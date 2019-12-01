La Tech defeated UTSA 41-27 in the regular season finale for both teams. The win was the Bulldogs 9th of the season, the most in a regular season under Skip Holtz. Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for Tech in the win. Up first, the offense. Tech ran 81 plays in the game.

La Tech Offense Player Position Snap Count Total J'Mar Smith QB 81 Kody Russey C 81 Willie Allen LT 74 Drew Kirkpatrick LG 69 Ethan Reed RG 67 Griffin Hebert WR 66 Gewhite Stallworth RT 61 Justin Henderson RB 57 Malik Stanley WR 47 Adrian Hardy WR 47 Smoke Harris WR 44 Isaiah Graham WR 37 Josh Mote LG/RG 28 Antawn Lewis RT 27 Cee Jay Powell WR 26 Israel Tucker RB 25 Bobby Holly TE/H-Back 24 Javonte Woodard WR 18 Wayne Toussant WR 9 Noah Pitre TE 2 DeAndre Marcus RB 1

J'Mar Smith returned to the Bulldog lineup and played all 81 snaps. The senior signal caller piled up 331 yards through the air and 4 total touchdowns. Griffin Hebert saw 81% of the snaps at receiver, the most of any Tech receiver, and hauled in 3 catches for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns. After playing a minor role due to an ankle injury the last two weeks, Cee Jay Powell played 32% of the snaps Saturday evening. Powell caught 2 passes for 26 yards. Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, UTSA ran 75 plays against the Bulldogs.

La Tech Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Amik Robertson CB 75 L'Jarius Sneed S 75 Connor Taylor ILB 74 Darryl Lewis S 71 James Jackson OLB 64 Mike Sam CB 63 Milton Williams DE 59 Tristan Allen OLB 56 Collin Scott ILB 52 Ka'Derrion Mason DE 50 Courtney Wallace NT 49 Deshon Hall DE 34 Ezekiel Barnett OLB 27 Kevin Murphy DE 24 Alex Zayed ILB 23 DJ Jackson NT 13 Aaron Roberson CB 12 Jaiden Cole S 3 Bee Jay Williamson S 1