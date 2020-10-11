BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTEP

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTEP
Louisiana Tech (3-1, 2-0) didn't play its best football Saturday night but found a way to defeat UTEP (3-2, 0-1) by a score of 21-17 inside Joe Aillet Stadium.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the victory.
Offensively, Tech ran 72 plays.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LT Biron Rossell
|
72
|
LG Josh Mote
|
72
|
C Kody Russey
|
72
|
RG Abraham Delfin
|
69
|
WR Adrian Hardy
|
64
|
QB Luke Anthony
|
53
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
52
|
RT Walker Hankinson
|
47
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
41
|
RB Justin Henderson
|
34
|
RB Israel Tucker
|
33
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
30
|
RT Christian Henderson
|
25
|
WR Cee Jay Powell
|
25
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
24
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
19
|
WR Jawaun Johnson
|
18
|
WR Wayne Toussant
|
17
|
TE Drake Carroll
|
8
|
RB Greg Garner
|
5
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
5
|
H-Back Carson Rieder
|
4
|
RG Jonah Brewster
|
3
With both starting offensive tackles in Donavaughn Campbell and Antawn Lewis missing the game, Brion Rossell and Walker Hankinson got the start at left and right tackles, respectively.
Hankinson was making his first career start.
RS SO Christian Henderson also saw time at right tackle throughout the game.
Both Luke Anthony and Aaron Allen saw action at quarterback for the 4th consecutive week.
H-Back Jacob Adams played a career-high 30 snaps. Adams was instrumental in helping protect the quarterback, especially in the second half.
Smoke Harris suffered an ankle injury early in the game and was only able to play 24 snaps.
Drake Carroll did a solid job in his eight snaps as an extra offensive lineman/tight end.
Shifting to the defensive side, UTEP ran 72 plays in the game as well.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
S/OLB Ezekiel Barnett
|
72
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
72
|
ILB Trey Baldwin
|
72
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
71
|
S Bee jay Williamson
|
70
|
DE/DT Milton Williams
|
60
|
OLB/DE Eric Kendzior
|
52
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
51
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
50
|
ILB Tyler Grubbs
|
49
|
DT/NT Malik Wells
|
32
|
CB Brodrick Calhoun
|
23
|
DE Tristan Allen
|
23
|
ILB Maki Carabin
|
23
|
OLB/DE Mykol Clark
|
17
|
DT/NT Chris Spence
|
13
|
CB/S Christian Archangel
|
12
|
DT Steven Shaw
|
11
|
OLB/DE Levi Bell
|
7
|
DT/NT Keivie Rose
|
6
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
4
|
NT/DT Gerald Wilbon
|
2
Trey Baldwin played a season-high 72 snaps at his ILB position.
It's clear at this point that Cedric Woods has established himself as the #1 cornerback.
With Gerald Wilbon and Keivie Rose not at 100%, Malik Wells played a career-high 32 snaps at DT/NT.
RS FR Maki Carabin returned from injury to see his first action of the season and played 23 snaps.
DT/NT Chris Spence saw the first extended action of his Bulldog career on the defensive line.
With Jaiden Cole ejected early due to targeting, Christian Archangel filled in to play 12 snaps in some passing situations throughout the night.
