BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTEP

 Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTEP
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-11 08:16:00 -0500') }}

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTEP

Ben Carlisle
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (3-1, 2-0) didn't play its best football Saturday night but found a way to defeat UTEP (3-2, 0-1) by a score of 21-17 inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the victory.

Offensively, Tech ran 72 plays.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

LT Biron Rossell

72

LG Josh Mote

72

C Kody Russey

72

RG Abraham Delfin

69

WR Adrian Hardy

64

QB Luke Anthony

53

WR Isaiah Graham

52

RT Walker Hankinson

47

WR Griffin Hebert

41

RB Justin Henderson

34

RB Israel Tucker

33

H-Back Jacob Adams

30

RT Christian Henderson

25

WR Cee Jay Powell

25

WR Smoke Harris

24

QB Aaron Allen

19

WR Jawaun Johnson

18

WR Wayne Toussant

17

TE Drake Carroll

8

RB Greg Garner

5

WR Kyle Maxwell

5

H-Back Carson Rieder

4

RG Jonah Brewster

3

With both starting offensive tackles in Donavaughn Campbell and Antawn Lewis missing the game, Brion Rossell and Walker Hankinson got the start at left and right tackles, respectively.

Hankinson was making his first career start.

RS SO Christian Henderson also saw time at right tackle throughout the game.

Both Luke Anthony and Aaron Allen saw action at quarterback for the 4th consecutive week.

H-Back Jacob Adams played a career-high 30 snaps. Adams was instrumental in helping protect the quarterback, especially in the second half.

Smoke Harris suffered an ankle injury early in the game and was only able to play 24 snaps.

Drake Carroll did a solid job in his eight snaps as an extra offensive lineman/tight end.

Shifting to the defensive side, UTEP ran 72 plays in the game as well.


LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

S/OLB Ezekiel Barnett

72

S Khalil Ladler

72

ILB Trey Baldwin

72

CB Cedric Woods

71

S Bee jay Williamson

70

DE/DT Milton Williams

60

OLB/DE Eric Kendzior

52

DE Deshon Hall

51

CB Zach Hannibal

50

ILB Tyler Grubbs

49

DT/NT Malik Wells

32

CB Brodrick Calhoun

23

DE Tristan Allen

23

ILB Maki Carabin

23

OLB/DE Mykol Clark

17

DT/NT Chris Spence

13

CB/S Christian Archangel

12

DT Steven Shaw

11

OLB/DE Levi Bell

7

DT/NT Keivie Rose

6

S Jaiden Cole

4

NT/DT Gerald Wilbon

2

Trey Baldwin played a season-high 72 snaps at his ILB position.

It's clear at this point that Cedric Woods has established himself as the #1 cornerback.

With Gerald Wilbon and Keivie Rose not at 100%, Malik Wells played a career-high 32 snaps at DT/NT.

RS FR Maki Carabin returned from injury to see his first action of the season and played 23 snaps.

DT/NT Chris Spence saw the first extended action of his Bulldog career on the defensive line.

With Jaiden Cole ejected early due to targeting, Christian Archangel filled in to play 12 snaps in some passing situations throughout the night.

