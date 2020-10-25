 BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTSA
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTSA

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-2) fell 27-26 to UTSA (4-3, 2-1) Saturday night in San Antonio.

Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for Tech in the defeat.

Offensively, the Bulldogs ran 69 plays in the contest.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

RG Abraham Delfin

69

LG Josh Mote

69

LT Donavaughn Campbell

69

WR Adrian Hardy

68

WR Isaiah Graham

65

C Kody Russey

65

QB Luke Anthony

62

RT Antawn Lewis

60

RB Israel Tucker

56

WR Cee Jay Powell

47

WR Griffin Hebert

45

H-Back Jacob Adams

23

WR Jawaun Johnson

14

RB Justin Henderson

13

RT Dakota White

9

QB Aaron Allen

7

WR Tahj Magee

6

RG Christian Henderson

4

H-Back Carson Rieder

3

TE Biron Rossell

2

WR Wayne Toussant

2

WR Kyle Maxwell

1

Hardy (99%) and Graham (94%) played a season-high in terms of percentage of plays.

Antawn Lewis returned at RT after missing a couple of weeks and played 87% of the snaps.

Israel Tucker started at RB in place of Justin Henderson and played 81% of the snaps. Henderson played a season-low 19% of the snaps.

Tahj Magee saw action behind Cee Jay Powell with Smoke Harris out due to injury.

Defensively, David Blackwell's unit faced 88 plays against UTSA.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

CB Zach Hannibal

88

OLB Ezekiel Barnett

80

CB Cedric Woods

79

ILB Trey Baldwin

79

S Khalil Ladler

70

DT Milton Williams

60

DE Deshon Hall

59

DE Eric Kendzior

58

NT Keivie Rose

55

S Beejay Williamson

54

S Jaiden Cole

50

ILB Tyler Grubbs

49

ILB Maki Carabin

38

DE Levi Bell

30

DE Mykol Clark

28

DT Tristan Allen

25

NT Gerald Wilbon

25

ILB Allen Walker

10

CB DJ Brown

9

OLB Jamison Kelly

8

DT Steven Shaw

4

DE Kershawn Fisher

3

NT Malik Wells

3

S Christian Archangel

3

DE Ben Bell

1

Zach Hannibal played a season-high 100% of the snaps at CB.

Trey Baldwin played 90% of the snaps at ILB and had a team-high 18 tackles.

We continue to see Khalil Ladler (80%), Beejay Williamson (61%), and Jaiden Cole (57%) rotate at safety.

Tyler Grubbs (56%) and Maki Carabin (43%) had a pretty even rotation at ILB next to Baldwin.

Levi Bell (34%) continues to see his role increase at DE each week.

Jamison Kelly (9%) is working himself more into the mix each week behind Barnett.

