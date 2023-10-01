News More News
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTEP

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-0) earned its first road win in 1,030 days with a 24-10 win at UTEP (1-5, 0-2) on Friday night.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the victory.

Offensively, Tech ran 56 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

QB Jack Turner

56

RT Carson Bruno

56

LT Dakota White

56

LG Bert Hale

56

WR Cyrus Allen

51

RG Jerren Gilbert

46

C Abraham Delfin

46

WR Smoke Harris

45

WR Tru Edwards

44

TE Ryan Rivera

35

RB Tyre Shelton

29

RB Keldric Moody

15

RG Biron Rossell

15

WR Marlion Jackson

13

TE Nate Jones

12

C Landon Nelson

10

WR Decoldest Crawford

9

RB Marquis Crosby

9

TE Eli Finley

5

WR Dedrick Latulas

4

WR Julien Lewis

2

TE John Locke

1

LG Elijah Bowser

1

Jack Turner made his 2nd straight start in place of Hank Bachmeier at quarterback.

Tyre Shelton returned to the lineup at RB after missing the previous game against Nebraska.

Marquis Crosby saw his first action of 2023 in a limited role at RB.

Defensively, Scott Power's unit saw the Miners run 81 plays on Friday night.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

LB Brevin Randle

81

CB Willie Roberts

80

S Myles Heard

78

LB Jeslord Boateng

77

DT Zion Nason

73

CB Jhamal Shelby

72

DE Mykol Clark

63

DT Rason Williams

61

DE Deshon Hall

52

LB Zach Zimos

48

S Cecil Singleton

44

DE Jessie Evans

41

S Isaiah Mcelvane

37

NK Michael Richard

33

DT David Blay

17

DE Jayden Gray

16

CB Keyshawn Paul

6

DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

4

LB Hugh Davis

4

S Roderick Roberson

3

NK Qua'veon Turner

1

With Deshon Hall sliding out to defensive end, Zion Nason saw a career-high 73 snaps at defensive tackle.

With Cedric Woods & Keyshawn Paul down, Jhamal Shelby came off the bench to play 72 snaps. UTEP QBs were 0/5 when targeting the RS FR cornerback.

Jessie Evans saw a season-high 41 snaps at defensive end.

Isaiah Mcelvane saw a season-high 37 snaps at safety.

---

