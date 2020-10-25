BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTSA

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTSA
Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-2) fell 27-26 to UTSA (4-3, 2-1) Saturday night in San Antonio.
Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for Tech in the defeat.
Offensively, the Bulldogs ran 69 plays in the contest.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
RG Abraham Delfin
|
69
|
LG Josh Mote
|
69
|
LT Donavaughn Campbell
|
69
|
WR Adrian Hardy
|
68
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
65
|
C Kody Russey
|
65
|
QB Luke Anthony
|
62
|
RT Antawn Lewis
|
60
|
RB Israel Tucker
|
56
|
WR Cee Jay Powell
|
47
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
45
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
23
|
WR Jawaun Johnson
|
14
|
RB Justin Henderson
|
13
|
RT Dakota White
|
9
|
QB Aaron Allen
|
7
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
6
|
RG Christian Henderson
|
4
|
H-Back Carson Rieder
|
3
|
TE Biron Rossell
|
2
|
WR Wayne Toussant
|
2
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
1
Hardy (99%) and Graham (94%) played a season-high in terms of percentage of plays.
Antawn Lewis returned at RT after missing a couple of weeks and played 87% of the snaps.
Israel Tucker started at RB in place of Justin Henderson and played 81% of the snaps. Henderson played a season-low 19% of the snaps.
Tahj Magee saw action behind Cee Jay Powell with Smoke Harris out due to injury.
Defensively, David Blackwell's unit faced 88 plays against UTSA.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
88
|
OLB Ezekiel Barnett
|
80
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
79
|
ILB Trey Baldwin
|
79
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
70
|
DT Milton Williams
|
60
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
59
|
DE Eric Kendzior
|
58
|
NT Keivie Rose
|
55
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
54
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
50
|
ILB Tyler Grubbs
|
49
|
ILB Maki Carabin
|
38
|
DE Levi Bell
|
30
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
28
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
25
|
NT Gerald Wilbon
|
25
|
ILB Allen Walker
|
10
|
CB DJ Brown
|
9
|
OLB Jamison Kelly
|
8
|
DT Steven Shaw
|
4
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
3
|
NT Malik Wells
|
3
|
S Christian Archangel
|
3
|
DE Ben Bell
|
1
Zach Hannibal played a season-high 100% of the snaps at CB.
Trey Baldwin played 90% of the snaps at ILB and had a team-high 18 tackles.
We continue to see Khalil Ladler (80%), Beejay Williamson (61%), and Jaiden Cole (57%) rotate at safety.
Tyler Grubbs (56%) and Maki Carabin (43%) had a pretty even rotation at ILB next to Baldwin.
Levi Bell (34%) continues to see his role increase at DE each week.
Jamison Kelly (9%) is working himself more into the mix each week behind Barnett.
