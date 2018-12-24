Louisiana Tech defeated Hawaii 31-14 Saturday night in the Hawaii Bowl. The win was Tech's fifth straight bowl win and marked the program's first win in six tries on the island. Let's take a look at the snap count totals both offensively and defensively. Offensively there were 69 total snaps.



Snap Count Totals: Offense Player Position Snap Count Total MIchael Rodriguez LT 69 Hanner Shipley RT 68 Shane Carpenter LG 68 Kody Russey C 68 J'Mar Smith QB 68 Ethan Reed RG 68 Adrian Hardy WR 66 Teddy Veal WR 64 Alfred Smith WR 53 George Scott WR 48 Jaqwis Dancy RB 47 Israel Tucker RB 21 Javonte Woodard WR 15 Bobby Holly TE/WR 12 Peyton Braswell TE 9 Abraham Deflin C 3 Praise Okorie WR 2 Milton Williams TE 2 Kam McKnight RB 2 Josh Matthews WR 1 Christian Henderson LT 1 Westin Elliott QB 1 Justin Throckmorton LG 1 Joshua Mote LG 1 Willie Allen RT 1

With the offensive line having its share of struggles in the first half, Skip Holtz made some adjustments in the second half to give those guys some help. Bobby Holly saw time in a true tight end role, and Peyton Braswell saw nine snaps at tight end to assist the run game as well. Also, Abraham Deflin and Milton Williams were brought in as extra lineman to help out in the run game. After missing the previous game against Western Kentucky with a hamstring strain, Teddy Veal played 64 of 69 snaps and caught eight passes for 107 yards. Let's take a look at some of the defensive snap count totals after the Tech defense put together it's most dominant performance of the season. Hawaii ran 69 total plays in the game.

Snap Count Totals: Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Amik Robertson CB 64 L'Jarius Sneed CB 63 Jordan Baldwin S 59 James Jackson S/LB 59 Darryl Lewis S 57 Collin Scott LB 50 Jordan Bradford DT 43 Dae'Von Washington LB 53 Immmanuel Turner DE 40 Jaylon Ferguson DE 38 Matthew Ydarraga DE 35 Willie Baker DE 31 Ka'Derrion Mason DT 29 Connor Taylor LB 28 Ephraim Kitchen S 24 Keonatye Garner DT 23 Courtney Wallace DT 15 Jacorion Andrews S/LB 11 Bee Jay Williamson S 9 Michael Sam CB 9 Zach Hannibal CB 6 Charles Adeola DT 5 La'Dante Davenport DT 5 Brandon Durman LB 5 Aaron Roberson CB 5 Brodrick Calhoun CB 3