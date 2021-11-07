Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UAB

Offensively, Tech ran 80 plays in the game.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Louisiana Tech dropped its fifth consecutive game by a score of 52-38 at UAB Saturday afternoon.

JD Head made his first career start at quarterback and went the distance.

With Biron Rossell out due to injury, Chris Fournier shifted to left tackle against the Blazers.

Samuel Williams (60%) and Dakota White split (59%) reps at right tackle throughout the duration of the contest. White also played two series at LT.

Keyon Henry-Brooks saw action on 36% of the snaps and had a season-high 47 yards rushing.

Shifting the the defensive side, UAB ran 57 plays in the game.