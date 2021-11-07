Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UAB
Louisiana Tech dropped its fifth consecutive game by a score of 52-38 at UAB Saturday afternoon.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 80 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
QB JD Head
|
80
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
80
|
LG Josh Mote
|
80
|
RG Kellton Hollins
|
70
|
LT Chris Fournier
|
65
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
51
|
WR Tre Harris
|
49
|
RT Samuel Williams
|
48
|
LT/RT Dakota White
|
47
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
47
|
RB Marcus Williams
|
47
|
WR Bub Means
|
41
|
TE Jacob Adams
|
37
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
36
|
RB Keyon Henry-Brooks
|
29
|
TE Jerren Gilbert
|
28
|
WR Samuel Emilus
|
23
|
WR Ivan Thomas
|
9
|
RB Greg Garner
|
7
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
5
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
1
JD Head made his first career start at quarterback and went the distance.
With Biron Rossell out due to injury, Chris Fournier shifted to left tackle against the Blazers.
Samuel Williams (60%) and Dakota White split (59%) reps at right tackle throughout the duration of the contest. White also played two series at LT.
Keyon Henry-Brooks saw action on 36% of the snaps and had a season-high 47 yards rushing.
Shifting the the defensive side, UAB ran 57 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
47
|
CB Baylen Buchanan
|
47
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
45
|
LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
44
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
41
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
41
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
38
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
37
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
37
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
35
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
32
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
32
|
DE Willie Baker
|
27
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
24
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
19
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
18
|
CB Elijah Hamilton
|
18
|
LB Kody Fulp
|
14
|
LB Joren Dickey
|
10
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
8
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
7
|
DE Joe Mason
|
3
|
S Marquallius Turner
|
1
|
LB Allen Walker
|
1
After not practicing for a second consecutive week, Baylen Buchanan was back in the at his cornerback position and played 82% of the snaps.
Rasheed Lyles made the first start of his career at defensive tackles with Levi Bell out and Tristan Allen missing the first half due to a targeting call at ODU.
Kody Fulp played a season-low 24% of the snaps since his return to the Tech lineup against UTEP.
---
