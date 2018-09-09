Snap Count Totals: Louisiana Tech vs Southern
Louisiana Tech defeated Southern on Saturday night, 54-17. The blowout win allowed for Skip Holtz to get many of his younger players plenty of playing time.
Let's take a look at the snap count total for players that saw time on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Players must have played at least 10 snaps to be included.
Louisiana Tech ran 76 offensive plays in the win.
|Player
|Position
|Total Snaps
|
Ethan Reed
|
G
|
64
|
O’Shea Dugas
|
T
|
61
|
J’Mar Smith
|
QB
|
61
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
61
|
Teddy Veal
|
WR
|
47
|
Joshua Mote
|
G
|
47
|
Michael Rodriguez
|
T
|
42
|
Rhashid Bonnette
|
WR
|
40
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
38
|
Alfred Smith
|
WR
|
37
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
35
|
Shane Carpenter
|
G
|
29
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
25
|
Hanner Shipley
|
T
|
22
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
22
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
20
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
19
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
17
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
17
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
16
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
16
|
Willie Allen
|
T
|
15
|
Aaron Allen
|
QB
|
15
|
Abraham Deflin
|
C
|
15
|
Jake Norris
|
WR
|
12
|
Taylor Fondal
|
G
|
12
|
DeVante Lovett
|
T
|
12
|
Kam McKnight
|
RB
|
12
In total, 28 players saw at least 10 snaps on the offensive side of the football. Beating an FCS program is expected, but the younger players gaining experience is always important.
Shifting to the defensive side of the football, Southern ran 69 plays against Tech. Let's take a look at the snap count total on that side.
|Player
|Position
|Total Snaps
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
61
|
L’Jarius Sneed
|
CB
|
61
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
58
|
James Jackson
|
LB
|
52
|
Collin Scott
|
LB
|
42
|
Jordan Bradford
|
DT
|
40
|
Jordan Baldwin
|
S
|
39
|
Jaylon Ferguson
|
DE
|
36
|
Brandon Durman
|
LB
|
35
|
Matt Ydarraga
|
DE
|
32
|
Keonatye Garner
|
DT
|
31
|
Daniel Lewis
|
S
|
30
|
Ka’Derrion Mason
|
DT
|
28
|
La’Dante Davenport
|
DT
|
27
|
Immanuel Turner
|
DE
|
25
|
Willie Baker
|
DE
|
24
|
Dae’Von Washington
|
LB
|
24
|
Connor Taylor
|
LB
|
23
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
11
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
11
|
Ephraim Kitchen
|
S
|
11
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
S
|
10
Defensively, 22 players saw at least 10 snaps. Additionally, Alex Zayed, Tristan Allen, Aaron Roberson, Jacorion Andrews, Milton Williams, and Charles Adeola saw eight defensive snaps.
With 50 players in total seeing at least 10 snaps, Tech’s depth was on full display.
