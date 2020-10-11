BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTEP

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the victory.

Louisiana Tech (3-1, 2-0) didn't play its best football Saturday night but found a way to defeat UTEP (3-2, 0-1) by a score of 21-17 inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

With both starting offensive tackles in Donavaughn Campbell and Antawn Lewis missing the game, Brion Rossell and Walker Hankinson got the start at left and right tackles, respectively.

Hankinson was making his first career start.

RS SO Christian Henderson also saw time at right tackle throughout the game.

Both Luke Anthony and Aaron Allen saw action at quarterback for the 4th consecutive week.

H-Back Jacob Adams played a career-high 30 snaps. Adams was instrumental in helping protect the quarterback, especially in the second half.

Smoke Harris suffered an ankle injury early in the game and was only able to play 24 snaps.

Drake Carroll did a solid job in his eight snaps as an extra offensive lineman/tight end.

Shifting to the defensive side, UTEP ran 72 plays in the game as well.



