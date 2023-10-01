Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-0) earned its first road win in 1,030 days with a 24-10 win at UTEP (1-5, 0-2) on Friday night. Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the victory. Offensively, Tech ran 56 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total QB Jack Turner 56 RT Carson Bruno 56 LT Dakota White 56 LG Bert Hale 56 WR Cyrus Allen 51 RG Jerren Gilbert 46 C Abraham Delfin 46 WR Smoke Harris 45 WR Tru Edwards 44 TE Ryan Rivera 35 RB Tyre Shelton 29 RB Keldric Moody 15 RG Biron Rossell 15 WR Marlion Jackson 13 TE Nate Jones 12 C Landon Nelson 10 WR Decoldest Crawford 9 RB Marquis Crosby 9 TE Eli Finley 5 WR Dedrick Latulas 4 WR Julien Lewis 2 TE John Locke 1 LG Elijah Bowser 1

Jack Turner made his 2nd straight start in place of Hank Bachmeier at quarterback. Tyre Shelton returned to the lineup at RB after missing the previous game against Nebraska. Marquis Crosby saw his first action of 2023 in a limited role at RB. Defensively, Scott Power's unit saw the Miners run 81 plays on Friday night.

LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total LB Brevin Randle 81 CB Willie Roberts 80 S Myles Heard 78 LB Jeslord Boateng 77 DT Zion Nason 73 CB Jhamal Shelby 72 DE Mykol Clark 63 DT Rason Williams 61 DE Deshon Hall 52 LB Zach Zimos 48 S Cecil Singleton 44 DE Jessie Evans 41 S Isaiah Mcelvane 37 NK Michael Richard 33 DT David Blay 17 DE Jayden Gray 16 CB Keyshawn Paul 6 DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell 4 LB Hugh Davis 4 S Roderick Roberson 3 NK Qua'veon Turner 1