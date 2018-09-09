Ticker
Snap Count Totals: Louisiana Tech vs Southern

Louisiana Tech defeated Southern on Saturday night, 54-17. The blowout win allowed for Skip Holtz to get many of his younger players plenty of playing time.

Let's take a look at the snap count total for players that saw time on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Players must have played at least 10 snaps to be included.

Louisiana Tech ran 76 offensive plays in the win.

Offensive Snap Count Totals
Player Position Total Snaps

Ethan Reed

G

64

O’Shea Dugas

T

61

J’Mar Smith

QB

61

Kody Russey

C

61

Teddy Veal

WR

47

Joshua Mote

G

47

Michael Rodriguez

T

42

Rhashid Bonnette

WR

40

Adrian Hardy

WR

38

Alfred Smith

WR

37

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

35

Shane Carpenter

G

29

George Scott

WR

25

Hanner Shipley

T

22

Cee Jay Powell

WR

22

Wayne Toussant

WR

20

Israel Tucker

RB

19

Javonte Woodard

WR

17

Justin Henderson

RB

17

Smoke Harris

WR

16

Griffin Hebert

WR

16

Willie Allen

T

15

Aaron Allen

QB

15

Abraham Deflin

C

15

Jake Norris

WR

12

Taylor Fondal

G

12

DeVante Lovett

T

12

Kam McKnight

RB

12

In total, 28 players saw at least 10 snaps on the offensive side of the football. Beating an FCS program is expected, but the younger players gaining experience is always important.

Shifting to the defensive side of the football, Southern ran 69 plays against Tech. Let's take a look at the snap count total on that side.

Defensive Snap Count Totals
Player Position Total Snaps

Amik Robertson

CB

61

L’Jarius Sneed

CB

61

Darryl Lewis

S

58

James Jackson

LB

52

Collin Scott

LB

42

Jordan Bradford

DT

40

Jordan Baldwin

S

39

Jaylon Ferguson

DE

36

Brandon Durman

LB

35

Matt Ydarraga

DE

32

Keonatye Garner

DT

31

Daniel Lewis

S

30

Ka’Derrion Mason

DT

28

La’Dante Davenport

DT

27

Immanuel Turner

DE

25

Willie Baker

DE

24

Dae’Von Washington

LB

24

Connor Taylor

LB

23

Zach Hannibal

CB

11

Jaiden Cole

S

11

Ephraim Kitchen

S

11

Ezekiel Barnett

S

10

Defensively, 22 players saw at least 10 snaps. Additionally, Alex Zayed, Tristan Allen, Aaron Roberson, Jacorion Andrews, Milton Williams, and Charles Adeola saw eight defensive snaps.

With 50 players in total seeing at least 10 snaps, Tech’s depth was on full display.

{{ article.author_name }}