

47

WR Bub Means

41

TE Jacob Adams

37

WR Isaiah Graham

36

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks

29

TE Jerren Gilbert

28

WR Samuel Emilus

23

WR Ivan Thomas

9

RB Greg Garner

7

WR Kyle Maxwell

5

WR Tahj Magee

1

JD Head made his first career start at quarterback and went the distance.

With Biron Rossell out due to injury, Chris Fournier shifted to left tackle against the Blazers.

Samuel Williams (60%) and Dakota White split (59%) reps at right tackle throughout the duration of the contest. White also played two series at LT.

Keyon Henry-Brooks saw action on 36% of the snaps and had a season-high 47 yards rushing.

Shifting the the defensive side, UAB ran 57 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

DE Deshon Hall

47

CB Baylen Buchanan

47

LB Trey Baldwin

45

LB Ezekiel Barnett

44

CB Cedric Woods

41

S Jaiden Cole

41

LB Tyler Grubbs

38

DE Mykol Clark

37

S Khalil Ladler

37

S Beejay Williamson

35

DT Rasheed Lyles

32

DT Keivie Rose

32

DE Willie Baker

27

DT DJ Jackson

24

LB Maki Carabin

19

DT Tristan Allen

18

CB Elijah Hamilton

18

LB Kody Fulp

14

LB Joren Dickey

10

DE Kershawn Fisher

8

CB Zach Hannibal

7

DE Joe Mason

3

S Marquallius Turner

1

LB Allen Walker

1

After not practicing for a second consecutive week, Baylen Buchanan was back in the at his cornerback position and played 82% of the snaps.

Rasheed Lyles made the first start of his career at defensive tackles with Levi Bell out and Tristan Allen missing the first half due to a targeting call at ODU.

Kody Fulp played a season-low 24% of the snaps since his return to the Tech lineup against UTEP.

---

