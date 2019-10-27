Louisiana Tech (7-1, 4-0) went on the road Saturday and earned a 42-21 victory over UTEP (1-6, 0-4). In a game that wasn't as close as the score may indicate, the Bulldogs were able to use a total of 54 players on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Let's take a look at how the snap counts were distributed. First up, the offense. Tech ran 74 plays in the game.

La Tech Offense Player Position Snap Count Total J'Mar Smith QB 66 Kody Russey C 66 Ethan Reed RG 66 Adrian Hardy WR 55 Willie Allen LT 54 Justin Henderson RB 52 Griffin Hebert WR 52 Drew Kirkpatrick LG 50 Gewhite Stallworth RT 48 Malik Stanley WR 38 Cee Jay Powell WR 29 Josh Mote LG/RG 28 Bobby Holly TE/H-Back 27 Antawn Lewis RT 26 Smoke Harris WR 22 Isaiah Graham WR 21 Biron Rossell LT 20 Israel Tucker RB 19 Javonte Woodard WR 15 Jacob Adams TE/H-Back 8 Josh Matthews WR 8 Praise Okorie WR 8 Christian Henderson RG 8 Abrahama Delfin C 8 Joseph Walker WR 5 Westin Elliott QB 5 Deandre Marcus RB 5 Aaron Allen QB 3 Noah Pitre TE 2

Adrian Hardy returned to the Bulldog lineup and saw 74% of the snaps. The junior receiver had 4 catches for 29 yards. Both Antawn Lewis and Biron Rossell continue to get valuable snaps at offensive tackle. Lewis is just a sophomore, Rossell a redshirt freshman. Two guys that will be counted on in the future. After playing only 5 snaps last week due to injury, Isaiah Graham returned to the lineup against UTEP. Graham hauled in 1 catch for 31 yards. With Jaqwis Dancy out again, Israel Tucker assumed the role of the #2 running back. Tucker had a solid 8 carries for 56 yards and 1 touchdown. Aaron Allen and Westin Elliott each saw action at quarterback in the win. This was Allen's third game, while Elliott appeared in his fourth. Let's shift to the defensive side of the ball. UTEP ran 66 plays offensively.

La Tech Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Ezekiel Barnett OLB/DE 63 Michael Sam CB 55 Amik Robertson CB 55 L'Jarius Sneed S 55 Willie Baker OLB/DE 52 Milton Williams DE 45 Darryl Lewis S 45 Collin Scott ILB 41 Ka'Derrion Mason DE/DT 38 Connor Taylor ILB 34 Courtney Wallace NT/DT 33 Trey Baldwin ILB 27 Alex Zayed ILB 26 D.J. Jackson NT/DT 25 Kevin Murphy DE/DT 25 Bee jay Williamson S 23 Deshon Hall DE 20 Aaron Roberson CB 18 Tristan Allen OLB/DE 14 Khiry Morrison S 11 Zach Hannibal CB 11 Steven Shaw DE 6 Jaiden Cole S 2 Ephraim Kitchen S 1 Trey Spencer CB 1