Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs UTEP
Louisiana Tech (7-1, 4-0) went on the road Saturday and earned a 42-21 victory over UTEP (1-6, 0-4).
In a game that wasn't as close as the score may indicate, the Bulldogs were able to use a total of 54 players on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
Let's take a look at how the snap counts were distributed. First up, the offense. Tech ran 74 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
66
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
66
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
66
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
55
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
54
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
52
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
52
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
50
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
48
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
38
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
29
|
Josh Mote
|
LG/RG
|
28
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
27
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
26
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
22
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
21
|
Biron Rossell
|
LT
|
20
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
19
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
15
|
Jacob Adams
|
TE/H-Back
|
8
|
Josh Matthews
|
WR
|
8
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
8
|
Christian Henderson
|
RG
|
8
|
Abrahama Delfin
|
C
|
8
|
Joseph Walker
|
WR
|
5
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
5
|
Deandre Marcus
|
RB
|
5
|
Aaron Allen
|
QB
|
3
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
2
Adrian Hardy returned to the Bulldog lineup and saw 74% of the snaps. The junior receiver had 4 catches for 29 yards.
Both Antawn Lewis and Biron Rossell continue to get valuable snaps at offensive tackle. Lewis is just a sophomore, Rossell a redshirt freshman. Two guys that will be counted on in the future.
After playing only 5 snaps last week due to injury, Isaiah Graham returned to the lineup against UTEP. Graham hauled in 1 catch for 31 yards.
With Jaqwis Dancy out again, Israel Tucker assumed the role of the #2 running back. Tucker had a solid 8 carries for 56 yards and 1 touchdown.
Aaron Allen and Westin Elliott each saw action at quarterback in the win. This was Allen's third game, while Elliott appeared in his fourth.
Let's shift to the defensive side of the ball. UTEP ran 66 plays offensively.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB/DE
|
63
|
Michael Sam
|
CB
|
55
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
55
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
55
|
Willie Baker
|
OLB/DE
|
52
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
45
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
45
|
Collin Scott
|
ILB
|
41
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DE/DT
|
38
|
Connor Taylor
|
ILB
|
34
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT/DT
|
33
|
Trey Baldwin
|
ILB
|
27
|
Alex Zayed
|
ILB
|
26
|
D.J. Jackson
|
NT/DT
|
25
|
Kevin Murphy
|
DE/DT
|
25
|
Bee jay Williamson
|
S
|
23
|
Deshon Hall
|
DE
|
20
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
18
|
Tristan Allen
|
OLB/DE
|
14
|
Khiry Morrison
|
S
|
11
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
11
|
Steven Shaw
|
DE
|
6
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
2
|
Ephraim Kitchen
|
S
|
1
|
Trey Spencer
|
CB
|
1
With James Jackson out due to injury, Ezekiel Barnett stepped in to play a team-high 63 snaps. The junior finished with 6 tackles.
A big key in this one was that none of Milton Williams, Ka'Derrion Mason, or Courtney Wallace played more than 68% of the snaps. Keeping these three fresh will be essential for the Tech defense going forward.
True freshman Deshon Hall saw action in his third game of the season as he played a season-high 20 snaps. Safety Khiry Morrison saw action in his second game of the season as he played 11 snaps once Jaiden Cole went out due to injury. Both Hall and Morrison are expected to redshirt.
