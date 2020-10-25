BleedTechBlue - Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs UTSA

Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-2) fell 27-26 to UTSA (4-3, 2-1) Saturday night in San Antonio. Let's take a look at some of the snap count totals for Tech in the defeat. Offensively, the Bulldogs ran 69 plays in the contest.

LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total RG Abraham Delfin 69 LG Josh Mote 69 LT Donavaughn Campbell 69 WR Adrian Hardy 68 WR Isaiah Graham 65 C Kody Russey 65 QB Luke Anthony 62 RT Antawn Lewis 60 RB Israel Tucker 56 WR Cee Jay Powell 47 WR Griffin Hebert 45 H-Back Jacob Adams 23 WR Jawaun Johnson 14 RB Justin Henderson 13 RT Dakota White 9 QB Aaron Allen 7 WR Tahj Magee 6 RG Christian Henderson 4 H-Back Carson Rieder 3 TE Biron Rossell 2 WR Wayne Toussant 2 WR Kyle Maxwell 1

Hardy (99%) and Graham (94%) played a season-high in terms of percentage of plays. Antawn Lewis returned at RT after missing a couple of weeks and played 87% of the snaps. Israel Tucker started at RB in place of Justin Henderson and played 81% of the snaps. Henderson played a season-low 19% of the snaps. Tahj Magee saw action behind Cee Jay Powell with Smoke Harris out due to injury. Defensively, David Blackwell's unit faced 88 plays against UTSA.

LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total CB Zach Hannibal 88 OLB Ezekiel Barnett 80 CB Cedric Woods 79 ILB Trey Baldwin 79 S Khalil Ladler 70 DT Milton Williams 60 DE Deshon Hall 59 DE Eric Kendzior 58 NT Keivie Rose 55 S Beejay Williamson 54 S Jaiden Cole 50 ILB Tyler Grubbs 49 ILB Maki Carabin 38 DE Levi Bell 30 DE Mykol Clark 28 DT Tristan Allen 25 NT Gerald Wilbon 25 ILB Allen Walker 10 CB DJ Brown 9 OLB Jamison Kelly 8 DT Steven Shaw 4 DE Kershawn Fisher 3 NT Malik Wells 3 S Christian Archangel 3 DE Ben Bell 1