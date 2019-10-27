News More News
Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs UTEP

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

Louisiana Tech (7-1, 4-0) went on the road Saturday and earned a 42-21 victory over UTEP (1-6, 0-4).

In a game that wasn't as close as the score may indicate, the Bulldogs were able to use a total of 54 players on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Let's take a look at how the snap counts were distributed. First up, the offense. Tech ran 74 plays in the game.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

J'Mar Smith

QB

66

Kody Russey

C

66

Ethan Reed

RG

66

Adrian Hardy

WR

55

Willie Allen

LT

54

Justin Henderson

RB

52

Griffin Hebert

WR

52

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

50

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

48

Malik Stanley

WR

38

Cee Jay Powell

WR

29

Josh Mote

LG/RG

28

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

27

Antawn Lewis

RT

26

Smoke Harris

WR

22

Isaiah Graham

WR

21

Biron Rossell

LT

20

Israel Tucker

RB

19

Javonte Woodard

WR

15

Jacob Adams

TE/H-Back

8

Josh Matthews

WR

8

Praise Okorie

WR

8

Christian Henderson

RG

8

Abrahama Delfin

C

8

Joseph Walker

WR

5

Westin Elliott

QB

5

Deandre Marcus

RB

5

Aaron Allen

QB

3

Noah Pitre

TE

2

Adrian Hardy returned to the Bulldog lineup and saw 74% of the snaps. The junior receiver had 4 catches for 29 yards.

Both Antawn Lewis and Biron Rossell continue to get valuable snaps at offensive tackle. Lewis is just a sophomore, Rossell a redshirt freshman. Two guys that will be counted on in the future.

After playing only 5 snaps last week due to injury, Isaiah Graham returned to the lineup against UTEP. Graham hauled in 1 catch for 31 yards.

With Jaqwis Dancy out again, Israel Tucker assumed the role of the #2 running back. Tucker had a solid 8 carries for 56 yards and 1 touchdown.

Aaron Allen and Westin Elliott each saw action at quarterback in the win. This was Allen's third game, while Elliott appeared in his fourth.

Let's shift to the defensive side of the ball. UTEP ran 66 plays offensively.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB/DE

63

Michael Sam

CB

55

Amik Robertson

CB

55

L'Jarius Sneed

S

55

Willie Baker

OLB/DE

52

Milton Williams

DE

45

Darryl Lewis

S

45

Collin Scott

ILB

41

Ka'Derrion Mason

DE/DT

38

Connor Taylor

ILB

34

Courtney Wallace

NT/DT

33

Trey Baldwin

ILB

27

Alex Zayed

ILB

26

D.J. Jackson

NT/DT

25

Kevin Murphy

DE/DT

25

Bee jay Williamson

S

23

Deshon Hall

DE

20

Aaron Roberson

CB

18

Tristan Allen

OLB/DE

14

Khiry Morrison

S

11

Zach Hannibal

CB

11

Steven Shaw

DE

6

Jaiden Cole

S

2

Ephraim Kitchen

S

1

Trey Spencer

CB

1

With James Jackson out due to injury, Ezekiel Barnett stepped in to play a team-high 63 snaps. The junior finished with 6 tackles.

A big key in this one was that none of Milton Williams, Ka'Derrion Mason, or Courtney Wallace played more than 68% of the snaps. Keeping these three fresh will be essential for the Tech defense going forward.

True freshman Deshon Hall saw action in his third game of the season as he played a season-high 20 snaps. Safety Khiry Morrison saw action in his second game of the season as he played 11 snaps once Jaiden Cole went out due to injury. Both Hall and Morrison are expected to redshirt.

