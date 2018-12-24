Ticker
Snap Count Totals: LaTech vs Hawaii

Louisiana Tech defeated Hawaii 31-14 Saturday night in the Hawaii Bowl.

The win was Tech's fifth straight bowl win and marked the program's first win in six tries on the island.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals both offensively and defensively.

Offensively there were 69 total snaps.


Snap Count Totals: Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

MIchael Rodriguez

LT

69

Hanner Shipley

RT

68

Shane Carpenter

LG

68

Kody Russey

C

68

J'Mar Smith

QB

68

Ethan Reed

RG

68

Adrian Hardy

WR

66

Teddy Veal

WR

64

Alfred Smith

WR

53

George Scott

WR

48

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

47

Israel Tucker

RB

21

Javonte Woodard

WR

15

Bobby Holly

TE/WR

12

Peyton Braswell

TE

9

Abraham Deflin

C

3

Praise Okorie

WR

2

Milton Williams

TE

2

Kam McKnight

RB

2

Josh Matthews

WR

1

Christian Henderson

LT

1

Westin Elliott

QB

1

Justin Throckmorton

LG

1

Joshua Mote

LG

1

Willie Allen

RT

1

With the offensive line having its share of struggles in the first half, Skip Holtz made some adjustments in the second half to give those guys some help. Bobby Holly saw time in a true tight end role, and Peyton Braswell saw nine snaps at tight end to assist the run game as well.

Also, Abraham Deflin and Milton Williams were brought in as extra lineman to help out in the run game.

After missing the previous game against Western Kentucky with a hamstring strain, Teddy Veal played 64 of 69 snaps and caught eight passes for 107 yards.

Let's take a look at some of the defensive snap count totals after the Tech defense put together it's most dominant performance of the season.

Hawaii ran 69 total plays in the game.

Snap Count Totals: Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

64

L'Jarius Sneed

CB

63

Jordan Baldwin

S

59

James Jackson

S/LB

59

Darryl Lewis

S

57

Collin Scott

LB

50

Jordan Bradford

DT

43

Dae'Von Washington

LB

53

Immmanuel Turner

DE

40

Jaylon Ferguson

DE

38

Matthew Ydarraga

DE

35

Willie Baker

DE

31

Ka'Derrion Mason

DT

29

Connor Taylor

LB

28

Ephraim Kitchen

S

24

Keonatye Garner

DT

23

Courtney Wallace

DT

15

Jacorion Andrews

S/LB

11

Bee Jay Williamson

S

9

Michael Sam

CB

9

Zach Hannibal

CB

6

Charles Adeola

DT

5

La'Dante Davenport

DT

5

Brandon Durman

LB

5

Aaron Roberson

CB

5

Brodrick Calhoun

CB

3

Blake Baker did a really nice job in this one getting guys in and out on the defensive line to keep guys fresh. In total, eight guys saw over 15 snaps with no one playing over 43 snaps.

Jaylon Ferguson played 38 of 69 snaps and collected 2.5 sacks.

WIllie Baker played 31 of 69 snaps and collected four sacks.

Bee Jay Williamson saw action in his fourth game of the season at safety.

