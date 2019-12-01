Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs UTSA
La Tech defeated UTSA 41-27 in the regular season finale for both teams.
The win was the Bulldogs 9th of the season, the most in a regular season under Skip Holtz.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for Tech in the win.
Up first, the offense. Tech ran 81 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
81
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
81
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
74
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
69
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
67
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
66
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
61
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
57
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
47
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
47
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
44
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
37
|
Josh Mote
|
LG/RG
|
28
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
27
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
26
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
25
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
24
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
18
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
9
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
2
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
1
J'Mar Smith returned to the Bulldog lineup and played all 81 snaps. The senior signal caller piled up 331 yards through the air and 4 total touchdowns.
Griffin Hebert saw 81% of the snaps at receiver, the most of any Tech receiver, and hauled in 3 catches for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns.
After playing a minor role due to an ankle injury the last two weeks, Cee Jay Powell played 32% of the snaps Saturday evening. Powell caught 2 passes for 26 yards.
Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, UTSA ran 75 plays against the Bulldogs.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
75
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
75
|
Connor Taylor
|
ILB
|
74
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
71
|
James Jackson
|
OLB
|
64
|
Mike Sam
|
CB
|
63
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
59
|
Tristan Allen
|
OLB
|
56
|
Collin Scott
|
ILB
|
52
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DE
|
50
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT
|
49
|
Deshon Hall
|
DE
|
34
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB
|
27
|
Kevin Murphy
|
DE
|
24
|
Alex Zayed
|
ILB
|
23
|
DJ Jackson
|
NT
|
13
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
12
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
3
|
Bee Jay Williamson
|
S
|
1
L'Jarius Sneed saw action on 100% of the defense snaps in his final home game. The senior safety collected 7 solo tackles and his 3rd interception of the season.
With Willie Baker out due to injury, Tristan Allen stepped in to play 75% of the snaps.
True freshman Deshon Hall saw a career-high 34 snaps at defensive end. Hall is going to a valuable contributor for years to come on the Tech defense.
