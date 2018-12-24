Snap Count Totals: LaTech vs Hawaii
Louisiana Tech defeated Hawaii 31-14 Saturday night in the Hawaii Bowl.
The win was Tech's fifth straight bowl win and marked the program's first win in six tries on the island.
Let's take a look at the snap count totals both offensively and defensively.
Offensively there were 69 total snaps.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
MIchael Rodriguez
|
LT
|
69
|
Hanner Shipley
|
RT
|
68
|
Shane Carpenter
|
LG
|
68
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
68
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
68
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
68
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
66
|
Teddy Veal
|
WR
|
64
|
Alfred Smith
|
WR
|
53
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
48
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
47
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
21
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
15
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/WR
|
12
|
Peyton Braswell
|
TE
|
9
|
Abraham Deflin
|
C
|
3
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
2
|
Milton Williams
|
TE
|
2
|
Kam McKnight
|
RB
|
2
|
Josh Matthews
|
WR
|
1
|
Christian Henderson
|
LT
|
1
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
1
|
Justin Throckmorton
|
LG
|
1
|
Joshua Mote
|
LG
|
1
|
Willie Allen
|
RT
|
1
With the offensive line having its share of struggles in the first half, Skip Holtz made some adjustments in the second half to give those guys some help. Bobby Holly saw time in a true tight end role, and Peyton Braswell saw nine snaps at tight end to assist the run game as well.
Also, Abraham Deflin and Milton Williams were brought in as extra lineman to help out in the run game.
After missing the previous game against Western Kentucky with a hamstring strain, Teddy Veal played 64 of 69 snaps and caught eight passes for 107 yards.
Let's take a look at some of the defensive snap count totals after the Tech defense put together it's most dominant performance of the season.
Hawaii ran 69 total plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
64
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
CB
|
63
|
Jordan Baldwin
|
S
|
59
|
James Jackson
|
S/LB
|
59
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
57
|
Collin Scott
|
LB
|
50
|
Jordan Bradford
|
DT
|
43
|
Dae'Von Washington
|
LB
|
53
|
Immmanuel Turner
|
DE
|
40
|
Jaylon Ferguson
|
DE
|
38
|
Matthew Ydarraga
|
DE
|
35
|
Willie Baker
|
DE
|
31
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DT
|
29
|
Connor Taylor
|
LB
|
28
|
Ephraim Kitchen
|
S
|
24
|
Keonatye Garner
|
DT
|
23
|
Courtney Wallace
|
DT
|
15
|
Jacorion Andrews
|
S/LB
|
11
|
Bee Jay Williamson
|
S
|
9
|
Michael Sam
|
CB
|
9
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
6
|
Charles Adeola
|
DT
|
5
|
La'Dante Davenport
|
DT
|
5
|
Brandon Durman
|
LB
|
5
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
5
|
Brodrick Calhoun
|
CB
|
3
Blake Baker did a really nice job in this one getting guys in and out on the defensive line to keep guys fresh. In total, eight guys saw over 15 snaps with no one playing over 43 snaps.
Jaylon Ferguson played 38 of 69 snaps and collected 2.5 sacks.
WIllie Baker played 31 of 69 snaps and collected four sacks.
Bee Jay Williamson saw action in his fourth game of the season at safety.
