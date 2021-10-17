 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTEP
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTEP

Ben Carlisle
Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-1) dropped a 19-3 contest to at UTEP (6-1, 3-0) on Saturday night.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 59 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

C Abraham Delfin

59

RG Kellton Hollins

59

LG Josh Mote

59

QB Austin Kendall

59

WR Tre Harris

50

WR Smoke Harris

49

RT Chris Fournier

46

LT/RT Dakota White

43

WR Griffin Hebert

35

RB Marcus Williams

33

WR Isaiah Graham

31

LT Biron Rossell

29

WR Bub Means

27

H-Back Jacob Adams

24

RB Greg Garner

16

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks

13

WR Kyle Maxwell

8

WR Ivan Thomas

6

RT Samuel Williams

2

TE Carson Rieder

1

Abraham Delfin, Kellton Hollins, and Josh Mote went the distance on the interior of the offensive line.

Tre Harris played 85% of the snaps to lead all the wide receivers.

Dakota White played 73% of the snaps, his most of the season on the offensive line.

Shifting to the defensive side, UTEP ran 74 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

CB Cedric Woods

68

S Beejay Williamson

61

LB Trey Baldwin

59

LB Tyler Grubbs

54

LB Ezekiel Barnett

52

S Jaiden Cole

51

DT Tristan Allen

44

DT Keivie Rose

41

DE Mykol Clark

38

DE Deshon Hall

38

CB Zach Hannibal

37

CB Elijah Hamilton

33

DE Willie Baker

31

DT DJ Jackson

30

S Khalil Ladler

30

DT Rasheed Lyles

26

LB Kody Fulp

26

LB Maki Carabin

17

DE Kershawn Fisher

15

DE Ben Bell

15

DE Joe Mason

13

S Myles Mason

12

Nickel Brodrick Calhoun

10

CB Baylen Buchanan

10

LB Allen Walker

3

Beejay Williamson (82%) and Jaiden Cole (79%) continue to get a majority of the snaps at safety.

With Baylon Buchanan exiting early due to injury, Zach Hannibal (50%) and Elijah Hamilton (45%) split the snaps at cornerback opposite Cedric Woods.

Kody Fulp played 35% of the snaps in his first game as a Bulldog at LB.

