Louisiana Tech is slated to open spring practice on Tuesday, March 21st.

The Bulldogs finished 3-9 overall in 2022 and will be looking to make progress in year two of the Sonny Cumbie regime in Ruston.

Let's take a look at Five Key Questions for the Bulldogs this spring.

1. How quickly can Hank Bachmeier acclimate himself into Sonny Cumbie's offensive system?

When Hank Bachmeier announced his decision to transfer to Louisiana Tech on January 21st, Louisiana Tech saw its expectations for the 2023 season rise immensely.

Bachmeier comes to Ruston with 29 career starts under his belt and has thrown for 6,605 yards and 41 TDs.

It's no secret that Bachmeier is going to be the starting quarterback this fall, but he'll need to get comfortable in Sonny Cumbie's system over the next 5-6 months.

The on-field portion of the work starts this week with spring practice.

2. Who emerges as a playmaker at wide receiver?

Louisiana Tech will return 8 of its top 10 receivers from the 2022 season.

However, Tre Harris opted to transfer to Ole Miss in the off-season leaving a big hole on the outside.

Cyrus Allen (22 catches, 500 yards, & 4 TDs), Julien Lewis (18 catches, 187 yards), and Kyle Maxwell (12 catches, 104) yards return as the top playmakers on the perimeter.

DeColdest Crawford was picked up via the transfer portal from Nebraska and will be looked to make an immediate impact in 2023.

Smoke Harris, Tahj Magee, and Nate Jones return as the primary slot receivers for the Bulldogs in 2023.

Smoke led the 'Dogs with 66 catches in 2022.

Who will step up and be a legit #1 option for Bachmeier this fall? We'll learn a lot this spring.

3. What will the defense look like with so many new faces?

Scott Power's defense had its share of struggles in 2022 when it allowed 37.9 points per game.

In an effort to revamp the unit the Bulldogs added 12 transfers on the defensive side of the ball.

Jayden Gray (Iowa State) and Ezekiel Durham-Campbell (Lenoir-Rhyne) were added at defensive end.

Brevin Randle (SFA), Zach Zimos (Arkansas), Jeslord Boateng (Akron), and Kolbe Fields (LSU) were added at linebacker.

Myles Heard (SFA), Demarcus Griffin-Taylor (Houston), Zion Hopes (Tulsa), Roderick Roberson (SMU), Keon Markham (Arizona State), and Kejuan Markham (Arizona State) were added in the secondary.

Lots of talented experience added, but that's a lot of new faces at all three levels of the defense.

Getting comfortable in Power's scheme will be essential for those new faces to provide a positive impact in 2023.

4. Where do the vocal leaders come from?

Its been since 2016 that Louisiana Tech has had a quarterback be a team captain.

Is this the year that Hank Bachmeier breaks that trend?

Defensively, Beejay Williamson and Jaiden Cole are no longer with the program.

Who emerges as the vocal leader for Scott Power's unit?

Keivie Rose was 1st Team All-CUSA a season ago. Deshon Hall has been in the program for 4 years.

Perhaps one of the newcomers at linebacker take command of the defense?

The Bulldogs have lacked vocal leaders the last couple of seasons and it has showed on the field.

5. What is the mindset like in year two of the Sonny Cumbie era in Ruston?

It was pretty evident early on in the 2022 season that Cumbie and co. had a rebuild at their hands.

The Bulldogs took their lumps at times, but the outlook for 2023 is much brighter.

Competing for a Conference USA Championship is not out of the question.

However, after combining to go 6-18 in 2021 and 2022 this team will have to prove it knows how to win.

That all started back in January with winter workouts.

Having the talent to win and KNOWING YOU'RE GOING TO WIN are two entirely different things.

Winning is established in the off-season through each and every rep.

---

---

