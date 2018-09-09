Louisiana Tech defeated Southern on Saturday night, 54-17. The blowout win allowed for Skip Holtz to get many of his younger players plenty of playing time. Let's take a look at the snap count total for players that saw time on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Players must have played at least 10 snaps to be included. Louisiana Tech ran 76 offensive plays in the win.



Offensive Snap Count Totals Player Position Total Snaps Ethan Reed G 64 O’Shea Dugas T 61 J’Mar Smith QB 61 Kody Russey C 61 Teddy Veal WR 47 Joshua Mote G 47 Michael Rodriguez T 42 Rhashid Bonnette WR 40 Adrian Hardy WR 38 Alfred Smith WR 37 Jaqwis Dancy RB 35 Shane Carpenter G 29 George Scott WR 25 Hanner Shipley T 22 Cee Jay Powell WR 22 Wayne Toussant WR 20 Israel Tucker RB 19 Javonte Woodard WR 17 Justin Henderson RB 17 Smoke Harris WR 16 Griffin Hebert WR 16 Willie Allen T 15 Aaron Allen QB 15 Abraham Deflin C 15 Jake Norris WR 12 Taylor Fondal G 12 DeVante Lovett T 12 Kam McKnight RB 12

In total, 28 players saw at least 10 snaps on the offensive side of the football. Beating an FCS program is expected, but the younger players gaining experience is always important. Shifting to the defensive side of the football, Southern ran 69 plays against Tech. Let's take a look at the snap count total on that side.



Defensive Snap Count Totals Player Position Total Snaps Amik Robertson CB 61 L’Jarius Sneed CB 61 Darryl Lewis S 58 James Jackson LB 52 Collin Scott LB 42 Jordan Bradford DT 40 Jordan Baldwin S 39 Jaylon Ferguson DE 36 Brandon Durman LB 35 Matt Ydarraga DE 32 Keonatye Garner DT 31 Daniel Lewis S 30 Ka’Derrion Mason DT 28 La’Dante Davenport DT 27 Immanuel Turner DE 25 Willie Baker DE 24 Dae’Von Washington LB 24 Connor Taylor LB 23 Zach Hannibal CB 11 Jaiden Cole S 11 Ephraim Kitchen S 11 Ezekiel Barnett S 10