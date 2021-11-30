Sonny Cumbie to named new Head Coach at Louisiana Tech

Sonny Cumbie will be named the new Head Football Coach at Louisiana Tech University.

FootballScoop was the first to report the news Tuesday morning.

Cumbie will come to Louisiana Tech after spending the 2021 season as the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech.

Prior to joining Texas Tech, Cumbie was the offensive coordinator at TCU from 2014-2020.

In Cumbie's first year as the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech in 2021, the Red Raiders averaged 30 points and 408.5 yards per game.

Cumbie is a Texas Tech grad where he played quarterback for the Red Raiders from 2000-2004.

In 2004, Cumbie completed 66% of his throws for 4,742 yards (1st in NCAA) and 32 TDs while the Red Raiders averaged 36.2 points per game.

Having played under Mike Leach and coached under Kliff Kingsbury, Bulldog fans can expect to see an up tempo offense that will score points in bunches.

