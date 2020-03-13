Louisiana Tech is set to begin spring practice Friday afternoon. All practices are open to the public.

BleedTechBlue.com will have you covered throughout the spring with daily practice reports for only $9.95 a month. Our coverage is unrivaled. Join us!

The Bulldogs enter the spring off its first 10-win season since 1984. Skip Holtz’s program closed out the 2019 season with a 14-0 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl.

Let’s take a look at Five Key Storylines for Tech this spring.

1. The QB Battle

- It’s no secret that replacing J’Mar Smith at quarterback will be no easy task. Although Smith was up and down throughout his career, the Meridian, MS native did go 10-1 as a starter in his senior season.

- Looking at the quarterback battle this spring, Aaron Allen, Luke Anthony, and Westin Elliott stick out. Allen is a rising redshirt sophomore that started two games a season ago when he served as Smith’s back-up. Anthony is a graduate transfer from Abilene Christian University where he passed for 6,313 yards and 51 touchdowns over 2+ seasons as the starting quarterback. Elliott has seen action in 9 games over the course of his 3-year Bulldog career.

- Jakson Thomson and JD Head will also be looking to factor into the competition as well. Thomson was signed in the 2019 recruiting cycle, while Head signed in the 2020 recruiting cycle and has enrolled early for spring practice.

2. New DC David Blackwell’s Defensive Scheme

- At his previous two stops at East Carolina and Old Dominion, David Blackwell was tasked with taking over defenses that were two of the worst in America. Blackwell improved both of those groups by roughly 8 points per game.

- At Louisiana Tech, the experienced defensive coordinator will have a different sort of job. Tech allowed only 21.8 points per game in 2019, good for 30th nationally, but the Bulldogs will be replacing 9 starters from a season ago. The 2020 scheme is expected to stay the same, a 3-4 base.

- What will change? Well, the personnel. Blackwell will spend a lot of his time this spring installing his scheme and getting to know his players’ strengths. Although there will be a plethora of new starters, there is also plenty of talent. How will Blackwell use that talent to his advantage? Stay tuned.

3. The No Fly Zone in the Secondary

- Jeff Burris can coach. Burris is entering his 3rd season as the CB/S coach at Louisiana Tech and has done a masterful job. In fact, Louisiana Tech was the only G5 program in the country to send two defensive backs to the NFL Combine in February. Looking at 2020, Burris has quite a job on his hands. Tech must replace all 4 starters in the secondary. Amik Robertson entered the NFL Draft, and L’Jarius Sneed, Michael Sam, and Darryl Lewis have all departed due to graduation.

- What returns for the Bulldogs on the back end? Beejay Williamson, Jaiden Cole, and Zach Hannibal all played 100+ snaps in 2019, so there is a small amount of experience. Jemaurian Jones and Dallas Taylor-Cortez were signed from the JC ranks to come in and compete right away at CB. Jones will be here this spring, while Taylor-Cortez won’t arrive until this summer. Outside of those 5, the Bulldogs are young in the secondary. Might possibly Tech look for a grad transfer to fill a gap for a season? This spring will go a long way in making that determination.

4. The Battles on the Offensive Line

- Louisiana Tech stayed extremely healthy on the offensive line in 2019. The Bulldogs only saw one starter miss a game in 2019, and it was only one game. Fast forward to 2020, and Tech must replace three starters. The positive to that, the reserves did see a good amount of action in 2019. Josh Mote has played 715 career snaps and is expected to slot in at either left or right guard. The other guard spot will be a battle throughout the spring. Christian Henderson will likely get the first snap at that spot.

- At right tackle, Antawn Lewis and Biron Rossell combined to see 444 snaps a season ago. Rossell will miss the spring due to injury, which could give Lewis a leg up if he plays well. JC transfer Michael Gause will be here for the spring and will be looking to compete at tackle as well. Perhaps Gause is the answer at right tackle, which could allow Lewis to move inside to guard. Plenty of things to watch up front on the offensive line this spring.

5. Special Teams Battles

- It’s no secret, Louisiana Tech has had some issues punting the football for a few years now. Brady Farlow did a decent job late in the season, averaging 41.2 yards per punt in the last two games but must get more consistent. Farlow and RS FR Jacob Barnes will be competing throughout the spring. Barnes saw action in one game during his redshirt season and averaged 29.5 yards on 2 punts.

- At kicker, Tech must replace Bailey Hale. Hale was extremely reliable for the Bulldogs over the last 2 years going 30/40 on field goals and 91/92 on extra points. True freshman Garin Boniol will get the first crack at replacing Hale this spring. Garin, son of former Tech kicker Chris Boniol, comes to Louisiana Tech from Starkville HS in Starkville, MS. What happens if Tech isn’t comfortable with its punting and kicking situations after the spring? Perhaps the Bulldogs take a look at a graduate transfer to fill the spot.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!



