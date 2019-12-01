News More News
Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs UTSA

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
La Tech defeated UTSA 41-27 in the regular season finale for both teams.

The win was the Bulldogs 9th of the season, the most in a regular season under Skip Holtz.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for Tech in the win.

Up first, the offense. Tech ran 81 plays in the game.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

J'Mar Smith

QB

81

Kody Russey

C

81

Willie Allen

LT

74

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

69

Ethan Reed

RG

67

Griffin Hebert

WR

66

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

61

Justin Henderson

RB

57

Malik Stanley

WR

47

Adrian Hardy

WR

47

Smoke Harris

WR

44

Isaiah Graham

WR

37

Josh Mote

LG/RG

28

Antawn Lewis

RT

27

Cee Jay Powell

WR

26

Israel Tucker

RB

25

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

24

Javonte Woodard

WR

18

Wayne Toussant

WR

9

Noah Pitre

TE

2

DeAndre Marcus

RB

1

J'Mar Smith returned to the Bulldog lineup and played all 81 snaps. The senior signal caller piled up 331 yards through the air and 4 total touchdowns.

Griffin Hebert saw 81% of the snaps at receiver, the most of any Tech receiver, and hauled in 3 catches for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns.

After playing a minor role due to an ankle injury the last two weeks, Cee Jay Powell played 32% of the snaps Saturday evening. Powell caught 2 passes for 26 yards.

Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, UTSA ran 75 plays against the Bulldogs.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

75

L'Jarius Sneed

S

75

Connor Taylor

ILB

74

Darryl Lewis

S

71

James Jackson

OLB

64

Mike Sam

CB

63

Milton Williams

DE

59

Tristan Allen

OLB

56

Collin Scott

ILB

52

Ka'Derrion Mason

DE

50

Courtney Wallace

NT

49

Deshon Hall

DE

34

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB

27

Kevin Murphy

DE

24

Alex Zayed

ILB

23

DJ Jackson

NT

13

Aaron Roberson

CB

12

Jaiden Cole

S

3

Bee Jay Williamson

S

1

L'Jarius Sneed saw action on 100% of the defense snaps in his final home game. The senior safety collected 7 solo tackles and his 3rd interception of the season.

With Willie Baker out due to injury, Tristan Allen stepped in to play 75% of the snaps.

True freshman Deshon Hall saw a career-high 34 snaps at defensive end. Hall is going to a valuable contributor for years to come on the Tech defense.

