Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTEP
Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-1) dropped a 19-3 contest to at UTEP (6-1, 3-0) on Saturday night.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 59 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
59
|
RG Kellton Hollins
|
59
|
LG Josh Mote
|
59
|
QB Austin Kendall
|
59
|
WR Tre Harris
|
50
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
49
|
RT Chris Fournier
|
46
|
LT/RT Dakota White
|
43
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
35
|
RB Marcus Williams
|
33
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
31
|
LT Biron Rossell
|
29
|
WR Bub Means
|
27
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
24
|
RB Greg Garner
|
16
|
RB Keyon Henry-Brooks
|
13
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
8
|
WR Ivan Thomas
|
6
|
RT Samuel Williams
|
2
|
TE Carson Rieder
|
1
Abraham Delfin, Kellton Hollins, and Josh Mote went the distance on the interior of the offensive line.
Tre Harris played 85% of the snaps to lead all the wide receivers.
Dakota White played 73% of the snaps, his most of the season on the offensive line.
Shifting to the defensive side, UTEP ran 74 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
68
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
61
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
59
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
54
|
LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
52
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
51
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
44
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
41
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
38
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
38
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
37
|
CB Elijah Hamilton
|
33
|
DE Willie Baker
|
31
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
30
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
30
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
26
|
LB Kody Fulp
|
26
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
17
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
15
|
DE Ben Bell
|
15
|
DE Joe Mason
|
13
|
S Myles Mason
|
12
|
Nickel Brodrick Calhoun
|
10
|
CB Baylen Buchanan
|
10
|
LB Allen Walker
|
3
Beejay Williamson (82%) and Jaiden Cole (79%) continue to get a majority of the snaps at safety.
With Baylon Buchanan exiting early due to injury, Zach Hannibal (50%) and Elijah Hamilton (45%) split the snaps at cornerback opposite Cedric Woods.
Kody Fulp played 35% of the snaps in his first game as a Bulldog at LB.
---
