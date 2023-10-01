Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTEP
Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-0) earned its first road win in 1,030 days with a 24-10 win at UTEP (1-5, 0-2) on Friday night.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the victory.
Offensively, Tech ran 56 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
QB Jack Turner
|
56
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
56
|
LT Dakota White
|
56
|
LG Bert Hale
|
56
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
51
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
46
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
46
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
45
|
WR Tru Edwards
|
44
|
TE Ryan Rivera
|
35
|
RB Tyre Shelton
|
29
|
RB Keldric Moody
|
15
|
RG Biron Rossell
|
15
|
WR Marlion Jackson
|
13
|
TE Nate Jones
|
12
|
C Landon Nelson
|
10
|
WR Decoldest Crawford
|
9
|
RB Marquis Crosby
|
9
|
TE Eli Finley
|
5
|
WR Dedrick Latulas
|
4
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
2
|
TE John Locke
|
1
|
LG Elijah Bowser
|
1
Jack Turner made his 2nd straight start in place of Hank Bachmeier at quarterback.
Tyre Shelton returned to the lineup at RB after missing the previous game against Nebraska.
Marquis Crosby saw his first action of 2023 in a limited role at RB.
Defensively, Scott Power's unit saw the Miners run 81 plays on Friday night.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LB Brevin Randle
|
81
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
80
|
S Myles Heard
|
78
|
LB Jeslord Boateng
|
77
|
DT Zion Nason
|
73
|
CB Jhamal Shelby
|
72
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
63
|
DT Rason Williams
|
61
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
52
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
48
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
44
|
DE Jessie Evans
|
41
|
S Isaiah Mcelvane
|
37
|
NK Michael Richard
|
33
|
DT David Blay
|
17
|
DE Jayden Gray
|
16
|
CB Keyshawn Paul
|
6
|
DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell
|
4
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
4
|
S Roderick Roberson
|
3
|
NK Qua'veon Turner
|
1
With Deshon Hall sliding out to defensive end, Zion Nason saw a career-high 73 snaps at defensive tackle.
With Cedric Woods & Keyshawn Paul down, Jhamal Shelby came off the bench to play 72 snaps. UTEP QBs were 0/5 when targeting the RS FR cornerback.
Jessie Evans saw a season-high 41 snaps at defensive end.
Isaiah Mcelvane saw a season-high 37 snaps at safety.
