Louisiana Tech added its 14th commitment in the 2020 recruiting class Monday night when DE Keveionta Spears committed to the Bulldogs.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Spears told BleedTechBlue.com, “The first reason I chose La Tech was because of their school program, I’ll graduate in three years. Another reason I chose the Bulldogs was because they made me feel like family, and the school is not too far from home.”

Spears marks the fifth defensive lineman to commit to play for Bob Diaco’s defensive unit since May 11th. In addition to Spears, the group includes Joseph Mason , Dontrell Cobbs , DaMarcus Mitchell , and Trevonte Sylvester .





With 14 commitments in the 2020 class, La Tech currently ranks 56th nationally and #1 in Conference USA according to Rivals.com.





Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. Throughout the summer we will keep you up to date on all things Louisiana Tech football when it comes to previewing the 2019 schedule, recruiting updates, updates along the summer camp circuit, and potential grad transfer additions. We are your #1 source Louisiana Tech Athletics!





Sign-up here.





Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!



